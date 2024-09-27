150
  1. Genji3lade
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Who do you prefer and would you start them ahead of Rogers (Ips A)?

    A.) DCL (Cry H)
    B.) Wood (Ful H)

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Tricky, probably not A.

  2. ran
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Eze, Jota, Pedro >>> Mbeumo, Semenyo, Havertz (-4)
    or
    Jota, Pedro >> Semenyo, Havertz

    Worth to go for the -4 option?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I'd keep Jota this week

  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Play Strand Larsen (LIV) or exact money transfer to Wood(-4)?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Deadline approaching...

    2. Bob.
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Strand

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Thanks, no Wood no price change despite predictors.

  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Thoughts on raya Robinson Palmer pedro > Flekken Gabriel mbeumo Jackson -4? Any other moves worth considering? 3 fts, 0.2m itb

    Raya
    Robbo Robinson Konsa
    Salah Palmer esr rogers
    Haaland havertz pedro

    Valdi soucek greaves faes

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Save

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        *if Raya & Pedro are both available

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          And if they are? Think they’re both out this gw mate.

          1. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Pedro is out, Raya not confirmed as yet.

  5. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Help me understand please, not many have Jackson on WC and yet he has been scoring better than most. Why? 4 goals (2 away at WH) and 2 assist...

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Hooked at 60 minutes.

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Thank you. I get it. He still gets the goals though...have him in WC but feeling nervous about it now.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Not on a WC but if he keeps scoring I'll downgrade Palmer and upgrade a fwd to Jackson as that looks a better way to distribute funds.

    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I’m surprised so many are going for Solanke. Considered it to get ahead of the curve, but seems most are preferring him to Jackson. Solanke looks a great pick after the next IB

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I am not impressed with Solanke or Spurs much either.
        If not Jackson, I will probably take my chances with DCL.
        Don't have the funds for Watkins unless I sell TAA.
        Who you going with?

        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours ago

          Not on WC but did Isak to Jackson. I’m interested in Wood and DCL as well, but hoping Jackson is a high upside pick ( similar to Luis Diaz). I only want Jackson for next 2. But often times things don’t work out lol

    4. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      The goals he's scored against West Ham were more to do with the opposition. I agree that he's a good asset (above Palmer and Solanke imo).. worth a try for WCers but be prepared to transfer out in about 4 GWs.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Brighton are also susceptible to pace.

        I brought in Jackson in GW4 with these defences in mind and if it didn’t work out, switch to Solanke next week.

        1. Sir Matt Bugsby
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Yeah, bringing in in 4 was a good move. You can have him for longer, gain value and save transfers. Wish I'd done the same with Watkins..

    5. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I'm sorry missed Jackson, I am for real!!!

    6. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      The thing is, the Palmer - Jackson combo is the most effective in terms of XGi, but having 2 or 3 players who are at risk from an xMinutes perspective, when there are viable 90 minutes alternatives is not for me.

    7. The Pretender
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Hooked at 60 and fixtures turn.

    8. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Thanks guys. Will ship him out after two weeks.

  6. Taegugk Warrior
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    on WC
    A. Salah+Saka+4.5Def
    B.Diaz+Saka+Gabriel

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      B

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      B

    3. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Did you spend the remaining 3 mil on.. partying?

  7. tommyraw987
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Hey guys, could you give any thoughts about my current squad? Already take a -4 hit

      0ft, 1.2itb
      Flekken
      Gvardiol Gabriel Robinson
      Salah Saka Mbeumo Rogers
      Haaland DCL JP

      Valdimarson Winks HWB Barco

      Should I do
      A) JP to Wood for -8
      B) play Winks or HWB
      C) Wildcard

      Currently on A and to save my WC to Gw12 as plan but might not worth a -8

      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        B by far

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        B. I am WC next week or trying to push until GW12.

        Just see what is happening with team news

      3. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        53 mins ago

        B

    • PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Where is that Friday deadline when you need one?!

    • PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      All these wc teams without Palmer & Salah. Are you sure you won’t get them in 2 weeks time?

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        No, if I was, I'd get them now champ.

      2. The Pretender
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Salah I want back in about 6 weeks, same as Palmer. I would just prefer others in the meantime. Will be hard to squeeze all of Saka, Foden, Salah and Palmer in !

    • Total Slotball
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      No Saka or Semenyo price rises rigged

      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Saka was over 101%

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        They would blank anyway

    • rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Just a mo...

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Lovely Diaz double rise on WC and Gvardiol drop

    • Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Price Changes 27th September

      Rises: Luis Díaz (8.0), Duran (6.2)

      Falls: Gvardiol (5.9), Odobert (5.4), McGinn (5.3), Mainoo (5.3), Aribo (4.9), Lindelof (4.3)

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        No Wood rise today.

        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          FFS Comedy Jam on the up

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Started the season with him, a little regret that I transferred him out on a WC to free up funds and would need a hit to get him back before any potential price rise this week.

        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          But Diaz double rise this week, and now the first and only £8.0m mid.

        3. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Speak for yourself

      2. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Duran having 2 price rises playing 30 mins each week is the ultimate casual buy!

        I think I still prefer Salah/Havertz to Saka/Diaz on WC. Appreciate that double rise on WC to likely bank 0.1 TV (which I'll lose when Salah's impending fall)

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          If Duran gets played two up top, that would be Jam

          I prefer Salah and Havertz too.

      3. nazrinn
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Thank you sir.

        • PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Who are these hot-headed fellas buying Duran ffs

        • Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Cheers, R. and cheers for tomorrow - I won't be posting as I'll be airborne.

          1. rainy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Safe travels, A

        • Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Cheers rainy

        • panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          4 snoozes is just over-indulgence!

        • JohnnyCroat
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          WC week for a lot, so changes won't line up with Fix or Hub.

      4. Wobbles
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy
        Doh, was hoping for our first 3.9 keeper.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Still a day to go, might get lucky. Feels like they won't be so generous on a WC week to allow that though, haha.

        2. I am 42
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          same here

      5. FPLSuarridge
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Tell me a better WC than this! ☺️

        Raya
        TAA Gabriel Gvardiol
        Saka Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo
        Haaland Jackson Wood

        Fabianski Dibling VDB Greaves

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Raya (FAB)
          TAA Gabriel Aina (Faes Greaves)
          Saka Díaz Rogers Mbeumo (Dibling)
          Haaland Wood Watkins

          1. The Pretender
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            I dont love the double 4.0 backline with no rotation for Aina. Otherwise pretty bloody good.

          2. FPLSuarridge
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Gvardiol vs. Aina
            Semenyo vs. Rogers
            Jackson vs. Watkins

            Kinda prefer the left, you’ll be playing Aina and Rogers week in week out while I have Gvardiol and Semenyo! granted Watkins has a good fixture lineup but Jackson should match Watkins closely…

        2. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Lmao. I will tell you after the gw 🙂

        3. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Prefer Hazz below

          1. FPLSuarridge
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Gvardiol vs. Lewis
            Diaz vs. Rogers
            Wood vs. Watkins

            You really prefer the right one? Lewis might be benched and Myko comes in. Rogers has to play week in week out. Granted you have Watkins but I would still prefer the left one?

        4. toneyboney6759
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          you got a decent chunk in that bank with this line up?

          1. FPLSuarridge
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            What do you think? Haha

        5. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Salah will be the major threat to your OR

          1. FPLSuarridge
            • 10 Years
            31 mins ago

            For sure, just have to hope Diaz is not too far off. TAA, Gabriel, Gvardiol, Mbuemo, Diaz, Saka, Jackson too hard to squeeze in with Salah!

            1. Mozumbus
              • 3 Years
              24 mins ago

              You don't need to sacrifice all of the them
              Diaz, Mbuemo, TAA, and Gvardiol with the likes of ESR, Rogers, Aina, Lewis, etc.

              1. FPLSuarridge
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Show me a better team with Salah!

      6. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Gambled on Saka not rising whilst Diaz did. Got lucky. Can now afford Jackson over Solanke for the below:

        Raya
        TAA Gabriel Lewis
        Saka Mbuemo Semenyo Rogers
        Haaland Watkins Jackson
        Fabianski // Mykolenko Greaves

        Note: Don't think Solanke is bad at all. Just Chelsea bias. Do like Solanke from GW8.

        Note 2: Let's see about Raya...

        Still think it's a tad crazy with no Liverpool attack for Wolves but I guess it's a bit of a longer-term play.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Missing a player ha. ESR on the bench.

        2. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Would be surprised if this team doesn’t plummet

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            That doesn't sound like a partytime at all.

            Probably makes back the rank when Diaz is benched.

            1. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Salah & Palmer could both pound your rank easily

              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                Same problem as most of the template then! If Jackson is on the end of any chances, that could help.

                Note that I had Palmer before. Love him but he's not in the box tons on recent evidence. Still absolute mint and will keep returning though.

            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Note that Analytics FC doesn't love Diaz (wrongly or rightly),

              Seems to loves Eze too but don't like his fixtures massively. He burnt me last year and I haven't forgiven him.

              It really likes Solanke too and says I should probably get him over Jackson this week, but like Jackson's performances/number lately. Also if Son is out that hurts Son in the very short term.

              1. Casual Player
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                I think Analytics FC is very slow to react to real information (contextual) changes.

                I have the odd look at FPL review and the Diaz predictions are very low. I expect all the models are equally slow to react. FPL Review prefers Martinelli. And Bailey. And a bunch of other pics that are tiers below Diaz. I'm less bullish on Diaz than most and still think all that is insane.

                Eze has been a model darling for at least 2 years but seems to very consistently underperform vs the data.

        3. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Jackson to Solanke (when Son is back), is a really good.

          Well done on Diaz. Its the non WC's

          I guess all the wildcards have Hall

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Good fixture swing GW8

        4. FPLSuarridge
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Check my team out above!

      7. Zinadine_Gerrard
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Diaz, Eze, Wood
        Or
        Saka, Rogers, Vardy

        1. The Pretender
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          1, purely because 2 has Vardy.

      8. I am 42
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Total points prediction for next 3 GW.
        Which of the following might happen?
        Yes/No questions

        1) Sels score more than Flekken
        2) Saliba score more than Gabriel
        3) Robertson score more than TAA
        4) ESR score more than Semenyo
        5) Jota score more than Diaz
        6) Jackson score more than Solanke
        7) Palmer score more than Saka
        8) Salah score more than Haaland

        1. I am 42
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          My guess NNNYNYNN

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          YNNNYYNY

        3. The Pretender
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          YNNNYYYY

          1. The Pretender
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            However, I am on WC and I need lots of mine to be the opposite over the next month. Happy to take a bit of a down week this week if that happens.

        4. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Might happen? Yes to all then

          1. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            The ones I'd be most confident happening - 1, 6
            Everything else would lean toward not happening, but the one that would surprise most if it happened is 3

        5. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          It's like 2 Unlimited song. No no, no no no no, no no

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            no no, don't remind me.

            Or the old bloke out of Vicar of Dibley

        6. I am 42
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          so many predicted Sels to outscore Flekken in the 3 GW

          is Forest defense that good?

        7. Fellaini's Fro
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          1 no
          2 yes
          3 no
          4 no
          5 yes
          6 no
          7 no
          8 no

        8. FPLSuarridge
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          NNNNNYNN

        9. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          1) No
          2) Flip the coin
          3) No
          4) I hope so
          5) No
          6) No
          7) No
          8) they'll get exactly same points!

        10. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          1. Yes
          2. No
          3. No
          4. No
          5. Yes
          6. Yes
          7. No
          8. Yes

      9. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        1FT 0 itb

        Raya (Vald)
        Munoz Trent Robinson (Hall Barco)
        Eze Rogers Salah Jota Semenyo.
        Haaland Mateta (Pedro)

        A. WC after team news.
        B Hold WC7 keep 3 Liverpool this week and get in 3 Arsenal next week

        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I'll not WC this team

        2. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 12 Years
          59 mins ago

          Surprised you're thinking of WC'ing as you've got probably 8 players you'd want on WC anyway.

        3. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          25 mins ago

          Really good differential team, run it

        4. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Hold Crunchie.
          Mateta should be highly motivated this week, has a chance to get selected in France team with Mbappe out.

      10. Zinadine_Gerrard
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Think I’m finally happy with my WC. This team feels most balanced to me.

        Flekken (Fab)
        TAA Gabriel Aina (Davis, Greaves)
        Saka Diaz mbuemo semenyo (dibling)
        Haaland Watkins wood

        I just did Solanke + ESR to Watkins + Dibling.

        Anyone else think Watkins is going to be more consistent?

        1. Fellaini's Fro
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          I'd question your 4th and 5th def but looks good otherwise

          1. Zinadine_Gerrard
            • 7 Years
            40 mins ago

            Leif Davis is looking quite good for an odd attacking return and they’ve already played City/Liverpool. He’s my switch for Aina depending on opponent. Bit of a punt but I need to make up ground in my mini league.

            1. Fellaini's Fro
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Quite like the pick but not sure about the double up

        2. tom66
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          I like it. Exactly the same starting 11 as me and Dibling also on my bench (except I went DCL over Wood)

        3. FPLSuarridge
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Can you upgrade Aina? Gvardiol will be great and one more Arsenal player…

          1. Zinadine_Gerrard
            • 7 Years
            39 mins ago

            No money ITB and not willing to downgrade anyone for Gvardiol. Don’t rate him this season as much as last.

            1. FPLSuarridge
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              I’m thinking of this team so…

              Raya
              TAA Gabriel Gvardiol
              Saka Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo
              Haaland Jackson Wood

              Fabianski Dibling VDB Greaves

        4. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          Much prefer Solanke and ESR

      11. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        My Wildcard draft Starting XI is identical to the Scout Picks bar the Bournemouth defender. Stop copying me, you! 😉

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          Open Controls
      12. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour ago

        Back from holiday...obvious decision to Wildcard this team?

        Henderson
        P.Porro -- Gabriel -- L.Hall
        Saka -- D.Jota -- Gordon -- ESR
        Haaland -- Isak -- DCL

        4.0 -- Faes -- Sangare -- Quansah [1FT + 2.3m ITB]

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          Wouldn’t blame you

      13. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        On WC

        Pick one

        A: Smith Rowe
        B: Semenyo

        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 12 Years
          51 mins ago

          Similar position here.

          Leaning towards ESR for now and then potentially moving to Semenyo after his 3 tough fixtures.

          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Wrong way around

          2. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            just now

            But then again, Semeneyo's next 2 are pretty decent. Tricky.

        2. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          Semenyo

        3. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          28 mins ago

          B

      14. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        Which 2nd Liverpool would you have alongside Diaz?

        A: Robertson
        B: Jota

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          42 mins ago

          A

        2. I am 42
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          cant squeeze 0.1m to afford TAA?

          TAA + Dibling vs
          Greaves + Jota

        3. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          Robbo is good, Trent is better

      15. Catilo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Bench one:
        Rogers (ips)
        Jackson (BRI)
        Wood (FUL)

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          Rogers

        2. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Rogers

      16. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Flekken (vlad)
        Trent Porro Gabriel 4 4
        Palmer Saka Mbuemo ESR Rogers
        Haaland Wood Welbeck

        1. JT11fc
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          I like it, Id have DCL over Welbeck if possible

          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            Not a wildcard

            1. JT11fc
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Most will WC to similar, Palmer Saka duo tasty

              1. The Suspended One
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                Thank you very much

                That’s the comment I was fishing for 😉

        2. FPLSuarridge
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Prefer downgrading Palmer to Diaz and then getting:
          Raya over Flekken
          Gvardiol over Porro
          Jackson over Welbeck?

          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            1Not a chance in hell
            2hes hurt
            3playing LCB especially after Rodri
            4huge price difference there

            But thx

      17. C0YS
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        A. De Ligt + Konate + Barnes (0.8 ITB)
        B. Mazraoui + Robinson + Diaz (0.1 ITB)

        Currently on TAA-Konate-Salah as my LIV trio, not sure whether to bite the bullet on Diaz or build out my team with slightly stronger players elsewhere instead.

        Any feedback welcome on this dilemma!

        1. JT11fc
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          WC? Out of those B mainly because Barnes and Konate dont really appeal as long term picks to me. Salah v Diaz for me is more about if you would captain Salah and the extra 5m spent on him also

        2. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Go with Diaz here

          I also like Konate after watching their last two matches

      18. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Which is better?
        GK + 4th defender
        1. Sanchez Milenkovic

        2. Pickford Colwill

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Neither too great tbh

          About the same, colwill wont attack, don’t fancy many clean sheets from either

          1. JT11fc
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks, will toss a coin

      19. Baines on Toast...
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        I really should know this by now, but will Pedro's price be locked? My assumption is it might drop his starting price and stay there?

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          No.. not at all
          It could drop considerably more if he’s out more than this week

      20. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        What combo should I go for?

        1. Sels (Flekken) / Konate / Milenković / Jackson / Havertz
        2. Raya / TAA / Mykolenko / Solanke / DCL

        Thanks

        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          The one with Trent, but not a fan of the Everton picks and I think Raya has an issue

