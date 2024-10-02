FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 6

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 6, when many of the 663,489 Wildcarders regretted selling four-goal Cole Palmer (£10.7m), many non-owners were overtaken by teams that with him and most of our featured mini-leagues therefore have new leaders.

Not being able to own all the top premium players has certainly made the game more challenging and variable!

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the frontrunners of many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Xiaoning Jiang is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and has risen to 18th in the worldwide rankings after keeping Palmer in his Wildcard.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Zlatko Omanović is up to first place in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 645th overall. This was aided by the double-digit hauls of Palmer, Dwight McNeil (£5.6m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m) and captain Mohamed Salah (£12.7m).

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 6 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 36 after hits, with 82 teams to be removed – including 21 Wildcard sides.

It means that 1,107 are going through to Gameweek 7. To help over the weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show the current live statistics.

Entry will reopen during the international break but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Chris Lion was the Gameweek’s highest scorer after playing his Wildcard, helped heavily by McNeil and captain Palmer.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Alex Tyc is the new leader in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He’s had four top 10k finishes and was 218th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 3 update.

In League 2 Division 1, Michał Dąbrowski has won his first six matches, as have three managers in League 4, three in League 5, ten in League 6, 15 in League 7, 38 in League 8, 77 in League 9 and two in League 10.

MODS & CONS

George Gavin is the new pace-setter in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He came 6,825th in 2015/16.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He may have been overtaken above but Geoff Dance leads for a sixth week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Rץคภ Sєєςђยгภ has reached the summit of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) and is now 1,040th overall. He came 1,489th in 2014/15.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Meanwhile, Alex Lau (_Freddo) leads the way in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and is now 7,002nd overall. He’s had three top 7k finishes and is 499th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Luke Aiello is the new name on top of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7), thanks to double-digit hauls from Martinelli, Palmer, Ollie Watkins (£9.1m) and captain Salah. He came 98th in 2018/19 following two earlier top 7k finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Chaballer leads for a fourth week in his own Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

It’s a second successive week on top for Paul Mahoney in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i), moving up to 8,071st overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Chaballer, who also leads for a fourth week in his own Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of our FFS Career Hall of Fame. Second-placed Hassan Yousri PS isn’t listed in it but did come 65th in 2018/19, after two earlier top 500 finishes.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March played his Wildcard and has taken over from Jon Reeson in the FPL Champions League. He’s also had four top 7k finishes and sits 414th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, G. K. is the new leader of my Opening Day League and has risen to 4,918th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Alfie Baldwin has regained top spot from Teerth Janmajay in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6), having previously led after Gameweek 2. The team has shot up to 3,928th worldwide because of captain Palmer.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Piet B leads for a fourth week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and is 258th overall. Unfortunately, the Scout community team (Scout PFT) has dropped to 200th here.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Hurtta Saksipotku is back on top of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs). He led after Gameweek 2 and is now up to 667th overall.

GET INVOLVED

