October 18

Sleeper UCL Pick’em predictions for Matchday 3

Not only does Sleeper have a Pick’em predictor game for each week’s Premier League action but they also have a completely free one for UEFA Champions League (UCL) football.

The first part of Fantasy preparations always involves looking at the imminent fixtures and predicting how they might go. We’ll try to guess UCL Matchday 3 via Pick’em, which offers prizes for each round of fixtures.

If you see yourself as a bit of a Nostradamus, it might be wise to download the app – available from the App Store and Play Store.

REGULAR UCL PICK’EM PRIZES

In Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

On a UCL Matchday, there are over $1,000 worth of prizes to be won for each pool’s top three participants. Last time, they were a PS5, Nintendo Switch and Apple Airpods.

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with league competitors.

As a tie-breaker, simply guess how many total goals will take place throughout the Matchday.

UCL MATCHDAY 3 PICK’EM

A total of 18 Champions League matches are taking place over two nights, many of which seem straightforward. We’re backing comfortable wins for Arsenal, Manchester City, Inter and Monaco over Shakhtar, Sparta Prague, Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda.

Meanwhile, Matchday 3 is headlined by a quick rematch of last season’s Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund final, plus a clash between heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

We think the ‘Lewandowski Derby’ will be a draw, just like Juventus v Stuttgart and Benfica v Feyenoord.

Another thing you can do from the Sleeper app is follow the live UCL scores, keeping track of the events and stats of every game in real time.

FPLMarc

