  1. Roy Rovers
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Which WC would you go with??

    A.......

    Sels
    Gabriel, Faes, Lewis
    Saka, Bowen, Rogers, Palmer, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Cunha
    Fabianski, Ait-Nouri, Greaves, Delap

    B......

    Raya
    TAA, Faes, Lewis
    Saka, ESR, Rogers, Palmer, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Cunha
    Fabianski, Ait-Nouri, Greaves, Delap

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

    2. AD105
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      No Spurs on WC?

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yeah I feel like you need a spurs attacker somewhere, but I'd pick B

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      You need at least one Spurs attacker.

  2. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Why are ppl thinking saka wont start?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Arteta's positive vibes. So much mistrust these days, cynical world.

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        The thing is saka unless his legs is amputated. He will start.

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Tricky little game too coming right after the break, agree.

  3. Bavarian
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    A- Cunha-Andersen
    B- Wood-Justin

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      A is the way forward, a good medium-term duo.

  4. AD105
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Martinelli > Johnson for free this week?

    Pedro > Cunha next week?

    Raya
    Trent Lewis Greaves
    Saka Mbeumo Martinelli Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Watkins

    Slicker Robinson Konsa J.Pedro

  5. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    On this day, 2015. Wijnaldum scored 4 goals vs Norwich.

    1. bobson5
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      And I.captained him in my draft league

  6. TanN
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Who to bench??

    Sanchez Fabianski
    Gvardiol Gabriel Konate Milenkovic Justin
    Saka Mbeumo Diaz Rogers McNeil
    Haaland Wood Solanke

    1. pjomara
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Fabianski

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      If in doubt, the clean sheet odds can help you decide.

      1. TanN
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Has someone posted them on here?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Yes, check Hot Topics.

          1. TanN
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Thank you

  7. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Watkins time...

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Two weeks before he becomes Cunha, let's hope so.

    2. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Care to elaborate? I have Watkins: could sell him for Solanke but I feel it's the wrong move..

  8. Kantelele
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Play one :
    A) Robinson (AV)
    B) Mykolenko (ips)
    C) Burn (BHA)

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      A

  9. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Semenyo> McNeil

    1- Do it
    Or
    2- Save FT

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      2 easy

    2. theshazly
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      1

  10. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    See one for solanke

    A. Havertz
    B. Jackson

  11. Lallana_
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Thanks for the advice on my last post. Wildcard good to go?

    Sels | Sánchez
    Gabriel | Lewis | Van de Ven | Aït-Nouri | Van den Berg
    Saka | Foden | Mbeumo | Johnson | Rogers
    Haaland (C) | Cunha | Raúl

    1.7M ITB to do Foden to Palmer if my punt fails
    Rogers covers my poor fixtures perfectly

  12. Sir Matt Bugsby
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Not sure of Solanke as a pick. The Spurs attackers seem to use him as a decoy to play their own fast-paced game. Is he really that much better than Watkins, Havertz etc?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I agree. I don't think he is.

      1. Mystery chap
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        But he has the better fixtures.

  13. mataave
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Is having both Kulu & Johnson for the next few weeks worth a punt?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Maddison and Johnson probably a better combo if you are looking to double up.

      I have personally opted for B. Silva and Johnson

  14. anish10
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    is Halaand & Delap strong enough front 2?

    1. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Hmm. Why not?

      Might depend on the rest of your team.

  15. dimitros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Start
    A) Robinson
    B) Greaves

    DCL to Solanke
    A) Today
    B) Next week

