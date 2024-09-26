With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 6 Wildcard.

Latest Wildcard Draft and Musings

Make sure to check out the latest 59th Minute Podcast, which will be dropping on Friday afternoon.

Good luck this weekend folks, especially to my fellow Wildcarders.



