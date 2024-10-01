Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 8 Scout Notes

If you wanted excitement, goals galore, screamers, shock results and red cards then the eighth Gameweek of Fantasy EFL was the place to be! Here, we’ve got our Scout Notes from the weekend’s Double Gameweek 8 action.

Below, we’ve outlined the most notable actions, points, and (the lack thereof!) served up by the 34 games on Saturday and Sunday in these Scout Notes.

Finally, a quick reminder that the Gameweek ISN’T over. On Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, we have MORE EFL action. The only match that has been cancelled (so far) due to pitch conditions is AFC Wimbledon vs Crewe Alexandra. Thus, 70 teams will play across the two nights.

CHAMPIONSHIP

In the top division of the EFL, we saw 35 goals scored across the weekend’s action. Home form dominated once again, with eight wins, one away victory, and three draws.

BORJA SAINZ STEALS THE SHOW…SO FAR!

Norwich City followed up their Gameweek 7 success in style, defeating Derby County 2-3 at Pride Park.

The [current] highest-Fantasy EFL scorer for the first batch of matches, Borja Sainz (F) wrote the headlines in the East Midlands. The talisman scored a hat-trick (+20) for the Canaries, taking four shots on target (+2), totalling 24 points – one point more than Maja’s hat-trick. It was his first double-digit haul of the campaign, scoring six goals in seven appearances. Striking teammate Josh Sargent (F) provided two assists (+6) and earned nine points for the performance.

For the hosts, Paul Warne’s side suffered their second consecutive defeat but did have some standouts. 35-year-old Craig Forsyth (D) scored (+6) the equaliser and assisted (+3) Corey Blackett-Taylor’s goal (G) in stoppage-time, securing 10 points.

Norwich City host Leeds United up next in Double Gameweek 8, while the Rams travel to the Stadium of Light, taking on Sunderland.

LEEDS MAINTAIN STRONG HOME FORM

Daniel Farke’s side secured their second consecutive home win at Elland Road, beating Coventry City 3-0.

Jayden Bogle (D) was the standout, nailing 16 points for 2.6% of Fantasy EFL managers. The defender scored (+7), made four clearances (+1) and two tackles (+1), alongside the clean sheet (+5). Defensive teammate Junior Firpo (D) also secured 10 points, for an assist (+3) and a clean sheet. Talisman Wilfred Gnonto (F) secured 11 for a goal (+5), assist (+3) and two key passes (+1). Popular pick Illan Meslier (G) secured seven for the clean sheet. However, the most popular Whites player, Ethan Ampadu (D) was substituted in the first half due to an injury, and only secured one point.

BLACKBURN REMAIN UNBEATEN

John Eustace’s side have made a dream start despite the sale of star player Sammie Szmodics in the summer to Ipswich Town. Rovers beat QPR 2-0, securing their fourth consecutive home win of the campaign.

Danny Batth (D) was superb, securing his third return in a row. He landed a 14-point haul, but no Fantasy managers had him in their sides! The defender scored (+7) the second goal of the afternoon, and helped keep the clean sheet (+5). Elsewhere, Lewis Travis (M) was excellent in midfield, securing 11 points, his first big return of the season. The midfielder scored (+6), and made two interceptions (+4) but lost a point due to a yellow card. Another player to keep an eye on: Todd Cantwell (M) was subbed on in the second half and secured an assist (+3) interception (+2), three key passes (+1) and two shots on target (+1), ending with eight points.

Up next, Rovers travel to Coventry City, while QPR host Hull City at Loftus Road.

STATEMENT WIN FOR MILLWALL

The Lions are finding their groove under former manager Neil Harris, and secured a 3-1 victory over Preston at The Den – their third win of the season.

George Honeyman (M) opened the scoring (+6) for Millwall, and ended the match as the highest Fantasy EFL scorer. He landed 14 points for the goal, an assist (+3) and two interceptions (+4), but did get booked (-1). He’s averaging 6.3 points per game and is a creative midfielder to watch. Striker Macaulay Langstaff (F) has impressed since joining from Notts County, and scored his first goal (+5) of the season, alongside providing an assist (+3), and two key passes (+1). He’s now returned from an attacking perspective two matches on the spin. Duncan Watmore (F) returned seven points for 5.6% of managers with an assist (+3) and five key passes (+2).

Millwall travel to bottom-of-the-league Cardiff City up next, while Preston host Watford on Wednesday night.

THE OWLS DEFEAT THE BAGGIES

Carlos Corberan’s side couldn’t maintain their unbeaten streak in the Championship for the eighth match running, losing 3-2 to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Barry Bannan (M) maintained his strong form, the only player to secure 10 points or more in this mouthwatering clash. The 34-year-old provided an assist (+3) for Anthony Musaba’s (F) goal, and made two interceptions (+4) and two key passes (+1). Midfield duo Josh Windass (M) and Shea Charles (M) both secured eight. While Windass got on the scoresheet (+6) and made two key passes (+1), Charles secured three interceptions (+6).

Despite the loss, Josh Maja (F) returned seven points for 22.3% of Fantasy managers, scoring his seventh goal (+5) of the campaign, while substitute Alex Mowatt (M) scored (+6) to make the scoreline 2-2, also securing seven.

Sheffield Wednesday next travel to Ashton Gate Stadium, facing 14th-placed Bristol City, while WBA host eighth-placed Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns.

LEAGUE ONE

We had the perfect balance of results this weekend in League One. We saw four home wins, four away wins, and four draws! A total of 25 goals were scored across the matches.

BLUES BATTLE BACK TO WIN

Following two pieces of questionable defending/goalkeeping, Birmingham City found themselves 0-2 down against Peterborough United inside 20 minutes. Ricky-Jade Jones (F) opened the scoring (+5) for the Posh, and took two shots on target (+1) throughout the match, securing eight points. Defender Emmanuel Fernandez (D) doubled the score (+7) for the visitors, and ended on nine points.

Nevertheless, Chris Davies’ side continue to run rampant in League One and secured a statement 3-2 victory over their promotion rivals. Willum Willumsson (M) scored the first of the afternoon (+6), securing nine points overall. Following an own-goal, Krystian Bielik (M) netted the winner (+6), and banked two interceptions (+4) for a 12-point return for 1.2% of Fantasy EFL managers. League One record signing Jay Stansfield (F) secured four points for 6.9% of managers, notching an assist (+3), but did get booked (-1). Despite being selected by 30.9%, Alfie May (F) started on the bench once again and only secured one point!

Six-wins-in-a-row Blues host Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, while Peterborough United travel to 16th-placed Wigan Athletic.

LEYTON ORIENT SHARE THE SPOILS WITH WREXHAM

Not quite the thriller Fantasy EFL managers were expecting, The Red Dragons were held to a 0-0 draw at Brisbane Road, despite dominating shots and possession.

Nevertheless, despite the lack of goals, 8.7% will be delighted with Max Cleworth’s (D) 10-pointer in this one. The defender made three clearances (+1), four tackles (+2) and helped keep the clean sheet (+5). Eoghan O’Connell (D) secured eight points for defensive contributions, while Arthur Okonkwo (G) secured seven for the clean sheet for 12.3% of managers. Equally, Wrexham provided five points as a club pick for the draw (+3) and clean sheet (+2).

The O’s Jack Simpson (D) also registered double-digits for six clearances (+2), three tackles (+1) and a clean sheet. Defensive teammate Tom James (D) secured eight points for defensive contributions also.

The O’s host Exeter City on Tuesday night, while Wrexham continue their travels on the road, heading to the Lamex Stadium, taking on Stevenage.

BOUNTIFUL BLACKPOOL

Steve Bruce is firmly stamping his mark on League One, helping Blackpool secure four league wins on the bounce with a 3-0 win over Burton Albion at Bloomfield Road.

Odeluga Offiah (D) opened the scoring (+7) for the Seasiders and nailed a 15-point return. He made four clearances (+1) and helped preserve the clean sheet (+5). Despite this, Offiah is owned by no managers! Lee Evans (M) continues to shine in the middle of the park, providing the assist (+3) to Offiah’s opener. He made four key passes (+2) and also scored (+6) the third of the afternoon, nailing 13 points for 0.4% of managers. Notably, Lee Evans has now scored one goal and provided four assists – the most assists in League One.

Defensive duo Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (D) and Hayden Coulson (D) registered 12 and 11 points respectively through defensive returns, while Lawrence-Gabriel provided an assist (+3) for the second goal. Albie Morgan (M) only played 68 minutes but secured his second double-digit haul, picking up four interceptions (+8) in that time.

The Seasiders are now up to fourth in the standings with 14 points and are three points off Wrexham in second. Blackpool have another home tie, facing off against Lincoln City, who are unbeaten in five. Burton Albion travel to Reading, yet to secure a win this season.

HUDDERSFIELD’S LOSING STREAK CONTINUES

The misery continued for Michael Duff’s side, suffering their third defeat on the spin away at Reading.

Despite Matty Pearson (D) putting the Terriers 0-1 up (+7), they ultimately lost 2-1. Pearson finished the match with 11 points, thanks to his goal, four clearances (+1), two blocks (+1), and two tackles (+1), but did lose a point due to conceding the two goals. Equally, Antony Evans (M) secured his second double-digit haul. He assisted (+3) the opener, made two interceptions (+4) and two key passes (+1), and took two shots on target (+1).

Harvey Knibbs (F) and Ben Elliot (M) both found the net for Reading, earning seven points between them. The victory was a crucial boost for Ruben Selles’ team after two consecutive losses.

The Royals host Burton Albion on Tuesday night, hoping for another home victory. Huddersfield couldn’t have a tougher Gameweek 8 opponent, travelling to St. Andrew’s to play Birmingham City. Although, of all the places to secure a much-needed win and stop the Blues run, it’s the place to do it!

THE CHAIRBOYS CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN

Matt Bloomfield’s side have been high-flying recently, winning three on the spin, and haven’t lost since Gameweek 2. They defeated Bristol Rovers 1-2 away from home, moving up to seventh in the table.

Aaron Morley (M) was the standout, securing 15 points despite no selections by Fantasy managers. The midfielder provided two assists (+6), three interceptions (+6) and two key passes (+1). He’s now averaging 7.2 points and is worth noting, with three assists (+9) and seven interceptions (+14) in seven appearances. Equally, Joe Low (D) scored the 96th-minute winner (+7) and made seven clearances (+2) for the Chairboys, nailing 11 points.

The Gas host Charlton, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Stevenage. They’ll be desperate to put points on the board, suffering their fourth successive defeat to Wycombe. On the other hand, Matt Bloomfield’s side travel to Barnsley; the Tykes drew 1-1 to Stockport County on Saturday.

ONE TO WATCH

Christy Pym (G) of Mansfield Town was outstanding for the Stags, helping them secure a 0-2 away victory at Northampton Town. He made eight saves (+4), one of which was a penalty save (+3) in the 38th minute from Tariqe Fosu-Henry (M), helping to keep the clean sheet (+5). The 0.1% of managers who own him will be elated with his 14 points. He has the chance to make it 20+ points at Crawley Town on Tuesday night.

LEAGUE TWO

A total of 28 goals were scored in League Two across the weekend, with five home wins, three away wins and three draws writing the headlines.

GILLS GRAB ANOTHER WIN

Mark Bonner’s side are on a three-match unbeaten run in League Two, defeating Barrow 2-0 at Priestfield Stadium. In their previous three, they’ve scored six goals and conceded zero.

Robbie McKenzie (D) was sensational for Gillingham, nailing 17 points – his second double-digit haul of the season. The defender provided the assist (+3) for the opener and scored the second goal (+7) to wrap up the afternoon’s fixture, alongside helping to maintain the clean sheet (+5). He’s now averaging 10.3 points – a huge return for the 1% of managers who selected him.

The defensive trio of Max Ehmer (D), Max Clark (D), and Shadrach Ogie (D), along with ‘keeper Glenn Morris (G), collectively earned high marks for their defensive bonuses, each scoring between eight and nine points.

Gillingham host Grimsby Town up next, who secured a big victory at the weekend. Meanwhile, Barrow travel to the Eco-Power Stadium, facing Doncaster Rovers.

DISAPPOINTING DONNY

Chesterfield secured a shock 0-3 away victory at Doncaster Rovers, although this scoreline was influenced massively by the red cards produced.

Luke Molyneux (M) of Doncaster Rovers was controversially red-carded for kicking the ball away, securing -2 points for 17.8% of managers – ouch! He’ll miss the subsequent Double Gameweek 8 match against Barrow – an even bigger ouch. Tom Anderson (D) was also sent off for an off-the-ball incident, finishing on -1.

Cheyenne Dunkley (D) wrote the headlines for the Spireites. He scored the opener (+7), made two blocks (+1) and helped preserve the clean sheet. He nailed a 15-point haul for 1.9% of managers who selected him. Teammate Lewis Gordon (D) secured nine for defensive contributions.

Donny host Barrow next, hoping for a bounce back, while Chesterfield travel to London to face Bromley.

WONDERFUL WALSALL

The Sadlers have now won three in a row, securing a huge 4-0 victory over Colchester United at the Bescot Stadium on Saturday.

Jack Earing (M) was sensational, securing a monster 14-point haul in just 19 minutes. The midfielder scored a late brace (+12) and took two shots on target (+1); the highest-Fantasy scorer of the match. The highest-selected Walsall player, Connor Barrett (D), secured his second consecutive double-digit return. He provided an assist (+3), made five tackles (+2) and the clean sheet (+5), but was booked (-1). Jamie Jellis (M) notched double-digits for a goal (+6), three key passes (+1) and two shots on target (+1), alongside David Okagbue (D) for defensive contributions.

Walsall host Fleetwood Town up next, while the U’s travel to Port Vale.

NOTTS COUNTY SURVIVE SHRIMPS SCARE

The Magpies were fortunate in their 1-1 draw at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium against Morecambe.

The shock news pre-match was that talisman Jodi Jones (F) suffered a small fracture to his tibia, and won’t be available until 2025. This forced managers to make a quick change pre-deadline! Wishing Jones a swift recovery.

Matthew Platt (D) rescued a point for Stuart Maynard’s side, scoring the equaliser (+7) and making nine clearances (+3), returning 12 points for 0.4% of managers. A controversial finish saw Jamie Slott (D) think he had secured a victory for the Shrimps, but David McGoldrick’s (F) clearance kept the game level. Derek Adams’ side protested that the ball had crossed the line, but in the end, both sides had to be content with a point.

Morecambe will host Bradford City, while Notts County visit Carlisle United. The 7.9% of managers who selected Notts County as their club pick will be hoping for a win to justify their choice!

GOALFEST AT BRUNTON PARK

Grimsby Town secured a thrilling 2-3 victory over Carlisle United on the road, with a late goal sealing the win. Harvey Rodgers (D) excelled for the Mariners, contributing six clearances (+2) resulting in a double-digit return for the second consecutive game. Sam Lavelle (D) opened the scoring for the Cumbrians (+7), made seven clearances (+2), and earned 10 points. Grimsby’s Denver Hume (D) delivered an impressive performance with two assists (+6), three clearances (+1), and two tackles (+1), earning a total of nine points.

Up next, Carlisle host Notts County, while Grimsby travel to top-of-the-league Gillingham.



