13
Team News October 12

Why Salah + van Dijk have withdrawn from international duty

13 Comments
Share

Two of Liverpool’s internationals withdrew from their national team squads on Saturday – but the news is good for once.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) have exited from their respective countries’ camps.

In van Dijk’s case, he was suspended for the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League clash with Germany on Monday.

He has been allowed to return to Merseyside early as a result.

As for Salah, his departure from the Egypt squad is down to injury prevention rather than because of a fitness issue.

The Pharoahs were involved in a bruising encounter with Mauritania in Cairo on Friday.

Salah scored in a 2-0 win, eventually being substituted in second-half stoppage time.

But concerns about the quality of Mauritania’s artificial pitch and their robust approach have led to Salah avoiding Tuesday’s rematch.

Egypt boss Hossan Hassan had earlier floated the possibility of the Liverpool winger skipping the return game.

“If any player asks me not to play on artificial turf, I will agree. The Mauritanian team plays hard and with violent interventions, and their field is not the best. If Salah specifically asks me to do so, I will agree.

“I was very worried about the Mauritania match, and the pitch there is very difficult. Even if I don’t win there, it doesn’t matter. What matters to me is that I don’t lose.” – Egypt manager Hossam Hassan

And that request duly came, with Liverpool confirming his early return on Saturday.

“The pair will now take no further part in either international camp this month after the decision was made to relieve them early from their respective commitments.” – Liverpool club statement on Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah

That’s a welcome boost for Salah (and van Dijk) owners ahead of Gameweek 8, giving the Egyptian a decent nine-day breather before next Sunday’s clash with Chelsea.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


13 Comments Post a Comment
  1. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Gordon + TAA to Foden + Rico Lewis for free assuming Havertz and Johnson are fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      That could work out. I can't recommend Foden though... he could do great or he could get one point. There really is no way of knowing. There is also a good chance Gordon outscores him in GW8 at home to Brighton. That's a tasty fixture for him.

      Open Controls
      1. sankalparora07
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yeah, but I feel Foden will outscore Gordon in the next 2..... having 3 city players against SOU at home could work well....not many ppl will go into that fixture with 3 city players in their team

        If there ever is a time to get Foden, it is now with wolves and SOU in the next 2 with only 5% ownership

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 hour ago

          Foden has no form. Gordon's form is better, OK but not great.

          Open Controls
          1. sankalparora07
            • 1 Year
            50 mins ago

            Form is temporary....class is permanent..... and why is Gordon's form better..... didn't you see him miss that penalty against EVE

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              38 mins ago

              You should have stopped when you said 'not many ppl will go into that fixture with 3 city players in their team'.

              Open Controls
            2. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              34 mins ago

              I'd argue that Gordon is the best player to own for NEW vs BRI. He missed that penalty but he scored against city in GW6. He's also a talented player like Foden.

              That said, I'd understand too if you went with Foden.

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 13 Years
                27 mins ago

                If Foden was in form I'd pick him over Gordon. But a goal and assist against Bratislava isn't form. Also he's in a City team with more attacking threats than Newcastle, more players to split points and baps with.

                Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          Why not just evaluate them in GW8 then and if Foden looks good transfer him in for the Southampton game?

          Open Controls
  2. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Salah haul against Chelsea logged in!

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      "Salah haul against Chelsea" is an unusual username.

      Open Controls
  3. Slitherene
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Start which two?

    A) Digne (ful)
    B) Andersen (AVL)
    C) Faes (sou)
    D) Greaves (EVE)

    Open Controls
    1. bobson5
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tricky. I'd say A and B even though they're playing each other

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.