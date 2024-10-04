Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between West Ham United and Ipswich Town.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 5 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|West Ham
|6
|5
|-4
|WLDLD
|15th
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|-5
|LDDDD
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):