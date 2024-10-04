Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Leicester City and Bournemouth
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Bournemouth
|6
|8
|-1
|DWLLW
|17th
|Leicester
|6
|3
|-4
|LLDDL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):