  1. Junks
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    2FT 0.2ITB
    Hendo Vlad
    TAA Gvardiol Porro Greaves Johnson
    Saka Diaz Bruno Rogers Bergvall
    Haaland JPedro Isak

    Gvardiol & Isak to 5.7 & Watkins ??

    1. Lone_Wolf
        24 mins ago

        I'd be very surprised if Rogers starts on Saturday

        1. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Why

      • Waylander
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Gvardiol possibly starts this weekend to contain Saka?

    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Isak/Muniz -> Watkins/Vardy worth a hit? Can't afford Isak->Watkins on its own... 0.3m ITB

      Henderson
      Robinson Porro Lewis
      Salah Eze Jota ESR
      Haaland Isak Muniz

      Bentley Gabriel HB Sangare

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        I think I'd do that. Muniz might not even play so good chance it'll pay off.
        Tough choice between Gab and Lewis there. Can see the appeal of Lewis but Gab is way safer for mins.

        1. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah i'm not sure on who to bench tbh, i don't think either get a CS.

      2. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        34 mins ago

        I would

      3. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Wish I’d thought of that!

        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          Def do that

      4. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers everyone!

    3. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Welbeck and Isak to Watkins and DCL worth a -4?

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Is Isak 100% out for this weekend?

        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Nope. But I'm doing Isak to Watkins regardless I think. So I guess I should have asked, Welbeck to DCL -4?

          1. Connor's Calling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            30 mins ago

            Not the latter

          2. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            I wouldn't this week but if you are keeping DCL for awhile then it might pay off longer term. Either way wait for the pressers as DCL was out midweek with illness.

            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              28 mins ago

              He's been training since then so looks like he'll be fine.

              1. Waylander
                • 8 Years
                24 mins ago

                Ok. I still wouldn't do it unless it's a long term transfer. In any single gameweek Welbeck v Forest can outscore DCL v Leicester.

                1. Kay317
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  It would be long term, ish. Don't plan to wild card next week but unsure when I'll use it.
                  I get your point, but Forrest defence is better than Leicesters.
                  I'm also concerned about Welbecks minutes now with Ferguson back fit.

                  1. Waylander
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Wait til next week if you can.

          3. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            Makes less sense when you put it that way.

    4. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      Might WC in next few weeks, but not set on it, so:

      A) Muniz -> DCL (FT)

      B) Muniz & Isak -> Watkins & Vardy (-4)

      (Only fit bench player I have = Harwood Bellis)

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I've done Isak to Watkins as I think over the next few weeks he'll do well.
        I'd prefer DCL over Vardy but assume you can't afford that if you get Watkins.
        Guess it depends if you want Watkins now or not and if Isak is passed fit.

    5. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Would you sell Muniz for
      A-Vardy
      B- Duran
      C- DCL

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        C

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        A - 1GW (Edouard mins)
        C - long term

      3. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        just now

        C

    6. steven8991
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Muniz >
      a. DCL
      b. Vardy

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        A

    7. SKENG
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Haven't used any FTs yet & I think my team needs a WC in GW6. What would be your move this week?

      Henderson
      TAA Munoz Robinson
      Saka Jota Eze Gordon
      Haaland Isak Pedro

      Bentley ESR Aina Johnson - 4 FTs, 0.0 ITB

      A) Save (and have 5 FTs after WC)
      B) Saka & Isak > Salah(C) & Vardy (1 week punt)
      C) Saka > Son (1 week punt)
      D) smth else?

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Play Aina over Munoz.
        defo B.

    8. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Start one:
      A) ESR (NEW)
      B) Welbeck (NFO)

      Bench one:
      1) Lewis (ARS)
      2) Faes (EVE)
      3) Robinson (NEW)

      Thanks.

      1. SKENG
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        B1

        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Was leaning towards this.
          Thanks.

    9. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Repost. Any suggestions on what to do here? Uncertainty over Pedro plus first sub Souceks game time a concern.

      2 fts, 0.2m itb

      raya
      robbo robinson konsa
      salah palmer esr rogers
      haaland havertz pedro

      valdi soucek greaves faes

    10. FCSB
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Flekken
      TAA Porro Robinson
      Saka Fernandes Eze Smith-Rowe
      Haaland Isak Pedro

      Valdimarsson Faes Harwood-Bellis Winks

      1FT, 0.3itb

      1. Save FT (play Faes if Isak out)
      2. Isak >> Havertz
      3. Isak >> Vardy
      4. Isak >> Jackson

      Thanks.

    11. hazza44
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Morning all,
      Best one week punt before WC next week?

      A) Gvardiol to TAA
      B) Isak to Watkins (C)
      C) Other

      Henderson
      Gvardiol Konsa Robinson
      Saka Gordon Jota Rogers
      Isak Haaland Pedro
      (Fab ESR Barco Saliba) £2.0 ITB.

