With the October international break here, we’re expecting plenty of price changes ahead of Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

If you’re after the changes immediately after they happen, check out the daily Hot Topic.

Otherwise, the FPL Price Changes widget on the sidebar and in the article below will detail the latest risers and fallers.

Date Player Club Price Change 07/10 Mbeumo BRE 7.5 +0.1 07/10 Darwin LIV 7.1 -0.1 07/10 Bailey AVL 6.3 -0.1 07/10 Daka LEI 4.8 -0.1 07/10 Cornet SOU 4.8 -0.1 06/10 Palmer CHE 10.8 +0.1 06/10 Havertz ARS 8.3 +0.1 06/10 Onana AVL 5.1 -0.1 06/10 White ARS 6.3 -0.1 06/10 Colwill CHE 4.6 +0.1 06/10 Mainoo MUN 5.2 -0.1 06/10 Nkunku CHE 6.0 -0.1 06/10 Udogie TOT 4.9 -0.1 06/10 Doku MCI 6.3 -0.1 06/10 Elanga NFO 5.2 -0.1 06/10 Hee Chan WOL 6.1 -0.1 06/10 Edouard LEI 5.3 -0.1 06/10 Schade BRE 5.3 -0.1 06/10 Toffolo NFO 4.3 -0.1 06/10 Cairney FUL 4.8 -0.1 06/10 Taylor IPS 4.8 -0.1



