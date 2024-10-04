Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 5 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 6 15 +10 WWLWW 18th Crystal Palace 6 3 -4 LDDDL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



