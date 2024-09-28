David Raya starts for Arsenal in their clash with Leicester City this afternoon.

The Gunners goalkeeper had been a doubt for this match with a thigh injury but has recovered in time to face the Foxes.

The clash at the Emirates is one of five Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm BST.

3PM KICK-OFFS

Raya’s recovery means that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta can go with the same XI he sent out against Manchester City.

Ben White is absent from the matchday squad, though, having been restricted to minutes off the bench in Gameweek 5 due to injury.

Meanwhile, visiting boss Steve Cooper brings in Oliver Skipp and Facundo Buonanotte for the benched Bilal El Khannouss and Jordan Ayew.

Across London, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca can call upon the services of the fit-again Malo Gusto at right-back.

The Frenchman replaces Tosin Adarabioyo in the only alteration from last weekend.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s three changes are all enforced as Simon Adingra and Jan Paul van Hecke are injured, while Joel Veltman is ill.

In come Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu and Mats Wieffer.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has made just one tweak from Gameweek 5, with Kevin Schade replacing Yehor Yarmoliuk.

That means another start for £4.0m defender Sepp van den Berg.

West Ham United’s three changes see Tomas Soucek, Jean-Clair Todibo and Michail Antonio come in for Konstantinos Mavropanos, Crysencio Summerville and the suspended Edson Alvarez.

In the John Textor Derby, Everton’s back four looks a lot more solid now owing to the return of Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko.

James Garner and Michael Keane drop out as a result.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner meanwhile brings in Jefferson Lerma for the injured Chris Richards.

Finally, at the City Ground, Nuno Espirito Santo has made some interesting calls for Nottingham Forest’s clash with unchanged Fulham.

One of his three changes is enforced as Morgan Gibbs-White misses out through suspension.

The other two alterations involve Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi dropping to the bench, as they did at Anfield two weeks ago.

Nicolas Dominguez, Ryan Yates and Taiwo Awoniyi all return to the starting XI, the latter lining up alongside Chris Wood.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Partey, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Jesus, Kiwior, Jorginho, Sterling, Kacurri, Lewis-Skelly, Nichols, Nwaneri

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Okoli, Faes, Kristiansen, Winks, Skipp, Ndidi, Buonanotte, Mavididi, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Coady, Fatawu, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Choudhury, Ayew, Pereira, Edouard

Brentford XI: Flekken, Collins, van den Berg, Pinnock, Ajer, Damsgaard, Janelt, Carvalho, Mbeumo, Schade, Lewis-Potter

Subs: Valdimarsson, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Trevitt, Roerslev, Ji-Soo, Yogane

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodríguez, Souček, Bowen, Paquetá, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Summerville, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Irvine

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Neto, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku, Veiga, Lavia

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Wieffer, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Enciso, Moder, Minteh, Ayari, Ferguson, Samuels

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Doucoure, McNeil, Ndiaye, Lindstrom, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virgínia, Keane, O’Brien, Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam, Armstrong, Beto

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Guehi, Lacroix, Mitchell, Lerma, Kamada, Wharton, Eze, Nketiah, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Chalobah, Schlupp, Hughes, Sarr, Umeh-Chibueze, Agbinone

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Moreno, Ward-Prowse, Yates, Anderson, Domínguez, Awoniyi, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Boly

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukić, Pereira, Traoré, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jiménez

Subs: Benda, Reed, Wilson, Muniz, Cairney, Berge, Nelson, Castagne, Diop



