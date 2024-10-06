49
Scout Notes October 6

FPL notes: Smith Rowe benched, Haaland blanks, Fulham superb

49 Comments
Share

Fulham stopped Erling Haaland (£15.4m) from scoring and gave Manchester City an almighty scare at the Etihad on Saturday.

But the reigning champions found a way, eventually running out 3-2 winners.

Our latest Scout Notes reflects on the game at the Etihad.

WHY WAS SMITH ROWE BENCHED?

 

1

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


49 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Just seen the current Top 10 ORs. Most have never finished inside the Top 1m in their FPL history. A couple have finished inside Top 100k just once. One is a first time player.

    Definitely a season so far where the casuals are prospering.

    Open Controls
    1. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Yeah the non-forum and YouTube guys don't play the template team. Seems to pay off so far

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      I've not checked but I'm sure they've played chips or all of their chips already.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Are you spying on them?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        FPL Voyeur!

        Open Controls
    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Most of the conversations on here are about multiple bad options. Its a cesspit

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Conversations?

        Open Controls
  2. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Goodmorning! Anyone seen the Palace-Pool game yesterday? I missed it. How was Eze?

    Open Controls
    1. Barnaby Wilde
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      He was in the thick of it again. Good times are coming for Eze owners.

      Open Controls
    2. Chris_l25
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yeah he looked lively. Missed a big chance in the second half as well

      Open Controls
    3. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Good positions but shot powerfully straight at the keeper a couple of times

      Open Controls
  3. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Sels
    Gabriel konate colwil (konsa robinson)
    Mbeumo rogers saka diaz (esr)
    Haland wood havertz

    Which ?

    A) colwil to lewis
    B) diaz to foden

    Open Controls
    1. One Chop Allen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Foden

      Open Controls
  4. PL Ball
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/04/tom-freemans-fpl-gameweek-7-team-reveal-transfer-plans?hc_page=10&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26815659

    Sigh. Why didn't I go for it.. massive points swing.

    Open Controls
    1. Chris_l25
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Always go with your gut

      Open Controls
    2. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      At least you know you're capable of good ideas even if you don't follow through with them!

      Open Controls
    3. Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Oof. You even got the team leak too!

      Open Controls
  5. PogChamp
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    Saka. What a player. Best winger in the world. No chance of me selling for Palmer even with difficult fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Chris_l25
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Why not have both?

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I still have my WC so maybe both is possible. TV isn’t great though.

        Open Controls
  6. Sospeter
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Who's better pick?
    Maddison or Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Maddo for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Sospeter
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Is he on setpieces or they share with Porro?

        Open Controls
        1. Chris_l25
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Maddo on set pieces. Porro when he's off the pitch

          Open Controls
    2. Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Was between these two as my Diaz replacement. Went Johnson after discussing with my Spurs supporting friend despite my preference for Maddison. The extra money really helps accommodate Palmer in my case too.

      Open Controls
  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Trossard proper stinking up my team , its hard to look at, I won't rid ASAP, what a stupid mistake, d'oh 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      I nearly went there as a punt too

      Open Controls
    2. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      I did too, hopefully the Sterling Jesus show locked Trossard in for another week or two coming

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Odergaard back after itb?

        Open Controls
    3. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It should have been worth it, easy to move on tho, plenty of options. Also hel probably start v Bou

      Open Controls
  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Casuals (c) Haaland, who did the pros (c)?

    Open Controls
    1. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Feels like that 0 iq, 100 iq, 200 iq meme imo

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Trossard.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Trashhard!

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Havertz 😎

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Steady

        Open Controls
    4. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Havertz. Oh the pro's? Haaland

      Open Controls
  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Would you start Semenyo (h) to Arsenal or a 4th defender (Digne @ Fulham, Mazraoui (h) to Brentford)?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks Knight

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Maz vs Brentford

      Open Controls
  10. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    What an assist from Jimenez!

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Training ground stuff, crazy. My rival just brought him this gw too haha

      Open Controls
  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Trashford or Nothing-is-Eze?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Eze atleast has fine fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Brennan Johnson?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Got him

        Open Controls
  12. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Crazy that Saka has returned every week (kinda) and just hauled and yet he is still 7 points behind Palmer who has blanked twice.
    Timing these chaps is gonna be so key

    Open Controls
  13. @FPL__Engineer
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salah to Saka was the move then

    Open Controls
  14. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Why didn't Bowen get 2 assists?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.