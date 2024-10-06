FPL notes: Smith Rowe benched, Haaland blanks, Fulham superb

Fulham stopped Erling Haaland (£15.4m) from scoring and gave Manchester City an almighty scare at the Etihad on Saturday.
But the reigning champions found a way, eventually running out 3-2 winners.
Our latest Scout Notes reflects on the game at the Etihad.
WHY WAS SMITH ROWE BENCHED?
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here
1 hour, 24 mins ago
Just seen the current Top 10 ORs. Most have never finished inside the Top 1m in their FPL history. A couple have finished inside Top 100k just once. One is a first time player.
Definitely a season so far where the casuals are prospering.