Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Everton and Crystal Palace.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 28 September.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Crystal Palace 5 3 -3 LLDDD 19th Everton 5 1 -9 LLLLD

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

EVERTON

CRYSTAL PALACE



