  1. jack88
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    solanke or maddison

    1. Bruin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Solanke

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Solanke

  2. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Any advice on below please?

    A: Jackson Diaz TAA > Solanke Palmer RAN/Justin
    B: Diaz > Johnson
    C: Diaz Semenyo > Johnson McNeil
    D: C + replace one of TAA or Jackson
    E: Wait until after IB and ignore price changes

    Flekken Fab
    Gab Lewis TAA Colwill Greaves
    Saka Mbuemo Rogers Diaz Semenyo
    Haaland Wood Jackson

    3FT 0.3ITB

    1. Inverted Double Pivot
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      C to get the rises and falls

      1. Stuck in the Mudryk
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Thanks, a couple of risers and a faller there potentially, so a good option for the budget for sure. You think keeping Jackson and Trent could be a good option?

    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      A with RAN looks exciting

      1. Stuck in the Mudryk
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Why RAN over Justin? I am excited by A. Just scared to pull the trigger. Especially this early

    3. The Tonberry
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        B

      • Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I've gone C. Very early for me as a normally conservative, patient, transfer planning mgr. This season I'm being a tad more aggressive gaining TV for players I want.

        In this season of multiple expensive premium options, I'd like to gain some leverage. I'm using FT the same as I did last season, but earlier, with the option of not having to make an enforced luxury FT.

        It will of course not yield gain some gw's. Buyer beware 🙂

    4. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      This wc isn't that great is it?

      Raya

      Porro/Lewis/Konate

      Saka/Plamer/Mbeumo/
      Rogers

      Wood/haaland/Delap

      (4/Davis/Mcneill/alt-Nori)

      Lots of rotating players according to fixtures

      1. Bruin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Feels like you should have 5 mil in the bank with that team, Not sure why. worried about Lewis, Rodgers, Wood & Delap as starters plus bench. Porro not in any way attacking at the minute, lost all set pieces and terrible defence

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ik Lewis is a risk or maybe not ?,have cover for that in Alt-Nori whom iv had b4 and I rate, Rogers? I'm a villa fan too think he'll do well ,wood keeps scoring. Delap rotates with others fine for 4-5 wks

      2. Gooner Kebab
        • 12 Years
        44 mins ago

        What about Bowen?

      3. Pornchef
          30 mins ago

          I like it if I could pick a midfield I'd want atm
          Be something like
          Palmer
          McNeil/Rogers
          Johnson
          Mbeumo
          Saka

      4. gfcc20
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Trent + Diaz to Ait-Nouri + Palmer for free?

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          51 mins ago

          On WC not sure if I'll keep Palmer

          1. gfcc20
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Why not?

        2. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          Its close, especially as they play each other next. Pretty sure the last few years this tie has always been low scoring ie 0-0s ( I could be completely wrong but its how I remember them) so Trent may be good for that game. Also Ait Nouri has City next so I'd maybe at least wait a week

        3. KunDogan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Risky but yes

      5. Barnaby Wilde
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        What’s the best way to get Foden into my squad?

        Sels 4.0
        Gabriel Konate Konsa Greaves THB
        Salah Palmer Eze Rogers Iroegbunam
        Haaland Solanke Strand-Larsen

        1FT
        0.0 itb

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Obv Salah or Palmer sacrifice. Not sure worth it

        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Does Eze and Solanke go to Foden and Delap or Raul?

      6. Barnaby Wilde
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        How long will Sels be out for?

        Open Controls
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          After IB like most of them

      7. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        A) Salah, Watkins to Haaland, McNeil for free
        B) Salah, Watkins to Haaland, Rogers
        C) Salah, Watkins, TAA, to Haaland, Johnson, Gvardiol -4
        D) Salah, Watkins, TAA to Haaland, Ait Nouri, Maddison/Jota/Diaz -4
        E) None of the above, keep Salah Watkins

      8. Danstoke82
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Evening all

        ESR > McNeil 1FT

        Yay or Nay?

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          No way

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Difficult, but yay based on fixtures & form. I think you need to look at both as rotating MF for good fixtures.

            Team dependant, ESR is not necessarily an immediate transfer if you can bench.

        2. TLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          ESR is a solid pick, Fulham functioning well as a team, fixtures decent, keep imo.

      9. Barnaby Wilde
        • 1 Year
        56 mins ago

        A) Salah & Eze

        or

        B) Saka & Foden

        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          B

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

        3. TLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

        4. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          just now

          B

      10. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        B or any combo without Eze

      11. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Is Kovacic worth an FT for Diaz? Nice fixtures.

        Personally I've gone the BJ option while waiting for Foden to shine again.

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Chasing last weeks goals

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            I don't. I've gone the BJ route, but I get your point.

          2. Pep bites Kun
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Care to address the OP?

      12. ColdIceHotFlame
          22 mins ago

          Is salah likely to drop in price before next game week?

          1. potatoace
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yes, quite possible it even happens tonight

          2. Pep bites Kun
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yes, looks likely. He's the main cash-cow, other than TAA

        • Pornchef
            7 mins ago

            If you had Gabriel and Raya and needed to free up 1m for future transfer plans which one is better to lose?

          • The Mandalorian
            • 12 Years
            6 mins ago

            Still no confirmation on whether United are sacking Ten Hag.

            Rashford loves a new manager bounce.

            6.9m

          • x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Palmer winning England POTY without a single non-friendly start - proper industry plant.

