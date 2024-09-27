A whopping 11 players – the most we’ve had in a long time – get universal backing in the Gameweek 6 Scout Squad.

Favourable fixtures for Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brentford and Bournemouth have helped shape the ‘template’ this week.

In this article series, our in-house panel of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming round of fixtures in isolation – so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make Friday’s Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 6 PICKS

