  1. TBL
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    who can play right back for man united? is it just Mazraoui?

    Open Controls
    1. TBL
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      hesitating with Digne but Digne has competition with Maatsen

      Open Controls
    2. Diesel@007
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Dalot will compete with Maz for RB once Shaw is fit again

      Open Controls
      1. TBL
        • 2 Years
        41 mins ago

        ah ok thank you!

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Shaw’s been out over a year, when do you see him doing 90 without exploding onto the injured list again?

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          38 mins ago

          Did you not watch the Euros final?

          Open Controls
  2. SNEAKY SNEAKY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Guys I'm on wildcard and happy with most positions. Fairly template but squeezed in watkins and a few others. Really stuck on defenders though:

    A Lewis, Mylo.. Greaves
    B Konsa, Mazraoui, Greaves

    A is very popular but I feel people are sleep walking into a benching and a poor Everton defence with a injury history?

    Why is no-one for utd defenders or villa? Fixture rotate well with greaves filling in the odd time? Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Prefer B. Lewis worth a go, with a decent (not Ev) backup

      Open Controls
    2. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      As a Villa fan, we don't keep too many clean sheets. We play quite a high risk game. Pau is a great ball player but not a great defender. Carlos is a bit of a liability. Cash is injured but also rash. Bogarde is 20. Digne is great but he's not nailed as CL games come forward.

      Konsa is excellent, as is Martinez, but the way we set up means we draw chances so as to create more of them at the other end.

      It's good to watch and it usually pays off but it does mean Villa defenders are a risk on FPL.

      Open Controls
      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers good analysis

        Open Controls
      2. SNEAKY SNEAKY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I'm a villa supporter too hence the bias. I can only afford 4.3 with Lewis though. The stars are aligning. Great insight though.

        Open Controls
    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Collins, Aina and Greaves for me.

      Open Controls
      1. SNEAKY SNEAKY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        I picked those too out as well. Rotate very well.

        Open Controls
  3. Kiwivillan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Don't want to WC or take hit but real danger of not fielding 11 with Pedro out and Barco still stinking up my bench

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      A hit seems fine to field full 11

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Wanted to avoid WC too, but with fitness doubts over Raya and now Son, I think it might be stubbornness more than anything that’s stopping me pulling the WC trigger

      Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Would just one hit fix this for you? If so -4 might be worth holding onto the WC

      Open Controls
  4. Diesel@007
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Is it worth doing Salah + A Traore to Saka + Mbuemo for free?

    "probably" more points in the next 3 GWs from Saka & Mb, but Salah much more likely to go big.

    have Diaz as well

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      You aren’t captaining Salah so I would do those moves

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Who says he wouldn’t captain Salah?

        Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Eith Diaz you should be fine.

      Open Controls
    3. cfc_andrew4
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Yes think that’s ok as you have Diaz

      Open Controls
    4. Diesel@007
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
    5. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      31 mins ago

      I think it’s crazy selling Salah this week. Madueke got a hat trick not long ago from the right wing.

      He’ll be my captain.

      Open Controls
  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Amad (has better matchup from when I would use him gw8) or Rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Confidence in minutes says Rogers

      Open Controls
  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Flekken Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Robertson Robinson Greaves
    Saka Mbuemo Eze ESR Rogers
    Havertz DCL Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      nice , bit heavy in defence...

      Open Controls
    2. Cyrusthegreat
        just now

        Eze has been performing poorly, wouldnt keep him

        Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      just read an interesting article how cucu plays more of an advance mid position under the new chelsea manager. I am considering him now, goes right under the radar, have not seen him a single wc draft.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        He seems to run into the inside left channel from bits I've seen. Not sure how effective it is for him, but it gets the 3-2-5 attacking shape that the manager has learned from Pep.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        5.0m, 0 xG/90 and 0.05 xA/90 (Wolves game bumps up xA)

        Open Controls
        1. The Pretender
          • 9 Years
          just now

          It's actually impressive how advanced he is without almost any actual chance creation.

          Open Controls
    4. cfc_andrew4
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Currently got Konsa & Greaves.
      Who’s the best 4.5 defender to add?
      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. cfc_andrew4
        • 1 Year
        44 mins ago

        I can actually stretch to 4.7… does this make a difference? Would Lewis be the answer, or not nailed enough?

        Open Controls
        1. The Pretender
          • 9 Years
          just now

          With Konsa being super nailed, I like the Lewis pick.

          Open Controls
      2. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Aina?

        Open Controls
    5. Pep Roulette
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I really wish to captain Saka over Haaland, but it could backfire heavily.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        32 mins ago

        Are Leicester that bad?

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        My worry is Arsenal have lots of players who can score . . .City have Haaland.

        Open Controls
        1. Pornchef
            1 min ago

            Same can be said about Liverpool probably even more so than with the amount of quality attacking options they have

            Points and spoils will be shared

            Open Controls
      3. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        2 FTs

        A. Eze to Semenyo
        B. Eze + Davis to Mbeumo + Greaves

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          29 mins ago

          It's a risk but B is your solution.

          Open Controls
        2. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          B

          Open Controls
      4. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Robinson to Lewis for free if he gets leaked that he starts? ( I know he'll be a minutes risk some games)

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          Not really a move you need to make is it. But if you really want him why not.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Need more info on your team

          Open Controls
          1. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            25 mins ago

            2FT and 1m ITB

            Henderson
            TAA Gabriel Robinson (Quansah Barco)
            Jota Eze Mbeumo Rogers (ESR)
            Haaland Watkins Havertz

            Open Controls
            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              Defo wouldn't switch to Lewis with those 2 on your bench. You need decent, or at least playing, cover if you're going to get Lewis.

              Open Controls
              1. NorCal Villan
                • 2 Years
                just now

                ^^^
                This. 100% this

                Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              I would sell Quansah/Barco over Robinson

              Open Controls
              1. Fitzy.
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                Ridiculous not to.

                Open Controls
      5. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Who would you most want to own on wild card out of these lot...
        A) Solanke
        B) Jackson
        C) Havertz
        D) Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. cfc_andrew4
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          Just been having the same thoughts, and would probably say Watkins.
          Although think I’m priced out and will go Jackson… then swap him for Solanke in a couple weeks

          Open Controls
          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            I can fit Watkins in with Wood or DCL but means sacrifice else where and only two arsenal. With Jackson and Wood/DCL I can have Raya if fit as well. I agree Watkins is the one I want though.

            Open Controls
        2. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          D, you'll never be in a hurry to dump.

          Open Controls
        3. Pornchef
            24 mins ago

            Watkins is my No1
            Same dilemma Solanke Jackson havertz
            I'm going Haaland Watkins xxx
            Thinking Jackson or havertz short term for next two fixtures Solanke looks good longer term tho and could be decent just to get now

            Open Controls
            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              With those 3 up top you must be making some big sacrifices elsewhere?

              Open Controls
          • Rui
            • 13 Years
            19 mins ago

            I want Watkins but deliberating between Watkins + DCL vs Solanke + Jackson.

            Open Controls
          • NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            just now

            D

            Open Controls
        4. DB_FPL
          • 1 Year
          54 mins ago

          Dilemma - Wildcard or not:
          Pickford/Mitoma/Elanga/Isak to Raya/Mbeumo/Rogers/Solanke for -4 OR Wildcard to save the transfers and resolve a few other issues.

          Remainder of Squad includes Haaland, Niadye, Saka, ESR, Diaz, Saliba, TAA, Burn, Johnson, Robinson and Valdimarsson

          Open Controls
          1. cfc_andrew4
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Think the -4 would do it here

            Open Controls
        5. Mooster©️
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          50 mins ago

          Need to get Mbeumo.
          Sell Eze or Madueke?

          Open Controls
          1. cfc_andrew4
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Tough one, Eze more nailed but not been getting in the points.

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Don't think it's a close decision here

            Open Controls
            1. Mooster©️
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              So who would you sell?

              Open Controls
          3. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            23 mins ago

            Noni is so greedy he may actually be the hold.

            Open Controls
          4. Pornchef
              14 mins ago

              Tough one I'd prob keep Madueke for next two games think he could do well

              Open Controls
          5. gfcc20
            • 1 Year
            36 mins ago

            Any changes to this WC draft?
            Sanchez
            Trent Gabriel Lewis
            Saka Mbuemo Semenyo Diaz
            Haaland Watkins Wood

            Fab Rogers Mylo Greaves

            Open Controls
            1. DB_FPL
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              Consider the ARS triple up even if just for next 3 GW

              Open Controls
              1. gfcc20
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Would have to downgrade Semenyo to Dibling to upgrade Sanchez to Raya. Quite like Semenyo for next two gameweek myself and good for rotation further

                Open Controls
            2. cfc_andrew4
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              My only thought would be upgrade Semenyo, but I’m assuming there’s no funds for it? Even for ESR?
              At least Semenyo is good for couple weeks and then re-evaluate

              Open Controls
              1. gfcc20
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Already sold ESR for Semenyo - slightly regret but do think Semenyo will do good over the whole seasoj

                Open Controls
          6. Full ham tragic
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            Really not sure what moves to make here 3ft and 0.3 itb.

            Pope
            Vvd romero Gabriel
            Salah jota garnacho Gordon rogers
            Haaland pedro *

            Fab Robinson Munoz jebbison

            Am thinking
            -pope > Sanchez
            Pedro > dcl
            Gordon > Mbueno

            Or keep Pedro and do
            Garnacho > trossard and play Robinson or Munoz

            Any thoughts or help much appreciated
            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. cfc_andrew4
              • 1 Year
              just now

              I’d go for the 3 you suggested. I prefer Wood to DCL but not much in it

              Open Controls
          7. Ten Season Wonder
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Hey guys and girls,

            Saka or Mbeumo?
            Who’s best option for next 3 GWs? And I don’t want answers based on value.

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Diesel@007
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Saka
              Better player, better team, better fixtures

              Open Controls
          8. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Wild card driving me mad. The front 2 to accompany Haaland are causing me issues. Any advice on these options appreciated.
            A)
            Flekken, Fab
            TAA, Gab, Myko, Greaves, Faes
            Saka, Diaz, Semenyo, Rogers, Mbeumo
            Haaland, Havertz, Jackson

            Plan is to have Havertz for next 3 then drop him down to Solanke and upgrade a defender with the change. Too weak in defence for 3 weeks?

            Alternative...
            B)
            Flekken, Fab,
            TAA, Gab, Greaves, Lewis, Myko
            Saka, Diaz, Semenyo, Rogers, Mbeumo
            Haaland, Havertz, Wood/DCL
            1mil itb.

            C) or same as above but with Solanke and Jackson.

            Open Controls
            1. Ten Season Wonder
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Raul Jimenez?

              Open Controls
              1. Kay317
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Not seen enough yet to want to take a chance on him to be honest.

                Open Controls

