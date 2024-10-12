Why Salah + van Dijk have withdrawn from international duty

Two of Liverpool’s internationals withdrew from their national team squads on Saturday – but the news is good for once.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) have exited from their respective countries’ camps.

In van Dijk’s case, he was suspended for the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League clash with Germany on Monday.

He has been allowed to return to Merseyside early as a result.

As for Salah, his departure from the Egypt squad is down to injury prevention rather than because of a fitness issue.

The Pharoahs were involved in a bruising encounter with Mauritania in Cairo on Friday.

Salah scored in a 2-0 win, eventually being substituted in second-half stoppage time.

But concerns about the quality of Mauritania’s artificial pitch and their robust approach have led to Salah avoiding Tuesday’s rematch.

Egypt boss Hossan Hassan had earlier floated the possibility of the Liverpool winger skipping the return game.

“If any player asks me not to play on artificial turf, I will agree. The Mauritanian team plays hard and with violent interventions, and their field is not the best. If Salah specifically asks me to do so, I will agree. “I was very worried about the Mauritania match, and the pitch there is very difficult. Even if I don’t win there, it doesn’t matter. What matters to me is that I don’t lose.” – Egypt manager Hossam Hassan

And that request duly came, with Liverpool confirming his early return on Saturday.

“The pair will now take no further part in either international camp this month after the decision was made to relieve them early from their respective commitments.” – Liverpool club statement on Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah

That’s a welcome boost for Salah (and van Dijk) owners ahead of Gameweek 8, giving the Egyptian a decent nine-day breather before next Sunday’s clash with Chelsea.



