132
132 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Nkunku G

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      you have to think all it will take is 2 poor performances from jackson and he's rotated

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      We should buy him for FPL!

      Open Controls
  2. ct mariner
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hendo
    Konsa, Gabriel, Robinson
    Salah, Jota, Diaz, Rogers
    Haaland, Watkins, Wood

    Fab, ESR, THB, Faes

    1 FT and 0 IB

    1. Jota to Mbeumo
    2. Salah and Wood to Saka and Havertz for -4
    3. WC to:
    Flekken, Fab
    Gabriel, Lewis, Van De ven, Mykolenko, Faes
    Palmer, Saka, McNeil, Rogers, Dibling
    Haaland, Watkins, Havertz
    Leaves 0.1 IB (but no Liverpool)

    4. Something else?

    Open Controls
  3. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    KDH G

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Kevin de Horn?

      Open Controls
  4. JT11fc
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Diaz to Rashy for the new manager bounce?

    Open Controls
  5. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pathetic team. ETH should have been gone in the summer.

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      No he shouldn't - he's doing great in the Carabou Cup.............

      Open Controls
  6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bruno red again 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      He literally didn’t touch him!

      Open Controls
  7. I'm out of name ideas
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    I love Man Utd. Please never change.

    Open Controls
  8. David Parkinson
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Blimey, foot high I guess.

    Open Controls
  9. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    That's so stupid, just go for a header Bruno

    Open Controls
  10. Prinzhorn
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is Brennan Johnson going up tonight ?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      On the cusp on FPL Stats, 100.4.

      Open Controls
      1. Prinzhorn
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I see but they are lacking a bit this season

        Open Controls
        1. Prinzhorn
          • 3 Years
          just now

          67 on ffhub

          Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Up to town?

      Open Controls
  11. Bushwhacker
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    United text is like comedy these days ; surely Ten Hag is looking for the pay off?

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bringing on two defenders

      Lost his mind

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Timing

        Open Controls
      2. Gazwaz80
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Timing 😀

        Open Controls
    2. No10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Timing

      Open Controls
  12. BrockLanders
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Thoughts on a GW7 punt on Jamie Vardy before WC8?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      The very epitome, of course.

      Open Controls
    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      His 0.5 shots per game is =9th in the Leicester squad

      Open Controls
  13. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Gandalf G for Gent

    Open Controls
  14. ratski
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Konsa or mazaraoui to Lewis ?
    Villa not keeping clean sheets (despite last night v Bayern) and utd just a mess
    Lewis comes with risks but surely better upside?

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mazraoui

      Open Controls
    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I've had Lewis since 4.5 for zero clean sheets

      Open Controls
  15. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    OMG Maguire

    Open Controls
  16. F4L
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    ten haag IN

    Open Controls
  17. Unbelievable_jeff
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Best combo moving forward please?

    A) Haaland, Diaz

    B) Salah, Palmer

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      B by alot

      Open Controls
  18. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    What are you thoughts guys?...

    Take a -4 to do Salah, Watkins to Haaland, 6.3 mid, or wait one more week and do it for free? (Or even potentially look to go Foden over Haaland if he looks like he could cover).

    Current team:
    Raya,
    TAA, Gabriel, Faes,
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Mbuemo, ESR,
    Watkins, DCL,

    Lis, Robinson, Harwood Bellis, Fraser

    Open Controls
  19. JT11fc
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Good man Harry

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      ETH is Alladyce

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Big Sam would be better tbh

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.