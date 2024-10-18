After successive blanks, backing against Erling Haaland (£15.4m) as captain has lost some of that fear factor. However, ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s Gameweek 8, the Norwegian again assumes the role of chief protagonist in this armband audition.

In terms of alternatives, Tottenham Hotspur’s favourable match-up against West Ham brings Ange Postecoglou’s attackers to the fore. A deluge of options from Liverpool, Newcastle United and Brentford, among others, providing the supporting cast.

As usual, Captain Sensible is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll. We will then analyse the underlying numbers, the Rate My Team (RMT) projections and the Premier Fantasy Tools rankings.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland was forced into playing second-fiddle in Man City’s 3-2 comeback victory over Fulham.

Haaland, despite a subdued performance by his standards, had a few chances. Notably, his two attempts on target against the Cottagers were a joint-match-leading total.

The former Molde marksman wins the captain poll by a landslide. He receives the backing of over 60% of our users to put Wolverhampton Wanderers to the sword.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), inspired a Gunners’ fightback in Gameweek 7. The winger, once again, was simply outstanding. He supplied two assists before wrapping up the points with a first-time finish after a defensive error by Southampton.

Saka topped the division for key passes (seven) and big chances created (three) in Gameweek 7. He is backed by 5% our users ahead of his trip to Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

Brennan Johnson (£6.6m), Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and James Maddison (£7.5m) make up positions 3-5. They each received between 3.6% and 4.2% of the vote.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



