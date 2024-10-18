305
  1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any Ipswich fans know if Ben Johnson most likely to come in for Tuanzebe? Had him since GW1 and fancy starting him this week if so

    1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      I’m starting him, Tuanzebe cut his hand on a broken glass doing the washing up apparently, recovering from surgery for at least a month

  2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    A) Roll
    B) Jackson, Saka, TAA, Semenyo, Havertz, Diaz —-> Solanke, Son, Porro, Johnson, Richarlison, Werner (-16)?

    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      No joke, B is moving. I had a mate take a -44 or something in GW 2 and hes ahead of me…hits dont matter

    2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Haha, big difference between. No happy medium? Although do agree, I like look of B for the longer term

  3. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    I am planning on getting Foden this week but to get to him I have to downgrade TAA

    my other defenders are Saliba Porro Harwood and Johnson

    I want to upgrade these 4.0 defenders into 4.5 ones next week so I will need 0.5 in bank to do that

    What should I do:
    1. TAa to Gvardiol (will have 0.0 in bank for other transfers)
    2. TAA to anyone else under 5.9… please suggest

    Thanks

    1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Look above, Johnson will most likely start until next IB if that helps, gives you more bench cover

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      1

  4. Show Me Bobs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Start Kelleher or Sanchez?

    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kelleher

    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      K

  5. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Team isn't in the best shape but feel I can go another week as only got 1FT 0.1ITB so options are limited. Next week would give me more options. Thoughts?

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Konsa
    Saka Mbuemo Rogers ESR Eze
    Haaland (C) Watkins

    4m Robinson JPedro* Barco*

    A) Eze to Mbuemo
    B) Roll and 2FT next week
    C) Something else

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      McNeil another option for Eze

    2. Lav
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry this should read as Eze to McNeil/Johnson

    3. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Best duo here folks???

    For this week only…

    A- Jota and Palmer
    Or
    B- Salah and ESR

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Lav
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

    3. boroie
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers everyone!!! Currently thinking B!!

  7. Lav
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Areola & Diaz to Pickford & Johnson look good?

    Areola*
    TAA Gabriel Robinson Lewis Greaves
    Saka Diaz*Mbuemo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Jackson DCL

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Perfect.

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I like that

  8. gawa11
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    On a wildcard. Should I go for Gabriel & Foden
    Or
    Porro & Son

    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      P&s

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is Porro and Foden an option? I'd prefer them.

      1. gawa11
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes could make that work. Thanks

    3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Porto and Son for me

  9. boroie
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hate the look of my team atm but is there anything worth doing here? Or gtg?

    1FT 0.0ITB

    Raya
    TAA Porro THB
    Salah(VC) Saka* ESR Rogers
    Haaland(C) DCL Vardy

    Virginia; Semenyo RAN Johnson

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      There's an obvious premium squeeze which eases if/when Salah leaves. Not bad, save.

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah. It feels like I just have 4 premiums and then a load of absolute rubbish. But I know that as soon as i take out one of those premiums, that one premium will start scoring big.

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Salah to Palmer eventually releases funding so plan ahead and things will look better soon.

  10. Solly The Seagull
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which trio on WC?

    A) Gabriel+Onana+Greaves
    B) Raya+Dalot+Davis

  11. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Please:

    Flekken / 4.0
    Gabriel, Saliba, Lewis / Davis, Faes
    Palmer, Saka, Díaz, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland, Vardy / 4.5

    2 FT.

    A. Diaz to McNeil, Vardy to Solanke
    B. Diaz to Johnson, 4.5 (or Vardy) to Raul
    C. Save
    D. Something else

  12. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland Havertz DCL

    Harwood-Bellis + fodder

    3FT and 0.1ITB

    Which is the best moves with WC12 in mind?

    A. Rogers + TAA > Johnson + Lewis (+1m for future upgrades)

    B. DCL + TAA > Solanke + Lewis (+1m for future upgrades)

    C. Keep TAA and roll

  13. Atwood
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    Team is in a right state. 2FT's but only 0.3 spare.
    Johnson is the Ipswich one.

    Henderson
    Lewis - Saliba - Robinson
    Jota - Salah - Mbuemo - Rogers
    Haaland - Wood - Watkins

    Johnson - Winks - Quansah

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Save this week and do the surgery next week.

  14. No_Mo_Salah?
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play Aina vs CP at home or Rogers?

  15. amck27
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Semenyo Saka mbeumo Johnson
    Haaland Wood Havertz

    Greaves, winks, tuanzebe

    Semenyo to:
    A - Rogers
    B - kovacic
    C - McNeil
    D - Delap
    E - ESR

    Thanks

  16. Ghost86
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who’s the better pick to enable palmer?

    A) Raul Jimenez (ful)

    B) Liam Delap (Ips)

    Open Controls
    1. No_Mo_Salah?
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B for me.

  17. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Time to get back into FPL mode I guess. Anything to change with this lot or GTG? 0.1ITB, 3FT

    Muric
    Gabriel Dalot Konate
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland Havertz Wood

    Flekken Dibling Greaves Myko

    Feels like I need some Spurs in there............
    1. Havertz > Solanke
    2. Havertz & Dibling > Delap & Johnson
    3. Go to bed and don't overthink it.

  18. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Play Faes or Greaves?

