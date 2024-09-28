1229
1,229 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Saka assist given will be docked soon I'm guessing

    Open Controls
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah never an assist

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 13 Years
      just now

      100% won’t stand as an assist for Saka

      Open Controls
    3. Peteex
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Should be! Trossard's "shot" was clearly going wide

      Open Controls
  2. el polako
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    OG, Saka will lose his assist.

    Open Controls
  3. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Saka assist and 2 baps lol

    Open Controls
    1. TyroneGAA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Get in

      Open Controls
  4. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    What vision from Saka. Looking like Pirlo out there with that assist

    Open Controls
  5. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you go with Eze to Palmer if it meant no Arsenal defense?

    Open Controls
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Before this week, yeah

      Open Controls
  6. EffPeeEll
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Saka wildcard dud?

    Open Controls
  7. Granville
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    All goals and assists are subject to review until 1 hour after the final match.

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      That one didn’t even take until the end of THiS match

      Open Controls
  8. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Saka never blank

    Open Controls
    1. EffPeeEll
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      did today

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Nope. Got an a

        Open Controls
        1. yousunkmybattleship
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Which he’ll lose

          Open Controls
  9. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Fulham first CS of the season after selling Robinson 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I just got Wood and nothing from it.

      Open Controls
  10. Alan The Llama
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Here's to you, Antonee Robinson,
    Alan loves you more than you can know.

    Open Controls
  11. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    The postman is back. 3 games in a row with a single goal. Jimenez.

    Open Controls
  12. WVA
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Robinson 8 point haul!

    Open Controls
  13. Differentiator
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Own goal confirmed, so Saka no assist

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Nooooo

      Open Controls
  14. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Havertz goal

    Open Controls
    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No assist

      Open Controls
  15. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Havertz WC fail.

    Open Controls
    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He’s just scored pal

      Open Controls
  16. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Assist will stand. High owership advantage. We’ve seen its a factor many times.

    Open Controls
  17. Pukki Party
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Havertz goal, no offside

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.