With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through the positives and negatives of his Gameweek 6 Wildcard – and what he has planned for Gameweek 7.

Gameweek 6 Wildcard Review

Cole Palmer (£10.7m). What a guy. The Chelsea man was the hero in Gameweek 6 with a mega 25-pointer. I sacrificed the third striker spot to fit him and it couldn’t have gone any better! In a Gameweek where many engaged managers struggled, Palmer secured a green arrow from 1.2m to 863k.

Hopefully, there’s more to come from him at home to Nottingham Forest this weekend. Another green arrow would be sweet going into another dreaded international break.

Elsewhere among the new recruits, the only others to return points were Bryan Mbeumo (£7.4m) and Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m). Semenyo was a two-week fixtures punt and he’s likely to make way for Everton’s Dwight McNeil (£5.6m) after Gameweek 7.

I swerved David Raya (£5.6m) due to the uncertainty over whether he’d start or not and opted for the security of William Saliba (£6.0m) instead. Mark Flekken (£4.5m) was the budget goalkeeper of choice for Brentford’s extended run of favourable fixtures. However, in a few weeks time, I’m open to switching Saliba to a Manchester City defender which would open the door again for Raya. Forward Kai Havertz (£8.2m) might have something to say about that though if he continues to post good underlying numbers.

When it comes to choosing a City defender, it will be a close call between Rico Lewis (£4.7m) and Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m). With each passing game, it looks like this could be the breakthrough season for Lewis. With Pep Guardiola talking him up, it’s going to be difficult to ignore him as a very cheap out-of-position prospect playing for the best team in the league. I’ve got Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.3m) in place who is a good fourth defender to pair with Lewis for the matches where he gets zero minutes.

Gameweek 7 Team



