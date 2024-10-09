Fantasy EFL Gameweek 9: Best of the Bonus Points

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 9 was another eventful weekend. This week yet again underlined the importance of bonus points in building your score. Below we’ve highlighted the best performers so far in terms of Interceptions (+2 for mids), Blocks (+1 every two for defenders), Clearances (+1 every three for defenders) and Shots on Target (+1 every two for forwards and mids) from GW9 and the previous four Gameweeks. These are the players and teams who have recorded the best of the bonus points so far.

Don’t panic if you’ve not started yet: there are still 30 Gameweeks to go (including 9 doubles and one treble) and plenty of chances to win monthly prizes as well as the whole game – so sign up here!

Intelligent Interceptions

Sheffield Wednesday have managed to become the Championship leaders for interceptions. They have racked up a huge 102 in nine games. Despite this, they have one of the worst defensive records in the division with 15 goals conceded.

George Saville (M) is once again the division’s leading interceptor. He has registered 23 so far to lead at Millwall. His fantasy point total is now 67. This makes him one of the most desirable midfield options in the game. He managed eight points in Gameweek 9, where he registered three interceptions more interceptions.

Bristol Rovers continue to be the kings of interceptions. They leading League One for this metric with 136 this season. This is 33 more than second-placed Blackpool. The Gas continue to put up huge defensive statistics whilst maintaining a below-average defence.

Birmingham City’s Krystian Bielik (M) continues to be the leading midfielder for interceptions in League One. The 26-year-old has managed 20 so far in his eight league appearances.

Cheltenham Town have registered 105 interceptions this season. This is the most in League Two. They are closely followed by Port Vale, who have registered 99. The Robins are 10 matches in to the season and sit at 20th in the division standings.

Walsall’s Ryan Stirk (M) registered four interceptions in Gameweek 9. This makes him top the charts in League Two for this metric. Stirk has a total of 18 interceptions in his 10 appearances this season.

Best of the bonus points: Brilliant Blocks

Plymouth Argyle are once again the best shot-blocking team in the Championship. They have registered 53 blocks across their nine league fixtures. This is the highest number across all EFL teams.

Lewis Gibson (D) has the most blocks in the Championship. He picked up his 14th of the season this week, to lead this metric for the second Gameweek in a row. Gibson leads teammate Brendan Galloway (D) by three across the season.

Peterborough United have taken the top spot in League One for blocks. The Posh have registered a massive 38 blocks so far this season. They overtake Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town after an impressive Gameweek 9 performance.

Adededji Oshilaja (M) has managed 13 blocks this season to lead League One for this metric. The 31-year-old midfielder has been a solid player for the Stags this season.

The block leaders in League Two are Newport County. They have registered 45 blocks in the opening ten games. They narrowly lead this metric for League Two and have been the leaders for weeks now.

Stephan Negru (D) has 18 blocks this season to lead Salford City’s impressive defence. The defender now has a massive 60 Fantasy points at just 0.2% ownership.

Cracking Clearances

Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle are the two sides who dominate in clearances. They are tied top of the Championship with 240 in nine games.

Queen’s Park Rangers defender Jimmy Dunne (D) has maintained his lead for clearances amongst all Championship players. He has registered 57 so far this season. He has been in fantastic form recently, with 17 of these 57 clearances coming in the last two Gameweeks.

Bristol Rovers are again on this list. This time they lead the clearances for League One. The side have a massively impressive 272 clearances in 10 games.

Emmanuel Fernandez (D) again has the title as the division’s top clearance-maker. He has 69 clearances so far after registering nine more in Gameweek 9.

Harrogate Town and clearances go hand-in-hand. Their 347 clearances is the epitome of defensive domination. This is over 70 more clearances than any other team in the EFL. We saw what was arguably their most impressive defensive performance of the season in Gameweek 9. This week they registered 45 clearances against Swindon Town and registered a clean sheet.

Anthony O’Connor (D) is the name that nobody is surprised to see on this list for this metric, The Sulphurites defender now has 96 clearances in 10 appearances. This has contibruted hugely to his impressive 64 Fantasy points.

Best of the bonus points: Superb Shots on Target

Leeds United have the most shots on target in the Championship so far. They have managing 47 across their nine fixtures. These high offensive figures have translated into success for the side, as they have 15 goals in nine games.

Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M) continues to have the most shots on target in the Championship. This is despite his status as a midfielder. He now has 12 shots on target which is more than any other player in the division.

Blackpool and Barnsley are tied in top spot for shots on target in League One. Both sides have had 50 shots on target so far. This has translated into 17 and 15 goals respectively, highly impressive attacking numbers in just 10 games.

Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F) is the best in the division for registering shots on target. The forward has had 15 this season.

Colchester United have been one of the most threatening attacks in League Two. The team have registering 51 shots on target. However, their finishing product seems to have dried up. The team have scored just once in their last three league matches.

Andy Cook (F) takes the top spot in League Two for shots on target. The Bradford City striker has registered 14 this season. This has translated into five goals for the 33-year-old, which is over a third of his team’s overall total goals.