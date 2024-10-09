99
99 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jack88
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    After gw 8,

    Havertz+diaz+myko to
    Raul+ palmer + ait noori

    Yes or no

    Open Controls
    1. Bruno Commando
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Im thinking
      Watkins, rogers, porro -> Raul, Palmer and RAN

      Open Controls
  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    LoL. Picking bad picks with good fixtures over form. Says it all really doesnt it.

    Poor interpretation of stats is worse than not reading them

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Stats are historic, projecting into the future is where FPL is won and lost!

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yup

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          A "Yup" is all I'm going to get?!

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Well when you dont write a question, yes that is all you get

            Open Controls
            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              55 mins ago

              Ok, who are the "bad picks with good fixtures over form"?

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • 13 Years
                53 mins ago

                Porro, Davies, Salah, Wood.

                Open Controls
                1. OverTinker
                  • 6 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  not DCL??

                  Open Controls
                  1. Derbz87
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    I thought Wood was in the form of his life to be honest. That is a relative measure of course but he's doing alright.

                    Open Controls
                    1. panda07
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      He's doing a LOT better than alright. Especially given his price. Also has great fixtures coming up but he's not the "sexy" pick that Ginkapo would like!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ginkapo FPL
                        • 13 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        He has played 4 of the generous four, so it is to be expected. Sort of thing I mean. We know to.target Saints,.Wolves and Bournemouth, but dont appreciate their impact on points gained when looking back

                        Open Controls
                      2. panda07
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        But he only scored two of his four goals against those teams you have named?! Who were the other two against?

                        Open Controls
                  2. Ginkapo FPL
                    • 13 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    Given DCL isnt in the scout picks bus team, no.

                    Open Controls
                2. panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  It's a big shout calling Salah a "bad pick"!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mozumbus
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Salah can ruin non owners anytime

                    Open Controls
  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Rate my wc team please

    Raya (Fab)

    Konate/VDV/Lewis (Greaves/Alt-Nori)

    Saka/Plamer/Mbeumo/ Johnson (Rogers)

    Cunha/Haaland/Wood

    Open Controls
    1. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I like it.

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      9/10

      Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      2/10 points and noise chasing. Think for yourself

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I disagree

        Open Controls
        1. JÆKS ⭐
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          No worries, he says that about everyone here

          Looks good 😉

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          So why did you ask?

          Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    4. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Save some money on Rogers; Dibbling, Buonanette, Madvidi

      Open Controls
      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Jimenez instead of Wood

        Open Controls
    5. Pornchef
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I like Delap over Cunha cheaper and likely to hoover up most of the goals that Ipswich score and he's in form 3 in last two games and this is the best fixture run for Ipswich

        Open Controls
    6. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      OR already @ 2m, so have two new goals for this season - try to get to 5 x FTs and no double points benched in a GW.

      Already on 3 x FTs and highest bench points is six.

      #goingforglory

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        #thinkingformyself

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Good for you, a fellow Ginkapo disciple!

          Open Controls
      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Currently on 2 FT's but was on 3 last GW. It's difficult to get to 5 with fixture switches and injuries.

        Open Controls
    7. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      It is really tempting to bring in Gvardiol. Wolves seem to concede lots of goals to center backs.

      Open Controls
      1. Sloth is your man!
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          I thought Gvardiol was LB?

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Well he's technically a CB playing LB who gets in the box a lot.

            Open Controls
            1. Sloth is your man!
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                Ah ok. Cheers

                Open Controls
        • HurriKane
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Luis Diaz getting sold in masses before he face a Chelsea defense without two regular starters in Cucurella and Fofana who both are suspended.

          I think holding on for one more game could reap benifits. Thoughts?

          Open Controls
          1. Lone_Wolf
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Even if they both play would be same s in defense

              Open Controls
            • Sloth is your man!
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                I'm gonna have to but I feel Salah will beast his old club!

                Open Controls
              • Amartey Partey
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Yeah it feels like typical FPL that he will haul against Chelsea. I'm holding onto him at least for that game to see what happens. I will kick myself if he hauls and I've just sold him.

                Open Controls
              • No10
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                3 home games in 4 GW’s coming up

                Open Controls
              • No10
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Liverpool winger Luis Diaz (£8.1m) leads the way on 11 points per match (ppm) in home fixtures this season.

                Open Controls
                1. Lone_Wolf
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    If szoboszlai doesn't play these stats will triple.

                    Open Controls
                2. Pornchef
                    28 mins ago

                    Diaz stats are great he's looked so good this season could see him walkaway with top points and full bonus in any game

                    Open Controls
                    1. Derbz87
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      He's a big rotation risk isn't he between now and the next international break? 7 games in 3 weeks for Liverpool and some tough ones at that. Applies to quite a lot of them to be fair but particularly him and Jota.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Lone_Wolf
                          6 mins ago

                          He was benched once. He will be benched again sooner or later. Simple. Sadly, that's why soon I'm moving rowe out.

                          Open Controls
                    2. Hint
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      I'm holding

                      Open Controls
                  • Bruno Commando
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 24 mins ago

                    Which downgraded option is better so that I can free funds up to do Diaz to Palmer?

                    1) TAA to RAN
                    2) Havertz to Raul/Delap

                    Sels
                    TAA Gabriel Lewis
                    Saka Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo
                    Haaland Wood Havertz

                    Fabianski ESR Mazraoui Greaves

                    Open Controls
                    1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        Ran will prove a really bad pick in my opinion . This is the problem with Haaland teams also in my opinion . Way too much barrel scraping elsewhere. Palmer is a good move in though. Haaland is always the one blocking other really good moves. He has to deliver or else ground will be lost almost certainly.

                        Open Controls
                    2. You've got red on you.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 58 mins ago

                      Which premiums to downgrade to get Haaland in for his next two great fixtures?

                      1) Watkins, 1 of Salah/Palmer/Saka and TAA ---> Haaland, Johnson and Ait-Nouri

                      2) Ui-Jo + 2 of Salah/Palmer/Saka ---> Haaland, Johnson and McNeil

                      3) Go without Haaland

                      Open Controls
                      1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                          1 hour ago

                          I feel 3 is probably off the table for you albeit it would be my preferred. Out of the other 2 options I’d go 2 .

                          Open Controls
                      2. g40steve
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 51 mins ago

                        I see the EFL articles have died, imagine the time & effort preparation then zero posts!!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ginkapo FPL
                          • 13 Years
                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                          Imagine going out of your way to talk about a topic you dont care about that the site has hidden for you.

                          Just imagine

                          Open Controls
                      3. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                          1 hour, 35 mins ago

                          1.Haaland, saka, all the barrel scrapes like Ait -Nouri
                          2.No Haaland, but with Palmer, saka, salah, watkins , havertz etc etc?
                          3. Don’t know.

                          Which option is best ?

                          Open Controls
                        • Jordan.
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 14 Years
                          1 hour, 34 mins ago

                          rogers and jackson to johnson and wood for free???

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ginkapo FPL
                            • 13 Years
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            Yeah. And then swop them for next weeks must haves

                            Open Controls
                            1. Oi! Shadders!
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 13 Years
                              55 mins ago

                              Why do you come here?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Ginkapo FPL
                                • 13 Years
                                53 mins ago

                                Lol, a man who never posts asks me that.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Oi! Shadders!
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 13 Years
                                  51 mins ago

                                  Is it better to spend so much of your time posting such negativity? It's such a waste of your life.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Ginkapo FPL
                                    • 13 Years
                                    44 mins ago

                                    What are you doing right now?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Oi! Shadders!
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 13 Years
                                      43 mins ago

                                      Wondering why you're so angry.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Ginkapo FPL
                                        • 13 Years
                                        31 mins ago

                                        Funny thing is I'm not. I make a comment and move on. You seem to be the one getting wound up. If thats what you wanna do I wont stop you, but you sure aint understood me at all

                                        Open Controls
                                      2. Sheffield Wednesday
                                        • 4 Years
                                        31 mins ago

                                        Deforestation, poaching, and being called a monkey when clearly they are an ape.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Ginkapo FPL
                                          • 13 Years
                                          just now

                                          😀 happens a lot that

                                          Open Controls
                          2. Make FPL Casual Again
                            • 6 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Yeah like it, if nothing else pressing...Wood a big improvement on Rogers, and in form better fixtures Johnson improves on Jackson

                            Open Controls
                        • Emery thing I do
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 24 mins ago

                          Hey Guys - Hoping you can give some advice on my WC team or if GTG

                          Open Controls
                          1. Emery thing I do
                            • 7 Years
                            1 hour, 14 mins ago

                            OOPS

                            Raya (Fab)
                            VDV - Konate - Lewis (Ait Nouri/Faes)
                            Saka - Palmer - ESR - Mbueno (Diblin)
                            Haaland - Havertz - Raul

                            Open Controls
                            1. Haa-lala-land
                              • 3 Years
                              28 mins ago

                              Could you make ground on the non wildcarders by starting off without Palmer and Havertz/Saka, skipping their tougher games, then leave enough in the bank to bring them in afterwards

                              Open Controls
                              1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                                  1 min ago

                                  If palmer scores in any given game he’s likely to get the 3 bonus because of his creativity . He scores from pens, free kicks as well as nearly every other finish in open play . Clean sheets are a relative rarity these days meaning attacking players are returning points in most games.

                                  So whilst fixtures might be tougher in terms of the result of the game I’d argue for an attacking player it’s incorrect to say they are tougher fixtures to score fpl points. Tough enough to assume top players won’t score big points hauls. No chance.

                                  So when people take out players like salah, saka, palmer , haaland (who I am choosing to go without) maybe it’s better to accept these players are almost certainly going to hurt us if we don’t own them even with “tougher” fixtures .

                                  Open Controls
                          2. camarozz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            1 hour, 21 mins ago

                            How's this front 7

                            Saka/Palmer/Mbeumo/
                            Johnson

                            Raul/Haaland/Solanke?

                            Open Controls
                            1. panda07
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              Extravagant!

                              Open Controls
                              1. camarozz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                1 min ago

                                That's my wc atm.

                                Konate/VDV/Lewis (Greaves/Alt-Nori and Raya keeper

                                Open Controls
                          3. FPL Blow-In
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 21 mins ago

                            Why is Salah hard to look past for the scout picks bus team v Chelsea?

                            Open Controls
                            1. panda07
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Because he's Mo Salah, the FPL GOAT!

                              Open Controls
                          4. Stranger Mings
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 19 mins ago

                            Who to pick please for -4 a)havertz & faes or b)solanke & Lewis?

                            Open Controls
                            1. You've got red on you.
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              1 hour, 10 mins ago

                              b

                              Open Controls
                              1. Stranger Mings
                                • 3 Years
                                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                Yeh agree although not sure if trust solanke

                                Open Controls
                          5. You've got red on you.
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            1 hour, 15 mins ago

                            Pick 2 to downgrade?

                            a) Salah
                            b) Saka
                            c) TAA
                            d) Palmer

                            Open Controls
                            1. keefy59
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Why do you need to downgrade ?
                              With a & c you can downgrade to decent options within the same team

                              Open Controls
                          6. keefy59
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            I start every season with a certain tactic
                            I usually get lots of negative comments about
                            How difficult it is to carry out or not worth doing
                            Sorry to disappoint everyone but gw8 will be 8th gw in a row where non of my forwards or mids will have played against my gk or def
                            My rank 77,123 points 486
                            Would have been even higher if I didn't blunder Palmer to Saka in gw6

                            Open Controls
                            1. Ginkapo FPL
                              • 13 Years
                              36 mins ago

                              Good for you

                              Open Controls
                              1. Ginkapo FPL
                                • 13 Years
                                just now

                                No Leeds esque teams this year creating high scoring matches for both sides

                                Open Controls
                            2. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                                35 mins ago

                                Keep up the good work, it’s refreshing to see someone with a tactic that isn’t influenced by other people, plus it’s working to date which also shows you can do well doing your own thing.

                                Open Controls
                              • Haa-lala-land
                                • 3 Years
                                25 mins ago

                                Yes, this is good to hear, a refreshing twist on the rotating 4.5 defenders tactic.
                                Keep it up!

                                Open Controls
                                1. keefy59
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  I usually pick a strong front 7 or 8 first
                                  I then select the best gk & def available with the remaining funds taking fixture clashes into consideration
                                  Used a wildcard only & not taken any hits

                                  Open Controls
                              • panda07
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                Well done, that is some proper planning!

                                Open Controls
                                1. keefy59
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  With my current line up
                                  And transferring Valdimarsson to Sels (if fit) this week
                                  Believe it or not no conflict for/mids v def/gk until at least gw 20 ! Playing 3 at the back & avoiding playing £4m fodder v top teams
                                  Obviously my line up will change between now and gw19

                                  Open Controls
                            3. Inverted Double Pivot
                              • 8 Years
                              50 mins ago

                              Watkins or Solanke. Money no issue so which one? Cheers

                              Open Controls
                              1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                                  25 mins ago

                                  If you aren’t sure get the cheapest. The money might become an issue

                                  Open Controls
                                • Inverted Double Pivot
                                  • 8 Years
                                  23 mins ago

                                  Let’s see how they do for England I guess.

                                  Open Controls
                                • Make FPL Casual Again
                                  • 6 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Watkins without a doubt

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Shark Team
                                • 7 Years
                                37 mins ago

                                George Baldock, ex SHU def, found dead in the pool of his house in Athens

                                Open Controls
                                1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  just now

                                  Sad news. RIP.

                                  Open Controls
                              3. Stevie B
                                • 13 Years
                                37 mins ago

                                What is the problem with this team? I know I have not Palmer, but otherwise?

                                Henderson, Fabianski
                                Saliba, Digne, Pedro Porro, Keane, Johnson
                                Saka, Luiz Dias, Jota, Mbeumo, Rogers
                                Haaland, Havertz, Vardy

                                Thank you!

                                Open Controls
                                1. camarozz
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Can't see much wrong with it tbh. Only the double pool maybe too much

                                  Open Controls
                              4. WVA
                                • 8 Years
                                36 mins ago

                                A little freebie, don’t sell Trent on your WC!

                                Open Controls
                                1. Kiwivillan
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  You're not my Mom!

                                  Open Controls
                              5. Amartey Partey
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                When Wolves played Liverpool and only lost 2-1 what was the difference in that game compared to when they got smashed 5-2 to Brentford? Did they go all-out defensive against Liverpool?

                                Open Controls

                              You need to be logged in to post a comment.