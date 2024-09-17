75
Champions League September 17

UCL Fantasy expert’s Matchday 1 team reveal + differentials

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Make sure you check out our complete UCL Fantasy guide below in preparation for the big kick-off – and stay tuned for regular articles throughout the season.

Here, FPL Milanista, another one of our European football experts who finished 31st in the world in 2022, gives us his UCL Fantasy Matchday 1 team reveal – and three differentials.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

MATCHDAY 1 DIFFERENTIALS

UCL Fantasy kicks off today, so let’s jump straight into discussing three players who are less than 5% owned but have the explosiveness trait that could jump you up the ranks.

PEDRO GONCALVES

First is Pedro Goncalves of Sporting, owned by just 3% of total managers. The 26-year-old Portuguese has started his new season from where he ended last, contributing seven goals (four of his own and three assists) in the opening five games.

He chipped in with 23 goals in the Primeira Liga last season and was instrumental for his team’s successful campaign, which saw them crowned as champions.

Sporting have a juicy Matchday 1 fixture at home to Lille, who have had a shaky start domestically, losing twice in their first four Ligue I games. They then face PSV and Sturm Graz in Matchdays 2 and 3 – fixtures that the Portuguese side can prosper in too.

I’ve had some success owning Goncalves in previous seasons and he is very likely going to make it into my final 15-man squad later this evening.

RICCARDO ORSOLINI

My second pick is Riccardo Orsolini from Bologna, a player who is being reported to have 0% ownership in the game!

The Italian winger has 43 goals over his Bologna career. Unlike our previous pick, Riccardo has had a slow start to this season, finding the net just once via a penalty on Serie A’s opening day.

However, the talent is there and in fact he was one of the players that Luciano Spalleti got criticized for leaving out of the Italy squad that went to Germany for Euro 2024.

Bologna kick-off their UCL campaign on Wednesday, hosting Shakhtar before two tricky trips to England to face Liverpool and Aston Villa.

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN

My third and final pick is Ademola Lookman of Atalanta. The hat-trick hero of last season’s Europa League finals features just 3% of teams, a percentage that I believe is highly affected by his difficult opening game hosting the Gunners on Thursday.

The Nigerian winger had a controversial summer with his club but returned to the starting XI and contributed with a goal and an assist in his team’s victory over Fiorentina.

Last season, Ademola scored 11 goals and assisted seven in Serie A from 31 appearances. Gasperrini’s side is usually entertaining to watch with a lot of attacking potential so it wouldn’t surprise me to see them score past Arsenal in Matchday 1.

The fixtures beyond Matchday 1 are really good for the Black and Blues, with Shakhtar, Celtic, Stuttgart, and Young Boys to come in Matchday 2-5. This cements Lookman as at least a shortlisted player in case a UCL Fantasy manager couldn’t justify bringing him from the start.

FPL MILANISTA’S UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 1 TEAM REVEAL

  1. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Weird question but will Raya or Bowen get more points over the season?

    1. Havertzer of sorrow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Weird answer, I don't know.

      I guess it might depend on injuries and things like that.

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        thank you

    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Bowen will get less save points

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        never thought of that

    3. JIMMY TUGGINS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      dont know

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        42 mins ago

        its okay, wasnt expecting much from you Jimmy

        1. JIMMY TUGGINS
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          What do you mean?

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            just now

            dont know

        2. JIMMY TUGGINS
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          maybe you need to get a life instead of living on here

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            just now

            maybe

    4. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Bowen.

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        yh im thinking this - i basically have 1mil to upgrade one of my keepers to Raya or mid to Bowen.
        Last season they both did well and Bowen greatly outscored Raya, so i think ill go for Bowen

  2. trequartista
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Bowen.

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      thank you for answering my question

  3. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Question on rules -

    So we can carry forward transfers if wildcarding. Do we gain a transfer for that week too?

    Ex: I have 1 FT right now. If i WC, will I have 1 or 2 next week?

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      WC counts as 1 FT. If you have 1 FT and WC next you will have 1 FT 0+1

    2. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      WC counts as one transfer essentially best way to think about it

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Basically whatever FT you have when you WC you will have same number of FT next week up to max 5

  4. sankalparora07
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Hi everyone, I am on a WC. Who should I pick as my 8th attacker?

      A) Schade
      B) Rogers

      Already going with both Mbeumo and Watkins

      This is my WC team as of now

      Raya
      Gabriel TAA Davis Aina Mosq
      Mbeumo ESR Eze Gordon xxx
      Watkins Haaland Havertz

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour ago

        Rogers. Cheaper.

        I'd go Diaz over Gordon personally but I quite like that team.

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          Only thing I don't like about this team is the timing. It's not a good week to WC to this since you have no Liverpool and no Salah (who looks like the best captain on paper). Your plan is to cap Watkins this week?

          1. sankalparora07
              just now

              Yeah will be captaining Watkins.....my initial plan was WC6 only but had to change that because there were a lot of issues especially with Muniz, Isak...Bruno will also drop in price this week....the players that I want are rising in prices so thought I'll WC one week early.

              The only issue with WC5 is the City vs ARS fixture but I won't be surprised if that ends up a low scoring game and ARS keep a CS

          2. sankalparora07
              4 mins ago

              Cheers thank you....Diaz and Rogers look like a better combo.... Considering I am wild carding early, I am mainly looking for nailed players who are day in day out playing 90 mins.....Diaz is a bit of a mins risk but definitely has a higher upside

          3. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            58 mins ago

            fascinating team

            I'm wondering, Wissa injury aside, if the value will be in the cheap forwards for the forseeable, rather than the cheap mids/defenders

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              14 mins ago

              I don't know. I really like Havertz from GW6 onwards. He's the starting CF for Arsenal with LEI SOU bou. I'm not gonna overthink it. He stays.

              1. Ser Davos
                • 9 Years
                just now

                oh if you've got him, particularly at 8, he stays for sure, great pick

                I'm on Raya only atm and toying with which Arsenal to get from 6

                I'm conflicted, but leaning towards Saka and a DCL/Vardy

                but I'm also keen to upgrade that ESR/Rogers pivot

          4. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            37 mins ago

            get mcniel

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Good shout

          5. Nickyboy
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Rogers

        2. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          wow, we really are suckers as football fans - they just made a European super league under our noses under a different name.

          They made a conference league and now added more teams and matches to all of the european competitions all to make sure that fans keep buying those tickets and for the rich to get richer.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Not really

        3. Prinzhorn
          • 3 Years
          59 mins ago

          Why are so many already selling Joao Pedro?

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            bad fixtures coming up anyway

            1. IPSWICH
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              maybe they will work out better than the good fixtures last weekend

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                just now

                maybe

          2. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            Perhaps a bit of hindsight here but they focused on one good fixture for him which he didn't even play in and then realised the Forest one probably wasn't that good.

          3. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Because he sux

        4. Pep Roulette
          • 6 Years
          56 mins ago

          Did my WC last week. 2 FTs, 0.2 ITB. Save FT?

          Raya
          TAA Robbo Davis
          Salah(C) Eze Minteh Rogers
          Haaland Jackson Welbeck

          Fab Semenyo Lewis Faes

          1. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            crazy how out of all those players only 3 got any sort of points last week

            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              And that, champ, is the perfect summary of FPL. Innit.

        5. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          Players close to going on strike according to rodri. Some players should really think before they talk....

          1. FPL GREG
            • 14 Years
            14 mins ago

            I'd prefer it if they just played one game a week August-May, every Saturday, June off, July pre season. Straightforward. 44 games a year is plenty. When they start playing 60+ games a year it gets a bit ridiculous. 50 should be absolutely max to allow for cup replays and international tournaments. If they want cup competitions then everyone should have to select a completely separate XI for those matches, Domestic and Europe.

          2. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah he only played 60 games last season, what's he doing talking about fixture congestion...

            1. FPL GREG
              • 14 Years
              just now

              I'd rather watch well rested footballers give their best quality rather than knackered lads just getting by. No excuses.

        6. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          for those on 3-5-2 with Rogers/Jebbison I'm thinking a switch to Semenyo is very much a possibility after this GW

          Appreciate Rogers has Ipswich, but Semenyo's shooting potential seems way higher from what I've seen and then with SOU lei

        7. Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          41 mins ago

          was ready to sell watkins, don't know what to do. surprised to see him in WC teams. I wouldn't

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            22 mins ago

            I actually really like him. Hold.

            1. Emiliano Sala
              • 8 Years
              15 mins ago

              Duran is a super threat

              1. GreennRed
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                He's playing great alright but Emery could find a way for both of them to play together. Don't think he'll impact Watkins gametime too much.

              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Watkins won't be dropped. He might be played alongside him.

          2. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            interesting from an owner's perspective.

            As much as I rate that bracket of Isak/Watkins/Havertz, I'm inclined to put cash into mids and defence with your Vardys/DCLs as talismanic-grab-a-scruffy-tap-in-along-with-the-3-bonus

            1. Emiliano Sala
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              haha
              lol at vardy
              I would play 352 but never touch that 60 year old man. been finished for years
              but havertz and solanke are tempting

              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                How many premierships have Solanke and Havertz won again?

                Respect, champ

            2. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Looks like he's coming in to form just in time for Champions League. Young Boys bottom of the Swiss Super League, 3 draws in 6 games. Confidence should be boosted further in the early kickoff.

          3. Rodney
            • 10 Years
            20 mins ago

            Was not 100% at the start of the season but still created decent chances. Back scoring goals and has decent fixtures. Don't see why you'd sell now. Emery himself insinuated that he needs to find a way to fit both him an Duran in, rather than rotating them. I wish I had him tbh.

            1. Emiliano Sala
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              CL games, 3 games in 8 days, Duran...
              everything appose to him

              1. GreennRed
                • 12 Years
                13 mins ago

                3 games in 8 days for a professional athlete? WOW!

              2. Rodney
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Every club playing CL has this issue. You gonna sell Haaland and Saka for the same reason?

          4. Nickyboy
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Understand your points, but I'd be finding ways to get him in my team if I could afford him (unfortunately it breaks my structure right now).

            I guess we'll be wiser after the first CL game / first PL game following it for Villa.

        8. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          39 mins ago

          Any of ye doing UCL, watch your goalkeeper fixtures after MD1. There's three days football this week but 2 later so some keepers will play on different days this week but on same day in later MDs.

          1. FPL GREG
            • 14 Years
            just now

            I probably should because I've not really been interested in it since it stopped being broadcast on ITV.

        9. Charlie Price
          • 3 Years
          37 mins ago

          UCL Fantasy

          By Invitation Only

          Code FbDA9n

          1. FPL GREG
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Good luck.

        10. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          Isak and jota to mcneil and watkins for -4
          Or isak and jota to dcl and son for -4?

          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            16 mins ago

            No,

            1. Letsgo!
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              Reason?
              My reason is isak is injured and i dont see jota starting the coming one

              1. GreennRed
                • 12 Years
                9 mins ago

                You're giving away 4 points in a season where there should be less hits than before. Dependent on Isak injury could sell him or wait a week, Jota not starting could happen but he's not injured and you have subs.

                1. Heskey Time
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I don’t think that is a valid reason for not taking a hit. However, I don’t think these hits are worth it. Wait for new on Isak fitness

                  1. GreennRed
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    You can take as many hits as you want but it might not help your rank.

          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            I don't like either of those.

            Roll FT or if Isak is ruled out, switch to DCL/Vardy/Solanke for a one week punt and WC6.

          3. FPL GREG
            • 14 Years
            just now

            I'm considering Isak or Joao Pedro to DCL (hit) if Isak or Joao Pedro is injured. I'm not playing Havertz, De Ligt or Lewis this week. I'll be keeping DCL until WC14. it's all team dependant but if you can save a transfer by gambling sometimes it's worth it. Play it your way.

        11. LeytonOrient
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Is Timber a legitimate option? Or too much of a rotation risk?

          Planning how to move to ARS defender in GW6 and a 5.5 option would make life much easier (already have Raya).

          1. FPL GREG
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            I get the feeling he's pretty nailed to be honest. You can see him on the eye test showing excellent qualities that Zinchenko doesn't possess.

        12. Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Out of the box WC6 draft. All-in longterm on Arsenal defence. Six or seven penalty takers, and good fixtures for most of them. Is this absolutely shite?

          Raya / Fabianski

          Gabriel / Saliba / Mazraoui / Aina / Faes

          Palmer / Bruno / Mbeumo / Eze / Semenyo

          Haaland / DCL / Vardy or JP

          0.2 itb

