We are backing Liverpool to return to winning ways in Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as Bournemouth come to Anfield.

That’s why two assets from Arne Slot’s side make it into our final selection this weekend.

The Scout Picks are partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

But as ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

No goalkeeper received unanimous support among our Scout Squad panel but Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) did get two votes ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s home clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees have been excellent defensively thus far but far less prolific in attack, with just four goals scored in four games, despite facing Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton, meanwhile, have two clean sheets from their opening four matches.

DEFENDERS

