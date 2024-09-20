With Arsenal and Manchester City squaring off on Sunday, there’s the potential for some out-of-the-box nominations for the Gameweek 5 Scout Squad.

Not that Erling Haaland (£15.2m) is being ignored – he gets a vote from all four of the panelists this week.

But the likes of Ipswich Town, Southampton, Leicester City and Everton are also well-represented ahead of their early six-pointers at the bottom.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

In this article series, our in-house panel of Sam, Marc, Tom F and Neale discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming round of fixtures in isolation – so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make Friday’s Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 5

