Emile Smith Rowe starts for Fulham against Aston Villa this afternoon – but Ezri Konsa is only fit enough to be a substitute in west London.

Fulham v Villa is one of five Premier League matches that follows on from Tottenham Hotspur’s thrashing of West Ham United:

SATURDAY’S 3PM KICK-OFFS

Smith Rowe for the injured Sasa Lukic is Marco Silva’s only alteration from Gameweek 7, when the Cottagers ran Manchester City close.

Raul Jimenez and Antonee Robinson both start despite their midweek exertions in Mexico.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery welcomes back a host of faces from injury but only some of them make his starting XI.

Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey are available again and included in the line-up, along with Diego Carlos.

Ross Barkley and Jaden Philogene make way, as does the benched Konsa. The England international picked up an injury in Gameweek 7 and Emery doesn’t risk him from the start here.

John McGinn and long-term absentee Boubacar Kamara are among the substitutes, too, having been passed fit.

In the north-east, Alexander Isak is back to take Harvey Barnes‘ place in the Newcastle United attack. Anthony Gordon will consequently move back to the left flank.

Kieran Trippier is out with a hamstring injury so Tino Livramento comes in at right-back.

Visitors Brighton make three changes to their side, two of which are enforced as Adam Webster and Yankuba Minteh are injured. Kaoru Mitoma drops to the bench after racking up the minutes with Japan.

Igor Julio, Yasin Ayari and, looking to follow up his treble against the Magpies last season, Evan Ferguson all start for the Seagulls.

Erik ten Hag, like Fabian Hurzeler, makes three alterations at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo are absent with injury, while Noussair Mazraoui – who had minor heart surgery over the break – is only a substitute.

Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro come into the starting XI.

Brentford meanwhile are unchanged from Gameweek 7 but Yoane Wissa is back from injury well ahead of schedule and on the bench.

There are two changes apiece at Portman Road, where the kick-off is delayed by 15 minutes due to turnstile issues.

The Ipswich Town centre-half who was flagged, Dara O’Shea, is fit to start but the other, Jacob Greaves, misses out.

Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess both come into the side, with the hapless Ben Johnson making way.

As for Everton, Vitaly Mykolenko and Idrissa Gueye get recalls at the expense of the injured James Garner and the benched Orel Mangala.

Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman are fit enough for substitute duty but Jarrad Branthwaite is not in the squad.

Cameron Archer for Ross Stewart is Southampton’s only change at St Mary’s.

There’s one alteration for Leicester City, too: Bilal El Khannouss comes in for Jordan Ayew.

Tyler Dibling starts for the hosts after shaking off an international break injury.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Andersen, Robinson, Adama, Berge, Pereira, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Reed, Wilson, Muniz, Cairney, Nelson, King, Sessegnon, Diop.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, Onana, Ramsey, Rogers, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Konsa, Barkley, McGinn, Duran, Buendia, Philogene, Maatsen, Kamara.

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Phillips, Morsy, Burns, J Clarke, Hutchinson, Delap.

Subs: Walton, H Clarke, Chaplin, Taylor, Ogbene, Townsend, Szmodics, Hirst, Broadhead.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Ndiaye, McNeil, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Mangala, Beto, O’Brien, Coleman, Armstrong, Dixon.

Manchester United XI: Onana, De Ligt, Martinez, Evans, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Amad, Antony, Ugarte, Wheatley, Fletcher.

Brentford XI: Flekken, van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Janelt, Norgaard, Mbuemo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Schade

Subs: Valdimarsson, Wissa, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Trevitt, Roerslev.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes, Gordon, Murphy, Isak.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Barnes, Krafth, Kelly, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Osula, Miley.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Julio, Dunk, Kadioglu, Rutter, Baleba, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Gruda, Enciso, Moder, Mitoma, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Estupinan.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Sugawara, Aribo, Fernandes, Downes, Manning, Dibling, Archer.

Subs: McCarthy, Taylor, Smallbone, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Kamaldeen, Fraser, Armstrong, Onuachu.

Leicester City: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Skipp, Buonanotte, El Khannouss, Mavididi, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Ricardo, Coady, Winks, Soumare, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Fatawu, Edouard.

