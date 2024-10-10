Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Gameweek 10

After a thrilling round of Gameweek 9 matches, our attention immediately turns to Gameweek 10. However, it is a unique Gameweek compared to the usual Fantasy EFL format. There will be no Championship players and limited League One players available for selection this week. This is due to the postponement of multiple matches because of the international break. It is therefore imperative that managers are aware of this week’s potential high-scorers based on the League Two standouts so far. This is where the captaincy poll can provide huge insights.

A 12:30 BST kick-off between Chesterfield and Notts County in League Two will get Gameweek 10 underway on Saturday.

The Captaincy Poll

% of votes in the Captaincy Poll Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) 40% Daniel Crowley (Notts County) 15% Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers) 10% Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra) 10% Theo Vassell (Barrow) 10% Anthony O’Connor (Harrogate Town) 5% Ben Jackson (Barrow) 5% Junior Quitirna (Crawley Town) 5%

Top 5 in the Captaincy Poll

KWAME POKU

Despite their being limited League One fixtures this weekend, Peterborough United’s fixture against Rotherham United is still set to go ahead. Kwame Poku (M) was the most popular captaincy selection this week, backed by a significant 40% of the voters.

As it stands, Poku has six goals (+36) and one assist (+3) this season. The midfielder played a pivotal role in their 2-1 victory against Stevenage last time out, scoring a goal (+6) and registering an assist (+3) to secure his side all three points.

Opponents Rotherham are unbeaten in three matches, but it is extremely hard to see them overcoming Peterborough. Especially with The Posh playing in front of their home faithful. If his side can secure all three points in this one, then Poku is remarkably likely to be back amongst the goals!

DANIEL CROWLEY

Notts County’s playmaker, Daniel Crowley (M), was the second most popular player in this week’s captaincy poll. Crowley was backed by 15% of the respondents for the armband this week.

The midfielder has secured 62 points overall in Fantasy EFL. The majority of his points coming through his attacking threat. He has managed to score three (+18) and assist three (+9) this season.

Crowley’s last double-digit performance came when his side beat Bromley 2-4 in a six-goal thriller away from home. He provided an outstanding 17-point haul courtesy of two assists (+6), one goal (+6), four key passes (+2) and two shots on target (+1).

His side travel to Chesterfield in Gameweek 10, which is a tie that Notts County are expected to win.

LUKE MOLYNEUX

Luke Molynuex (M) became an extremely popular asset in Fantasy EFL after his performance on the opening day of the League Two campaign. He returned his backers a healthy 19 points. Molyneux certainly has the ability to cause a serious threat for his side. However, his inconsistency is a slight concern from a Fantasy EFL perspective. He has managed two 19-point hauls, but other than that his highest return was nine points. Therefore, his unpredictability makes him a slight risk as a captaincy selection.

Nevertheless, Molyneux received 10% of the votes as the best captaincy shout for Gameweek 10. Doncaster face Crewe Alexandra at home, which is certainly not an easy task for the home side. Crewe managed to beat Gillingham 2-0 in Gameweek 9, so they certainly pose a threat.

MICKEY DEMETRIOU

Sharing also 10% of the votes this week is Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D). It is extremely surprising that he has not received more of the votes due to the consistent performances that Demetriou has provided this season.

Multiple defensive masterclasses have led to the defender leading the overall Fantasy EFL leaderboard with 84 points. His defensive displays have been incredible, but he also offers a different dynamic at the top end of the pitch for his side. He has provided one assist (+3) and one goal (+7) so far for The Railwaymen.

Crewe face Doncaster Rovers in Gameweek 10. Demetriou is going to need to put in an excellent defensive shift in order to return for his Fantasy backers. His side did however, manage to secure a clean sheet in their 2-0 victory over a strong Gillingham side.

THEO VASSELL

The final player to make up the top five in the captaincy poll is Barrow’s Theo Vassell (D). Vassell has provided some excellent displays this season. He has managed to secure an outstanding 75 points in the opening nine matches for his side.

Barrow started the campaign extremely well, but their form took a slight dip when they suffered consecutive defeats to Gillingham, followed by Doncaster Rovers. Having said this, they returned to winning ways when they managed to beat Cheltenham Town 2-1 in their Gameweek 9 outing.

Despite his defensive role, Vassell has been able to pose a serious threat at the top end of the pitch, with three goals (+21) already scored by the defender. On Saturday, Barrow will host Morecambe who currently sit bottom of the League Two table. They have failed to win any of their opening nine matches. Certainly a clean sheet (+5) is on the cards for Barrow’s defensive assets. It is also, a great chance for Vassell to add more goals to his season’s total of three so far.

Alternative Captaincy Options

Other names that received votes in this week’s captaincy poll were Harrogate Town’s Anthony O’Connor (D), Barrow’s Ben Jackson (D) and Crawley Town’s Junior Quitirna (M). All of the above received 5% of the votes in the captaincy poll. They were less popular, but this does not mean they cannot return a considerable sum of points this weekend if managers choose to back them.

ANTHONY O’CONNOR

Harrogate Town’s defender, Anthony O’Connor (D) has provided some outstanding defensive performances for his side this season. He has 64 points overall in Fantasy EFL and is much more of a differential defensive selection, backed by only 0.5% of managers. He secured 11 points when his side held Swindon Town to a goalless draw in Gameweek 9. His side will host Newport County in Gameweek 10 and O’Connor will need to provide some huge defensive contributions if his side can gain all three points in this one. For that reason, he could be an excellent choice as an outsider for the armband this week.

BEN JACKSON

If you are looking for an alternative to the popular Theo Vassell (D), then his defensive teammate, Ben Jackson (D) could be a great option. Jackson is backed by only 1.5% of managers and has played 90 minutes in all of his side’s fixtures this season.

Alongside an abundance of defensive contributions, Vassell has managed to secure an incredible five assists (+15) this season. He could be a great option when his side face a Morecambe side who are still yet to secure a win this season. In what is expected to be an easy tie for the home side, Jackson has a great chance of providing both attacking and defensive contributions.

JUNIOR QUITIRNA

The last differential that you could opt for as a captain in Gameweek 10 is Crawley Town’s Junior Quitirna (M). His ownership currently stands at just 0.3% and he has made an impact in the majority of his appearances this season. His best performance came on the opening day where he provided an impressive 14-point haul courtesy of one goal (+6) and three interceptions (+9). Overall, he has secured 49 points in Fantasy EFL and is likely to pose a threat when his side host Shrewsbury Town in Gameweek 10. A bold move to provide him the armband, but if he performs it could provide enormous returns and lead to significant progress.

