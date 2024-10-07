With the October international break here, we’re expecting plenty of price changes ahead of Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
If you’re after the changes immediately after they happen, check out the daily Hot Topic.
Otherwise, the FPL Price Changes widget on the sidebar and in the article below will detail the latest risers and fallers.
|Date
|Player
|Club
|Price
|Change
|07/10
|Mbeumo
|BRE
|7.5
|+0.1
|07/10
|Darwin
|LIV
|7.1
|-0.1
|07/10
|Bailey
|AVL
|6.3
|-0.1
|07/10
|Daka
|LEI
|4.8
|-0.1
|07/10
|Cornet
|SOU
|4.8
|-0.1
|06/10
|Palmer
|CHE
|10.8
|+0.1
|06/10
|Havertz
|ARS
|8.3
|+0.1
|06/10
|Onana
|AVL
|5.1
|-0.1
|06/10
|White
|ARS
|6.3
|-0.1
|06/10
|Colwill
|CHE
|4.6
|+0.1
|06/10
|Mainoo
|MUN
|5.2
|-0.1
|06/10
|Nkunku
|CHE
|6.0
|-0.1
|06/10
|Udogie
|TOT
|4.9
|-0.1
|06/10
|Doku
|MCI
|6.3
|-0.1
|06/10
|Elanga
|NFO
|5.2
|-0.1
|06/10
|Hee Chan
|WOL
|6.1
|-0.1
|06/10
|Edouard
|LEI
|5.3
|-0.1
|06/10
|Schade
|BRE
|5.3
|-0.1
|06/10
|Toffolo
|NFO
|4.3
|-0.1
|06/10
|Cairney
|FUL
|4.8
|-0.1
|06/10
|Taylor
|IPS
|4.8
|-0.1