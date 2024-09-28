Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 8: Top Picks for Saturday

Let’s dive into Saturday’s EFL action and highlight the Top Picks to watch, as well as players who could feature in your Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 8 squad.

We have multiple ‘big hitters’ featuring in the English Football League (EFL) today, including West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Wrexham and Notts County.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy, right up until kick-off.

For further insight and top tips, check out our comprehensive Double Gameweek 8 guide.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE



We launched a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price)



In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Illan Meslier – Leeds United vs Coventry City (H), Norwich City (A)

Leeds United’s number one is our pick for the Double Gameweek with his side hosting Coventry City in their first match, followed by Norwich City (A) in midweek. The Sky Blues have been in poor form since the start of the campaign, only scoring six goals since then. Meslier secured seven points in his last outing, when Leeds overcame Cardiff City with a 0-2 win away from home. Leeds have managed four clean sheets this season (+20), and they have a great chance to secure at least one more from the Double Gameweek, which will mean five bonus points for Meslier’s backers at least.

Sam Tickle – Wigan Athletic vs Exeter City (H), Peterborough United (H)

Our second goalkeeper pick is with the Latics number one Sam Tickle (G). He has two home ties, Exeter City followed by Peterborough United, which are two winnable home matches. Last time out, he secured 16 points across the Double Gameweek, with consecutive clean sheets (+10), four saves (+2) and two full 90 minutes played (+4).

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Dennis Cirkin – Sunderland vs Watford (A), Derby County (H)

Our first defensive selection for this week is with Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D). He has been in excellent form and with fixtures against a struggling Watford side (A) and newcomers Derby County (H), he has a great opportunity to return a considerable number of points. Most of his returns are from defensive contributions, but he has also managed to pose a threat at the top end of the pitch with two assists (+6) and one goal (+7) to his name. Across two matches, his potential could be huge.

Max Cleworth – Wrexham vs Leyton Orient (A), Stevenage (A)

Alongside The Black Cats defender, we have opted for Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D). Similarly to Cirkin, Cleworth has contributed with huge defensive displays, but has also been a real threat going forward. He’s scored three goals (+21) and one assist (+3) despite the centre-back role he plays. The Red Dragons face Leyton Orient and Stevenage in consecutive away ties, who have scored 14 goals combined this season. Coupled with Cleworth’s attacking upside, he’s a standout for Double Gameweek 8.

Max Clark – Gillingham vs Barrow (H), Grimsby Town (H)

Our final defensive pick for the Double Gameweek is Gillingham’s Max Clark (D). The Gills have lost just one of their opening seven matches and are flying under Mark Bonner. The full-back has been a consistent figure in every one of their ties, securing back-to-back nine point returns in the previous two matches. His standout performance came in Gameweek 3, where he delivered a defensive masterclass. His side earned a goalless draw against Fleetwood Town, thanks in part to his stellar play. He recorded a clean sheet (+5), along with five clearances (+1), two blocks (+1), and two tackles (+1). His current form is most impressive, as he’s amassed a remarkable 18 points in their last two matches alone. Although both Barrow and Grimsby won last time out, we’re expecting at least one clean sheet and defensive returns for Clark at Priestfield Stadium.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Gustavo Hamer – Sheffield United vs Portsmouth (A), Swansea City (H)

Gustavo Hamer (M) of Sheffield United is our first pick in midfield. He’s bagged four goals (+24) and one assist (+3) this season, and has looked superb under Chris Wilder. The Blades face Portsmouth at Fratton Park, followed by Swansea City (H). It is a great chance for his side to secure consecutive victories and remain unbeaten in the Championship. With 14.8% ownership, facing sides that have conceded 17 goals combined, Hamer will likely be involved if the Blades are to score.

Lee Evans – Blackpool vs Burton Albion (H), Lincoln City (H)

Looking at the upside of differentials and home fixtures, Blackpool’s Lee Evans (M) is a standout. The Seasiders have consecutive home ties, taking on Burton Albion and Lincoln City, which should allow Evans to return a substantial sum of points. They are unbeaten in their last five matches and have looked a real threat under new manager Steve Bruce. Evans has three assists (+9) and seven interceptions (+14) to his name, but is yet to open his goal account for the season, looking sharp on set-pieces. Against sides that have conceded 16 goals combined, and lost and drew last time out, Evans could haul this Gameweek. With 0.5% ownership, he’s an obvious choice for your team.

Luke Molyneux – Doncaster Rovers vs Chesterfield (H), Barrow (H)

The extremely popular Luke Molyneux (M) is our final midfield pick for this Gameweek. Donny are set to take on Chesterfield and Barrow in consecutive home ties. We have seen the threat that Molyneux poses, providing two scintillating 19-point hauls in Gameweek 1 and Gameweek 4. Although the number seven hasn’t returned in three Gameweeks, his attacking threat is undeniable. As it stands, he has four goals (+24) and two assists (+6) to his name. With two home ties, if there’s another Gameweek Molyneux hauls it could be now!

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Josh Maja – WBA vs Sheffield Wednesday (A), Middlesbrough (H)

West Brom’s talisman Josh Maja (F) is the first of the Baggies picks with an incredible six goals (+30) and one assist (+3) already to his name this season. WBA travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, who have started the season in complete contrast to West Brom, winning only one of their opening six matches. The number nine has only blanked once, and looks nailed on to bag again.

Jay Stansfield – Birmingham City vs Peterborough United (H), Huddersfield Town (H)

Alongside Maja, we have opted for Birmingham City’s talisman Jay Stansfield (F). The League One record signing has been in prolific form since signing from Fulham. After just two appearances, he has three goals (+18) to his name, securing 22 Fantasy points. The Blues have consecutive home matches against opposition that dropped points in DGW7. With Michal Helik (D) injured, Huddersfield Town’s defence is weakened. As a result, the Blues could dominate on Tuesday night!

Jodi Jones – Notts County Vs Morecambe (A), Carlisle United (A)

Our final attacking top pick belongs to Notts County’s Jodi Jones (F). The forward has been in excellent form since the start of the campaign, securing a staggering 45 points in Fantasy EFL. This is mostly due to his four goals (+20) and two assists (+6) in six appearances. The Magpies have lost only one match this season and travel to Morecambe on Saturday. The Shrimps have secured only two points from their opening seven matches, leaving them bottom-of-the-table. There is a remarkably high likelihood that Notts County take all three points home and Jones will likely be influential if this is the case! Keep an eye on Jones’ fitness however and County’s line-up.

MAX CAPTAIN CHIP

We’re anticipating the Max Captain chip to be popular this Gameweek. With the majority of teams featuring twice in Double Gameweek 8, this is an excellent opportunity to secure maximum points. When the Max Captain chip is applied, the highest-scoring player in your team will be automatically made your captain for that Gameweek once all players in your team have played. This means the best performer will earn double points.

If you use your Max Captain chip between July 15 2024 and January 31 2025, then you will get another opportunity to play this chip from February 1 2025 up until the end of the season. If you do not use your Max Captain chip before February 1 2025, then you will still only have one opportunity to play it before the end of the season. It will not roll over.

Kick-start your Fantasy EFL season with our Double Gameweek 8 article. We’ve got you covered with Scout Picks, ‘Rate My Team’, Top Picks and captaincy tips on our DGW8 Guide.

Fancy making some last-minute changes to your Fantasy EFL team? You’ve got until kickoff today at 12:30 BST! Decisions will be locked in once the deadline passes.



