Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 8

Following [mini] Double Gameweek 7, we have our first full Double Gameweek of the season. A total of 69 teams are set to play twice, totalling 70 matches.

Stay tuned for further articles before Friday’s 20:00 BST deadline. For anything else you might need, check out our Double Gameweek 8 Guide.

THE CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in the Captain Poll Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) 25% Jodi Jones (Notts County) 12.5% Daniel Crowley (Notts County) 8% Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) 8% Malik Mothersille (Peterborough United) 8%

JAY STANSFIELD

Birmingham City’s record League One signing, Jay Stansfield (F), has taken the lead in the captaincy poll for the first time this season.

With only 4.3% ownership, Stansfield is flying under the radar ahead of Double Gameweek 8, securing 25% of votes to wear the armband this week. Blues’ number 18 has scored three goals (+15) in two matches, securing 22 points thus far for Chris Davies’ side. Facing Peterborough United (H) and Huddersfield Town (F), who have conceded 19 goals combined, Stansfield will be hoping to continue his goalscoring streak in front of the Birmingham faithful.

JODI JONES

Another consistent performer on Fantasy EFL, Jones (F) of Notts County has secured his spot on the leaderboard. The Magpies have been flying in League Two this season and were unbeaten until Gameweek 7 against Gillingham. This in part has been thanks to Jones’ incredible form. The talisman has four goals and two assists (+26) in six appearances, totalling 45 points. With two away ties against Morecambe and Carlisle United in Double Gameweek 8, both of which are in the relegation zones, 12.5% of voters believe Jones will secure his seventh return of the season – and more.

DANIEL CROWLEY

Another Notts County star, Crowley (M) also makes the list, securing 8% of of the votes as the third-most popular pick. The highest-Fantasy EFL scorer for the Magpies, Crowley has nailed 51 points so far. This has been mainly to his two giant 18- and 17-point hauls, where he provided two goals and one assist (+15) in Gameweek 3, and one goal and two assists (+12) in Gameweek 6.

With two strong fixtures up next, Crowley will likely be amongst the goals if the Magpies are to bounce back following their 0-1 loss against the Gills. With only 5.8% ownership too, the number seven is a nice differential this week.

GUSTAVO HAMER

Sheffield United’s Hamer (M) has also secured 8% of votes, another name to return to the list. Although Hamer is only the third-most selected Blades player (13.8% on Fantasy EFL), he’s the leading scorer with 48 points.

The midfielder has been sensational for Chris Wilder, scoring four goals (+24) and one assist (+3) in six appearances so far. Last time out, the number eight scored a beautiful free-kick (+6), secured an interception (+2), two key passes (+1) and two shots on target (+1) in the Blades’ 1-0 win over Derby County. With Portsmouth (A) and Swansea City (H) up next, two sides who have struggled so far, many expect Hamer to help the Blades continue their unbeaten run and haul again.

MALIK MOTHERSILLE

To wrap up the list, we have a new name on the leaderboard. Peterborough United’s Mothersille (F) secures a spot ahead of Double Gameweek 8. At 0.2% ownership, he could be the perfect differential for your side. The striker was excellent in Double Gameweek 7, securing 19 points across two matches. The talisman scored twice (+10) and assisted once (+3) in matches against Bristol Rovers (H) and Leyton Orient (A).

However, in Double Gameweek 8, the Posh have two tricky tests against the unbeaten Birmingham City (A) and Wigan Athletic (A). Despite this, Mothersille secured 8% of votes. Although on paper the Double seems challenging, Mothersille certainly enters his second consecutive Double Gameweek in form. If Darren Ferguson’s side are to win, their number seven will certainly play a role.

HAVE YOUR SAY!

With Double Gameweek 8 up next, who’s your Fantasy EFL captain? Let us know in the comments!

To find out more about the DGW, check out our article announcement.

