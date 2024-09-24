Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 7: Best of the Bonus Points

Fantasy EFL DGW7 has nearly drawn to a close. There are SIX matches left to play in League One at 19:45 BST – following rearranged games due to the most recent international break. However, the majority of teams have played and are preparing for the first FULL Double Gameweek 8! Managers can now see how they’re scoring in the overall rankings page. Here, we’re going through the best of bonus points.

As was displayed this week, the significance of bonus points in Fantasy EFL cannot be overstated. We highlight the EFL best performers so far with the highest numbers of Interceptions (+2 for mids), Blocks (+1 every two for defenders), Clearances (+1 every three for defenders) and Shots on Target (+1 every two for forwards and mids) from the previous four Gameweeks.

Don’t panic if you’ve not started yet: there are still 32 Gameweeks to go (including 10 doubles and one treble) and plenty of chances to win monthly prizes as well as the whole game – so sign up here!

IMPRESSIVE INTERCEPTIONS

Millwall have taken the lead amongst Championship teams for the highest number of interceptions, registering 65 across their six fixtures. They had a huge 13 in their visit to Queens Park Rangers in Gameweek 7, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

George Saville (M) continues to be the division’s leading bonus points interceptor. He leads Millwall with 17 interceptions of his own, making up almost a third of their total interceptions. This dominance in midfield has helped him to a massive 50 Fantasy points so far, and is coming off a 10-point performance in Gameweek 7.

Bristol Rovers are once again the League One leaders for interceptions. The Gas lead the EFL with a massive 88 interceptions across seven games. This average of 12.5 per game is hugely impressive, though they continue to struggle to pick up wins or clean sheets.

Birmingham City’s Krystian Bielik (M) and Lincoln City’s Ethan Erhahon (M) are tied for the most interceptions among midfielders in the division, registering 15 apiece. Both players are helping their sides to solid defensive records, conceding an average of 1.0 goals per game this season.

Cheltenham Town have the most interceptions in League Two with 79. They continue to be the best in the division in this metric, and are not slowing down. They had 10 interceptions in their Gameweek 7 fixture, a 1-1 draw to Chesterfield.

Crewe Alexandra’s Conor Thomas (M) has taken the lead amongst midfielders, totalling 13 interceptions now. He secured four in his Gameweek 7 fixture, helping him to a 13-point haul and his team to a clean sheet against Harrogate Town.

BRILLIANT BLOCKS

Plymouth Argyle continue to be the best Championship side at shot-blocking. They have 41 in six games, picking up five more this Gameweek. They are led by Brandon Galloway (D), who has 10 blocks of his own. He managed to collect all of these blocks in the first three games of the season. However, a hamstring injury has restricted his playing time significantly since then. Galloway is tied with Watford’s Francisco Sierralta (D).

Mansfield Town have taken the throne over Bristol Rovers as the best shot-blocking side in League One. They now have 29 blocks in just six games. Adedeji Oshilaja (D) leads the side in blocks with eight. This is the most in the division, despite the fact that it is a close race and he had zero in Gameweek 7. He has the same number as Bolton Wanderers defender Ricardo Santos (D).

Newport County have the most blocks in League Two, overtaking Gillingham. The Welsh side have 34 in seven games in this close race. The Gills were the leaders last week, and now sit just two blocks behind Newport, with 32.

Stephan Negru (D) has the most blocks in the division amongst players with a highly impressive 16. Salford City’s star 22-year-old has racked up this massive number in just six matches to lead the EFL. He has more blocks alone than three other League Two teams!

CRACKING CLEARANCES

Blackburn Rovers have the most clearances of any Championship side, registering a massive 166 across six games. This has helped them to an impressive defensive record and top-4 placement in the division table. They are narrowly followed by Plymouth Argyle and Queens Park Rangers, who have 157 each.

Middlesbrough’s Matt Clarke (D) has 37 clearances, the highest number of all Championship players. He had six in his previous match and now stands alone at the top, leading Ben Wilmot (D) by two.

Bristol Rovers have 185 clearances in seven games, the most in League One. Despite leading in this metric as well as in interceptions, they still sit in 19th place in the division table. They had just 11 clearances in their last match, a season-low for the side.

Jon Guthrie (D) is now the division’s top clearance-maker, registering 45 in six fixtures. There is a tight race at the top, with two other defenders at 44 clearances, but the Northampton Town man leads after registering nine in Gameweek 7 (+3).

Harrogate Town are again the division and league leaders in clearances, racking up a massive 248 clearances. They had 35 clearances in Gameweek 7, the same number as their season average, and are clearly displaying no signs of slowing down.

Just as consistent as his team in terms of clearances, Harrogate’s Anthony O’Connor (D) is again the leader in League Two for clearances. He has 71, keeping up his average of over 10 per game.

SUPERB SHOTS ON TARGET

Leeds United are now the Championship leaders for shots on target. They have 32 in six games, registering seven in their 2-0 victory over Cardiff City in Gameweek 7.

Finn Azaz (M) and Morgan Whittaker (F) have nine SoT each to lead the Championship. They have consistently been the centre of their respective team’s attacks, though have scored just one goal combined from 18 shots on target.

Barnsley have 38 shots on target this season to lead the division, resulting in 12 goals. They had six SoT in their 2-1 win over Burton Albion this week and sit third in the division table after seven fixtures.

Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F) has the most SoT in League One this season with 10, leading the bonus points. He has scored just twice from these shots, scoring 29 points thus far. He’ll be looking to add to his tally against Peterborough United (H) in DGW7.

Colchester United have a highly impressive 45 shots on target this season to lead League Two. They have 12 goals, the second-highest number in the division, as they are just coming off a 3-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Despite being fairly quiet in his last two matches, Andy Cook (F) still leads the division [and bonus points] with 11 shots on target. The Bradford City talisman has scored three times this season, making up a third of the side’s nine goals.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE

We’re launching a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price).

In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM