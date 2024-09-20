Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 21 September.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Liverpool 4 9 +6 W – W – W – L 11th Bournemouth 4 5 0 D – D – W – L

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here.

LIVERPOOL

BOURNEMOUTH



