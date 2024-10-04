Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Everton and Newcastle United.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 5 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Newcastle
|6
|11
|+1
|DWWLD
|16th
|Everton
|6
|4
|-8
|LLLDW
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):