Fantasy EFL: Our experts rate your Double Gameweek 7 teams

@ThatAthers

This team certainly caught the eye with the ‘Max Captain’ chip being played. However, there are only four of the seven players featuring in a Double Gameweek. Our immediate reaction would be to include more players featuring twice in Gameweek 7 to maximise on the doubles.

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks is understandably Huddersfield Town’s number one Lee Nicholls (G). The Terriers face both Northampton Town and Blackpool at home, so has a great chance of securing clean sheet bonuses and save points. With 27 points so far, averaging 5.4, he could be ‘keeper pick of the weekend!

DEFENDERS

In front of the Terriers number one is Charlton Athletic’s Lloyd Jones (D) and Wigan Athletic’s Will Aimson (D). Jones has secured 54 points thus far, securing an 11-point haul in Gameweek 6 against Shrewsbury Town (A). He’s the second-highest Fantasy EFL scorer and feels like a strong pick against Blackpool (H). Aimson has been a consistent figure for the Latics, earning 11 points in his best performance of the season. The defender has nailed 35 points so far. With a Double Gameweek just around the corner against Lincoln City (A) and Stevenage (H), we expect defensive bonuses in these two matches. A strong pick.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park is another one of the Latics players set to feature on two occasions. Thelo Aasgaard (M) has been a joy to watch this season, contributing two goals (+12), one assist (+3) and five interceptions (+10). He returned 10 points in Gameweek 5, so with two matches the potential of a substantial points return is extremely high. Alongside him is Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (M). The Red Dragons, looking to bounce back from their first League One loss against Birmingham City, host Crawley Town. We’re expecting a strong Wrexham victory, so we can’t argue against this pick.

FORWARDS

At the top end of the pitch, we have the same situation, with one player featuring twice and one featuring just once in this Gameweek. Huddersfield Town’s talisman, Josh Koroma (F) will feature twice for the Terriers across Double Gameweek 7. Koroma has secured three goals and two assists this season, with his best performance coming in the Terriers’ previous outing against Bolton Wanderers. He managed to find the back of the net on two occasions (+10), nailing 13 points. He has also got two assists (+6) to his name and has been involved in 50% of their goals. If they are to win, Koroma is likely to be involved.

The Max Captain chip however feels brave, considering there are so many more Double Gameweeks in store. This includes the Triple Gameweek in late December. However, it has to be used by January 31 and it doesn’t roll over, so why not now?

Alongside him is Birmingham City’s Alfie May (F). The Blues talisman has not blanked yet in Fantasy EFL, scoring a goal in each of his side’s first four matches (+20), and providing an assist (+3) in the last match against Wrexham. The only concern with this selection is that the Blues’ record signing, Jay Stansfield (F) seems to have taken his position as the out-and-out striker. Against Wrexham, May dropped to a deeper number 10 role. This is something to consider for their match against Rotherham United (A) this weekend.

CLUB PICKS

The club picks here are good with Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City both tipped to secure victories. Having said this, opting for sides not featuring in the Double Gameweek is a risk. With a Double Gameweek, the clubs have a chance to secure two times the normal number of points. Thus, not selecting these clubs limits the chance of maximum points this weekend, which is 18 for two home wins and 22 for two away wins.

Scout Suggestions: Collectively, we believe that if you are going to activate the ‘Max Captain’ chip at this early stage of the season, then it could be a good move to maximise the number of players featuring twice in the Double Gameweek. This way, you have the very best chance of gaining points from whoever returns the most. However, it is your call, given that Charlton, Wrexham, and Birmingham’s fixtures are all solid. All the best for this week!

@KarbownikFF

This manager has opted for the 1-3-2-1 formation, which seems to be becoming more popular week-on-week after defenders are providing impressive double-digit hauls. This manager has also opted for the Terriers’ number one with Lee Nicholls (G) in between the sticks, nothing to argue here!

DEFENDERS

At the back, we have Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D). Demetriou has become an established figure in the game, returning double-digit performances in his last three appearances. With a home tie against Harrogate Town, we expect him to secure his fourth double-digit haul in a row.

Leyton Orient’s defender, Sean Clare (D), is more of a risk, with him facing two challenging fixtures against Stockport County (A) and Peterborough United (H). He has secured the most points of any O’s player in Fantasy EFL, so if you are targeting their team then he is the man. However, it’s unlikely his side will keep a clean sheet in either match, which is naturally a concern.

The final defensive pick belongs to the Red Dragons’ centre-back, Eoghan O’Connell (D). He has been excellent for the Welsh side this season and has played a pivotal role in Fantasy EFL, providing defensive contributions in every match. He has returned five consecutive nine-point hauls, so is certainly an asset to the team, especially with Wrexham likely to secure a clean sheet (+5) when they face Crawley Town at the Racecourse Ground.

MIDFIELDERS

The midfield picks consist of Daniel Crowley (M) of Notts County and Elliot Lee (M) of Wrexham. Both players have been excellent for their sides this season, but the lack of Double Gameweek players here raises eyebrows. Crowley managed an outstanding 17-point haul last week, scoring one goal (+6) and providing two assists (+6) in his side’s 2-4 away victory to newcomers Bromley. This week, Notts County face Gillingham, who have been flying in this campaign, and we expect the game to be cagey. Nevertheless, Crowley will likely be involved if the Magpies are to win. Wrexham’s Lee is in a similar position, but the difference here is that his side are likely to run riot against their opponents Crawley Town. Therefore, he is more likely to be able to provide goals (+6), interceptions (+2) and assists (+3) in this one!

FORWARD

Leading the line is Huddersfield’s Josh Koroma (F). There are no arguments against this selection. Of all the Double Gameweek attackers, Koroma seems to be the best option, especially after his excellent performance last week that should breed more confidence for his Double Gameweek this time round.

CLUB PICKS

The club picks here of Huddersfield Town and Stevenage are completely valid, with both sides in great form and featuring twice in this Gameweek. Huddersfield are unbeaten at home this season, so with a Double [home] Gameweek, they have a great chance of returning the maximum 18 points this weekend. The same goes for Stevenage, who have won two, drawn one and lost two so far this season. Both their wins came at home, so the only drawback of selecting them this week is that they have yet to secure any points while on their travels. Therefore, they may struggle with an (A) Double Gameweek. Potentially swapping them for another side featuring twice could be a good move!

Scout Suggestions: Bringing in more Double Gameweek players in the midfield positions could prove to be a good move. Although both midfield selections have been good this season. Nevertheless, they could still blank, which would see your rank decrease.. Whereas, backing players featuring twice means there is double the chance of a good performance and a haul. That is our only recommendation for this manager, other than that we like the approach. All the best!

@FPL_Feetz

This is one of our favourite teams for this Gameweek. The inclusion of six Double Gameweek players is certainly a bold move, but there is no doubt that this strategy is the best when using the Max Captain chip.

GOALKEEPER AND DEFENDERS

This is our third manager opting for the Terriers goalkeeper, Lee Nicholls (G), but the first to select a Huddersfield defender and this manager has gone for the more differential pick of Tom Lees (D), currently backed by just 0.2% of managers, despite earning 31 points overall in Fantasy EFL. His Gameweek 5 performance was excellent, returning 11 points after providing an assist (+3), a clean sheet (+5) and two tackles (+1). With the Terriers unbeaten at home and conceding just one goal, there is a high chance of securing a clean sheet bonus of ten points across the two fixtures.

Alongside him is Carl Piergianni (D) who has a Double Gameweek against Exeter City and Wigan Athletic. Piergianni was one of the best performers across the board in Fantasy EFL last week, providing a staggering 17-point haul. This should breed confidence for the defender as he approaches this Double Gameweek.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park is another one of The Boro’s players, with Elliot List (M) being backed alongside Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M). Poku has managed three goals (+18) already this season, so with two winnable matches for the Posh, he is likely to play a pivotal role in their Double Gameweek. Playing the Max Captain chip feels brave but valid, with two ideal fixtures for Darren Ferguson’s side. Aside from Gameweek 1, we like anyone nailed for 90 minutes.

The same goes for List, who has earned 30 points overall in Fantasy EFL, but the majority of his points came in their 3-0 smashing of Barnsley. The midfielder only featured for 38 minutes, after coming off the bench and scored twice to ensure his side secured all three points. This should certainly be enough for him to start this weekend, and if he is given the opportunity then he is more than likely to take it and play an influential role once again!

FORWARDS

Leading the line are the front two of Peterborough’s Abraham Odoh (F) and this manager’s first Championship selection of Josh Maja (F). Odoh is a very unique selection, with a total ownership of just 0.2% and only 18 points earned overall in Fantasy EFL. The forward has provided three assists (+9) this season but is yet to open his goal account for the campaign, so with two winnable ties against Leyton Orient and Bristol Rovers, he has a great chance of scoring his first goal, or maybe even more than one!

If there were no Double Gameweeks this week, then Josh Maja (F) would be the first name in most managers’ teams. He has scored five goals (+25) this season and provided one assist (+3), contributing towards his overall total of 46 points. The Baggies host Plymouth Argyle at home, which is certainly a tie they should secure all three points in, but the Pilgrims will be full of confidence after ending Sunderland’s four-game unbeaten run, so will need their talisman firing from all cylinders at the Hawthorns!

CLUB PICKS

The club picks of Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United seem like the most obvious selections this week, with the Terriers facing two winnable home fixtures and the Posh playing against sides who have started the season very poorly. There is certainly a high potential here of securing double-digit returns from both sides Double Gameweeks!

Scout Suggestions: Potentially opting for a different forward instead of Abraham Odoh (F) could be a good move. This team has a great balance of differentials and popular picks, but Odoh is an attacker yet to score and if he continues to blank, then this is a huge opportunity missed to back an attacker likely to score, especially with double the chance across two fixtures. It is your decision and we wish you the best of luck for this Gameweek!

@Alfie_ftbl_

The 1-2-2-2 formation seems to continue growing in popularity week after week. This side is certainly unique with the inclusion of two Blackpool players, two Wigan Athletic players and only one Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United pick, despite them being backed as the club selections, but at first glance looks like a well-rounded side.

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks, we finally have our first goalkeeper who does not play for the Terriers! Stevenage’s number one, Matt Mahoney (G) makes the team, with his side set to face Exeter City (A) and Wigan Athletic (A) in their Double Gameweek 7. Stevenage have recorded three clean sheets from their opening five matches, so there is certainly potential here for at least one clean sheet across the two fixtures.

DEFENDERS

In front of the Boro’s number one is Blackpool’s James Husband (D) and Wigan’s Will Aimson (D). Husband has been in excellent form and has returned 31 points so far in Fantasy EFL. Husband is proving to be an attacking threat, managing to score three goals (+21) for the Seasiders this season. Alongside him is the Latics’ defender Aimson (D), who has recorded 35 points overall so far, all from defensive contributions. His best performance came in Gameweek 3 where he managed a clean sheet (+5), eight clearances (+2) and five tackles (+2) to provide his backers an 11-point return.

MIDFIELDERS

The two midfield selections also go to players featuring twice in this Gameweek, with Peterborough’s Kwame Poku (M) and Wigan’s Thelo Aasgaard (M) featuring. The Posh have a Double Gameweek against Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient who have both struggled since the start of the campaign. Bristol Rovers have lost three of their opening six and the O’s have only managed one win from their opening five games. Therefore, this is an excellent opportunity for Poku to extend his current goal tally of three (+18).

Alongside him is the Latics’ playmaker, Aasgaard. The midfielder has returned 32 points in his previous three matches, with two 11-point hauls and a 10-point haul in the previous fixture when his side smashed four past Bristol Rovers away from home. With two goals (+12) five interceptions (+10) and one assist (+3) to his name, Aasgaard has a great chance of earning a considerable number of points in this Double Gameweek. Therefore, providing him with the armband certainly seems a promising selection from our standpoint.

FORWARDS

At the top end of the pitch, we have another Blackpool asset with Kyle Joseph (F) selected by this manager. Blackpool’s fixtures are tricky, so there is no doubt that they will need their talisman operating at his full potential. He currently has two goals (+10) and one assist (+3) to his name, he could cause problems across both matches. Alongside him is the Terriers talisman, Josh Koroma (F). Koroma has two home fixtures against Northampton Town and Blackpool, which is a great chance for him to extend his current goal tally of three (+15) alongside two assists (+6). He scored twice in the four-goal smashing away to Bolton Wanderers, so will be full of confidence approaching the two matches at the John Smith’s stadium in front of his home faithful.

CLUB PICKS

The two club picks of Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town are completely justifiable, with both sides featuring twice and have winnable fixtures, so this is an excellent chance to gain a substantial sum of points with three home matches and one away. The maximum number of points available here is 38 points, nine for each home match and eleven points up for grabs when the Posh travel to Leyton Orient. No concerns here with the club picks!

Scout Suggestions: While this team shows promise, we’ve identified a potential point-cancellation issue in Gameweek 7. Players like Josh Koroma and James Husband, who are facing each other, could limit overall points. For instance, if Koroma scores, Husband’s clean sheet bonus could be negated. To maximise points in the Double Gameweek, consider swapping one of these players for an alternative who doesn’t face a direct opponent. This would help avoid point conflicts and enhance the team’s overall potential. Aside from this minor concern, we believe this team has a strong foundation. And if they both return, there’s nothing to worry about. Best of luck in Gameweek 7, Alfie!

