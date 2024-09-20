Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 21 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Liverpool
|4
|9
|+6
|W – W – W – L
|11th
|Bournemouth
|4
|5
|0
|D – D – W – L
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
LIVERPOOL
BOURNEMOUTH