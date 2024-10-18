With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers.

Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks us through his Gameweek 7, plus the plans for Gameweek 8.

Gameweek 7 Review

This is the first time I’ve ever had to reset my FPL password, having completely switched off during the international break. I couldn’t get back in! But here we are, back to the grind, in search of points for the next four Gameweeks before another dreaded pause.

The troops secured a green arrow in Gameweek 7, rising from 863k to 599k.

A transfer was rolled so I’ve got two frees available for Gameweek 8. Obviously, a Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) captaincy would’ve been nice but it was always going to be Erling Haaland (£15.4m) at home to Fulham.

Bryan Mbeumo (£7.5m) continued his impressive record of scoring at least eight points in every home game, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m) doing the business too. Despite the tricky upcoming fixtures – Liverpool sit bottom of the Season Ticker for the next eight Gameweeks – he’s likely to stay long-term.

Although going with a double Arsenal defence on the Gameweek 6 Wildcard hasn’t gone to plan. One of them could make way this week, with one eye on replacing Mark Flekken (£4.5m) with David Raya (£5.6m) once the Gunners’ fixtures improve around Gameweek 12.

Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) is on my chopping block this week. The midfielder was a two-week Wildcard punt and therefore his time is already up, knowing that Bournemouth’s fixtures are worsening.

New recruit Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) has disappointed so far but is playing 90 minutes every week. With good fixtures until Gameweek 15, he’s not yet the weakest link. However, I’d like to turn him into Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha (£6.5m) in a couple of weeks, should the opportunity present itself. Funds are tight, so my budget will dictate whether that move happens.

Gameweek 8 Team

Good luck this weekend, folks.

