Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 8 announcement

Following a mini-double in Gameweek 7, where six League One teams had a Double Gameweek due to re-arranged fixtures from the international break, we’re onto the big one.

This week, we have the inaugural full Double Gameweek 8, which has been highly anticipated by Fantasy EFL managers.

All 72 teams were due to be doubling this week. However, due to AFC Wimbledon’s postponements against Accrington Stanley and Crewe Alexandra, only 69 teams will double. Keep an eye out for further announcements or postponements on the EFL website.

Therefore, we’ll have 141 matches in the space of five days. These span from Friday night to Wednesday night (as it stands!).

OPENING DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 8 FIXTURES

Two EFL fixtures kick off the excitement on Friday night, as League Two enters Double Gameweek 8. Tranmere Rovers host Salford City at Prenton Park (19:45 BST), with both teams desperate for points after slow starts to their campaigns. Neither side managed a win in Gameweek 7, with Tranmere Rovers suffering a 3-0 defeat at Colchester United and Salford City losing 2-0 at home to Walsall. This clash promises to be a blockbuster as both teams look to turn their fortunes around.

Another EFL thriller takes place on Friday night, as Plymouth Argyle host Luton Town at Home Park (20:00 BST) in the Championship. Wayne Rooney’s side will be looking to make it two home wins in a row and boost their survival hopes. The Hatters, meanwhile, are full of confidence after a late 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday extended their winning streak to two games. Both teams are eager for points and a chance to climb the table.

What do Fantasy EFL managers need to know about Double Gameweek 8?

This is the one we’ve all been waiting for since Gameweek 1! This is one of ten scheduled Double Gameweeks in store; they will likely make or break your season. Many managers will target the best Double Gameweek fixtures for their team and player picks, which become more frequent as the season unravels.

Prepare for twists and turns as we ready for 142 matches of chaos. We’ve already seen AFC Wimbledon’s Tuesday night match against the Railwaymen cancelled. With the potential of further bad weather, more games could be postponed.

We have plenty of content to be published in the lead-up to Double Gameweek 8. Keep an eye on Fantasy Football Scout and EFL for the latest news to help with your team selections.

There has never been a better time to join Fantasy EFL if you haven't signed up already.

FIXTURE TICKER

To help with fixture analysis, check out our BRAND NEW Fixture Ticker (Standard Members access) and the EFL’s Fixture Ticker.

Our ticker is regularly updated throughout the season, helping you see when is best to target certain player and club picks.

MAX CAPTAIN CHIP

We’re anticipating the Max Captain chip to be popular this Gameweek. With the majority of teams featuring twice in Double Gameweek 8, this is an excellent opportunity to secure maximum points. When the Max Captain chip is applied, the highest-scoring player in your team will be automatically made your captain for that Gameweek once all players in your team have played. This means the best performer will earn double points.

If you use your Max Captain chip between July 15 2024 and January 31 2025, then you will get another opportunity to play this chip from February 1 2025 up until the end of the season. If you do not use your Max Captain chip before February 1 2025, then you will still only have one opportunity to play it before the end of the season. It will not roll over.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 8 FIXTURES

Listed below, here are the fixtures for Double Gameweek 8. If you haven’t already, check out our BRAND NEW Fixture Ticker on FFScout.

CHAMPIONSHIP

LEAGUE ONE

LEAGUE TWO

HAVE YOUR SAY!

Which players/teams are you targeting ahead of Double Gameweek 8? Let us know in the comments!

Now you've got some strategies to think about ahead Double Gameweek 8, it's time to get selecting.

And stay tuned for plenty more content this week ahead of this all-important Double Gameweek…

