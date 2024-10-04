Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 5 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CRYSTAL PALACE
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|6
|15
|+10
|WWLWW
|18th
|Crystal Palace
|6
|3
|-4
|LDDDL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):