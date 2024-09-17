Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6 recap: Best of the Bonus Points

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 6 drew to a close on Monday eve following Birmingham City’s 3-1 victory over Wrexham in the ‘Hollywood derby’. Managers can now see how they scored in the overall rankings page. Here, we’re going through the best of bonus points.

As was displayed this week, the significance of bonus points in Fantasy EFL cannot be overstated. We highlight the EFL best performers so far with the highest numbers of Interceptions (+2 for mids), Blocks (+1 every two for defenders), Clearances (+1 every three for defenders) and Shots on Target (+1 every two for forwards and mids) from the previous four Gameweeks. Don’t panic if you’ve not started yet: there are still 33 Gameweeks to go (including 11 doubles and one treble) and plenty of chances to win monthly prizes as well as the whole game – so sign up here!

IMPRESSIVE INTERCEPTIONS

Derby County have the most Championship interceptions through five matches with a total of 54. They take the top spot in this metric after a great defensive performance in Gameweek 6, keeping a clean sheet against Cardiff City.

George Saville (M) is once again the leader amongst Championship players. The Millwall midfielder now has a huge 14 interceptions through five matches, helping him to a total of 40 Fantasy points. The Lions are now third in the division for interceptions, with 52.

Bristol Rovers and their absurd interception numbers have not slowed down, with the side recording 81 through six fixtures. Despite conceding four goals to Wigan in Gameweek 6, the Gas remain the top-scoring team in League One, outscoring second-placed Charlton Athletic by 20.

Krystian Bielik (M) is the midfielder with the highest number of interceptions in League One, picking up 14 in just five games. He continues to be a bonus points machine.

Cheltenham Town are again the leaders in League Two, registering 69 in six games. They have consistently been the division leaders for this metric, despite losing four of six matches. Jamie Jellis (M), George McEachran (M) and Conor Thomas (M) have 10 interceptions apiece to lead League Two amongst midfielders. They are beaten by multiple defenders, though their interceptions do not count towards Fantasy.

BRILLIANT BLOCKS

Plymouth Argyle are the Championship leaders again, registering 36 blocks in five games. They managed five in their surprising victory over unbeaten Sunderland, remaining the best shot-blocking side in the division.

Despite only making a cameo in Gameweek 6, Brendan Galloway (D) leads the division again in blocks. The defender has secured 10 blocks for the Pilgrims thus far.

Bristol Rovers also lead League One in blocks, making 28 in six matches. They have recently dominated these defensive metrics, likely due to the difficult matchups for their defence in the last few Gameweeks.

Adedeji Oshilaja (D) has eight blocks this season, the most in the division. The Mansfield Town man has taken the top spot from teammate Aden Flint (D), who still sits on seven. Gillingham are the best shot-blocking side in League Two, now sitting at 29 in this tight race. This metric has had different leaders every week, as the top six sides for this statistic have at least 26 blocks this season!

CRACKING CLEARANCES

Blackburn Rovers have 145 clearances in five games, a very impressive figure. They continue to lead this stat in the Championship, though five other sides are within 15 clearances of them.

Matt Clarke (D) has been tied by Ben Wilmot (D) in this statistic, with both defenders sitting at 31 clearances apiece. Wilmot made seven in his most recent match while Clarke had just two. Clarke of Middlesbrough had his most impressive performance in Gameweek 4, racking up 11 clearances for three bonus points!

Bristol Rovers again appear as the League One leaders, registering 174 clearances to beat all other competition in their division.

Wrexham defender Eoghan O’Connell (D) has gained the lead in this metric in League One, now having a total of 38 clearances in six games. This impressive rate has helped him to a total of 49 Fantasy points, the fourth-most in the game.

Harrogate Town dominate over all other competition in terms of clearances, picking up an absurd 213 through six games. No other side is even close to them as they have cleared the ball over 35 times per game on average.

Star defender for the Sulphurites, Anthony O’Connor (D), has produced incredible 65 clearances. He has at least eight in every game so far and has been the side’s best defender. Alone, he has just three less clearances than last-placed Salford City!

SUPERB SHOTS ON TARGET

Queens Park Rangers lead the Championship in shots on target with 27. This impressive rate of 5.4 SoT per game has helped them to at least one goal in each game so far this season.

Finn Azaz (M) is again the division leader in shots on target despite not registering any in his Gameweek 6 fixture. The Middlesbrough star midfielder still has no goals despite these impressive attacking figures.

Barnsley have 32 SoT this season, leading to 10 total goals. They are closely followed with three other sides on 30.

Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F) is the player with the most shots on target in League One. The forward scored a goal from one of his two SoT in Gameweek 6 and the side’s offence runs through him. The O’s are looking to secure their second victory in Gameweek 7 against Stockport County (A).

The most in the EFL, Colchester United have 37 SoT this season. The League Two U’s had a huge nine in their Gameweek 6 fixture where they scored three times against Morecambe (A). Their nine league goals have been overshadowed by their poor defensive record, keeping them at 17th in the standings

Andy Cook (F) of Bradford City has taken 11 SoT on his way to three goals in six games, despite blanking in Gameweek 6. The Bantams talisman will be aiming to secure his fourth goal against AFC Wimbledon (H) in Gameweek 7.