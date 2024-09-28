Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Everton and Crystal Palace.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 28 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|Crystal Palace
|5
|3
|-3
|LLDDD
|19th
|Everton
|5
|1
|-9
|LLLLD
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
CRYSTAL PALACE