302
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    A,B or C?

    A) Solanke
    B) Mateta
    C) Jackson

    1. iFash@FPL
        10 mins ago

        B

      • Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        C

      • Tasty Jerk
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        B

      • F4L
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

      • Bronski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

      • Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Why so much love for Mateta?

    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Bench

      A. Madueke
      B. Rogers
      C. DCL
      D. J. Pereira

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Who is D?

        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Sorry supposed to be Pedro

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Probably him

      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        D

    3. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      Think I'll get Vardy this week, then next week I can get McNeil in for Soucek.

      I thought McNeil was older, but he's only 24. 124 and 126 points past two seasons.

    4. pundit of punts
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Play one -

      A. Harwood Bellis (IPS)

      Or

      B. Robinson (NEW)

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Trent Robinson

      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

    5. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Diaz (C) anyone?

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        You?

        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yes, leaning towards it.

    6. Ibralicious
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Best move here? Worth the -4 to get rid of Muniz/J.Pedro?

      A) Haaland + Jota —> Salah + Watkins (2FT)
      B) Haaland + Saka —> Salah + Watkins (2FT)
      C) Haaland + Saka + J. Pedro —> Salah + Watkins + Solanke (-4)
      D) Haaland + Saka + Muniz —> Salah + Watkins + Solanke (-4)

      Cheers!

      1. Bonus magnet
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Why is Haaland being sold
        Did I miss something

        1. Ibralicious
          • 10 Years
          just now

          1 week punt for my bummy team before I WC

      2. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        B for me

      3. Bronski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        D for me.

      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        None of those.

        Just dump Muniz > DCL or Vardy.

    7. Bonus magnet
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bench 1

      1.wood
      2.minteh
      3. Mbeumo

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Minteh.

      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        1

    8. Kane Train
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Could someone please tell me what time price changes happen. Like how many hours from now. I’m in Australia so trying to figure out the time it changes

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Roughly 6 hours 10 mins from now

        1. Kane Train
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cheers

      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Well 2:30 am in uk

      3. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        2am

      4. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        just now

        0130 GMT, which is 2.30am in the UK till British Summer Time ends on 27th October, after which it'll be 1.30am.

    9. Ninjaa
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      Vvd or Robertson??

      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Vvd

      2. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        just now

        VVD for me. Better minutes, more goal threat.

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        vvd

    10. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      22 mins ago

      Wissa to dcl or play Lewis?

      I have pedro if that makes any difference

    11. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      I really don't like my team but there's also no move that makes sense for me this week imo. The most reluctant roll FT ever.

      Would you do Jota > Diaz or Pedro > DCL?

      I don't like either of those moves much and they have high backfire potential. I have 3 players in the City-Ars game which ain't ideal but selling them also doesn't make sense given they have a good run after.

      I just feel stuck and desperate to WC next week or maybe in 7 if Jota and Pedro still look like decent picks.

      1. DF
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Think I'd roll in that case. Having said that, I'm considering DCL myself. But for Muniz

      2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Jota more likely to start over Diaz imo

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          You’re joking right?

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          12 mins ago

          Eh... we can agree to disagree on that one. This is the most afraid I've been of Jota not starting.

        3. Genji3lade
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Can you elaborate?

          Need to sell one of Jota or Diaz for Salah.

          Had been leaning selling Jota, given he played more minutes mid week.

          Seen a variety of different predicted line ups, so opinion does seem divided

        4. S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Agreed. Especially after those Slot’s comments

        5. Free Hat
          • 5 Years
          just now

          After reading Slots comments I agree.
          Gakpo more likely to take over for Diaz than Nunez is for Jota atm...

    12. CheesyZoot
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Saka > Palmer for free if WC in 6?

    13. leo_messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Isak,Pedro,Minteh and Alisson with only 1 FT and no bench or WC,I think I'm in trouble...

    14. ididnt
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bench Munoz or Robinson?

      (Starting Henderson and Eze)

    15. Jstap94
        19 mins ago

        Bench one of:

        1) Mbeumo
        2) ESR
        3) Pedro
        4) Rogers

        Leaning 3

      • WVA
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Who to start?

        A. Bednarek
        B. Greaves
        C. Faes

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          B

      • BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Anyone benching ARS defence?

        1. Better Call Raul
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          tempting but their away form is ridiculous wouldnt bet against them even if it is city

        2. Jstap94
            13 mins ago

            Depends on your other options. Personally I am benching Saliba because I have Konsa, and Arsenal have looked not great the last two games they have played

          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            8 mins ago

            I never bench Gabriel so... no.

            1. kamdaraji
              • 15 Years
              1 min ago

              They not keeping a cleanie this time

        3. Better Call Raul
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          4FT 0itb OR 96k

          Henderson
          TAA-Gabriel-Porro
          Saka-Jota-Eze-ESR
          Haaland-Isak*-Wood

          4.0---Rogers-Robinson-Greaves

          Need to raise 0.5m to do Isak -> Watkins

          A) Rogers -> Winks
          B) Porro -> Villa DEF
          C) Something else

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            I can see why your OR matters here

            1. Better Call Raul
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              Found the low ranker

              1. kamdaraji
                • 15 Years
                7 mins ago

                9.6 mill rank.that's obviously a typo

              2. Dynamic Duos
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                I'm lower than 4441752 players

                1. Better Call Raul
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Got any advice for me?

                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah don't listen to me haha 🙂

        4. Kane Train
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Which one would you rather have for the next 4 gameweeks?

          A) Saka
          B) Watkins

          1. Kaneyonero
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            Watkins

          2. Jstap94
              8 mins ago

              Saka. He's on pens, corners, returned every game so far, is by far Arsenal's most threatening and creative player either Odegaard out. City obviously not ideal but two promoted teams coming up

            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              7 mins ago

              Saka. The fixtures are insane after this week. LEI SOU bou it almost can't be better.

          3. Angelic upstart
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            I have 1 free transfer - do I wildcard or what do I do?

            Hendo benda
            Taa Gvardiol Davis faes Quansah
            Jota esr saka minteh Rogers
            Isak haaland wissa

            1. kamdaraji
              • 15 Years
              2 mins ago

              Transfer out Wissa. You can get out a decent 11 this week

            2. Royal5
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Is Isak OK?

          4. Pep's Money Laundry
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            Different crowd, if I could some opinions on this as its such a difficult decision

            Which two would you want in your team for the medium term?

            A. Gabriel/Saliba
            B. Saka
            C. Watkins

            If B and C, I have no way of getting any Arsenal defensive coverage

            1. Better Call Raul
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Arsenal defence bordering on essential imo

            2. Jstap94
                5 mins ago

                Arsenal defence feels too strong to ignore. They've been a bit lucky with their points but are easily the best defence in the league. You'll play them every week automatically (apart from maybe City and Liverpool) and Gabriel especially has attacking upside

              • Stykes
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Very tricky. If A, could you still get Saka?

            3. Bring back ole
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              GTG.

              Henderson
              Taa, Robertson, porro, Davis
              Saka, Jota (c), Rogers
              Wood, haaland, isak (VC)

              Bench, slicker, madueke, esr, Andersen,

              Does bench look in good order?

              1. Genji3lade
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                Jota (c) seems very risky, chance he doesn't start

                1. Bring back ole
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Best option I have, Hel start

              2. Stykes
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                Would consider Madueke over Robertson — but only because Alison is out

                1. Bring back ole
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Really, would still fancy Liverpool to keep a clean sheet, also really think madueke will do anything?

                  1. Stykes
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Liverpool fan. Think we've looked really strong. But Alison saves our skin at least once per game every game.

                    You're right about Madueke tho. On second thought, I'd at least swap ESR with him.

              3. Jstap94
                  5 mins ago

                  Captaincy could pay off but is a BIG risk, as Jota could be benched and will almost certainly come on if he is. I'd also question Davis over Madueke but otherwise I think it's strong

                  1. Bring back ole
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Aghhhhh now I don't know lol a benching headache, can't wait to use my WC next week, I could captain haaland, cause as good as arsenal are defensively I'd be shocked if haaland doesn't at least score 1

                • Better Call Raul
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  I fancy ESR against Newcastle personally, would play ahead of Rogers who flatters to deceive

              4. Stykes
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                My weird WC dilemma:
                A) Gvardiol + JPedro
                B) Konate + Evanilson

                Head says A, heart says Konate is great value and Evanilson could fill that Solanke role nicely...

              5. chelseabrad
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                1FT 0.7 ITB. Considering a WC this week, would you?

                Martinez
                TAA Gabriel Gvardiol
                Saka Jota Eze ESR
                Haaland Jackson J.Pedro

                (Turner Myko Winks Barco)

                1. Stykes
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Definitely not

                2. Jstap94
                    2 mins ago

                    I'd stick. You have two Arsenal already which is the big swing from next week. Doesn't feel like a big points week so dont worry if you have a below par score, WC will be more valuable later

                  • XX SMICER XX
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Decent side, roll

                3. nick8070
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Henderson (Fabianski)
                  TAA Porro Robinson (Harwood-Bellis Johnson)
                  Saka Gordon Eze Jota (Sangare)
                  Muniz Haaland Isak

                  2 FT, £0.5m ITB

                  Any suggestions?

                  1. Stykes
                    • 11 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Muniz + Isak -> Watkins + DCL? (Does the math work?)

                  2. XX SMICER XX
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Muniz to Nketiah

                4. HD7
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Hey mates,
                  I have 1Ft

                  Muniz to Vardy or Isak to Watkins?
                  or both for -4?

                  1. XX SMICER XX
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Muniz to Nketiah.
                    Not sure I would take a -4, would depend on your bench

                5. XX SMICER XX
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Thoughts on this:
                  - Gordon & Isak to Mbuemo & Watkins

                  Team would be:

                  Henderson
                  Porro Quansah Torres
                  Saka Jota Mbuemo Rogers
                  Havertz Haaland Watkins

                  Edwards Gabriel Aina Bergvall

                  Currently have 0.3m ITB 3 free transfers

                  1. Jstap94
                      just now

                      Strong squad if you do it. I'd say yes, and you can leave your WC for a long while. Play Aina over Quansah though for sure

                  2. Dynamic Duos
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Best 3 forwards to own right now?

