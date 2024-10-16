170
  1. Fuddled FC
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    Who would you have as 1st sub (likely to be needed)?

    a) Carvalho v Man U (A)
    b) Leif Davis v Eve (H)

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      B

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Leif D

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      B

  2. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Sels owners, keeping for now? Seems no new info on adductor injury

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 47 mins ago

    Repost. Looking for some suggestions here. Which option seems best for this gw?
    2 fts, 0.6m itb

    A. Konsa > aina
    B. Jackson soucek > solanke McNeil
    C. Jackson soucek > wood Johnson
    D. Something else?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel robbo Konsa
    Salah Mbeumo esr rogers
    Haaland Havertz Jackson

    Valdi soucek greaves faes

  4. Erez Avni
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 47 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA Robo Pau Rico
    Salah Semenyo Saka Rogers
    Haaland DCL

    Fabianski Pedro Greaves Winks

    A. Robo & Semenyo to Mbeumo & Faes
    B. Salah & Semenyo to Palmer & Mbeumo
    C. Salah & Pedro to Mbeumo & Solanke
    D. Saka & Pedro to Mbeumo & Solanke

  5. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Raul or Delap?

    1. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      Raul imo

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      currently weighing up a similar choice

      Raul scored a banger of a FK in this IB but i really like Delap when i watch him

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        He also got a brilliant assist in the game, tried out a flying volley from a corner, and did a exquisite robona cross.

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Raul.

      Better player.
      In incredible form.
      Plays for better team.

      Delap possibly better option for GW8 though.

    4. Super John McGinn-
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Raul

    5. Lionel Fellaini
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      Throw Wood into this list?

  6. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    Flekken / 4.0
    Gabriel, Saliba, Lewis / Davis, Faes
    Palmer, Saka, Díaz, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland, Vardy / 4.5

    2 FT.

    A. Diaz to McNeil, Vardy to Solanke
    B. Save
    C. Something else

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Hey, how's it going? Did you make a late Jimenez - Vardy switch of your WC? 😕 Great stubborn call on Palmer though, kudos.

      I would leave it, or do Vardy - Raul

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 46 mins ago

        I do like Solanke though; just pretty meh on McNeil tbh. Would be happy to give Diaz another week if you think he starts

  7. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 37 mins ago

    Johnson or Solanke is gonna score more over the next 3 in your opinion

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      Solanke.

      I think Maddison is going to outscore them both though.

    2. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      if they both start next 3 id bet on Johnson

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Solanke since I have Johnson...

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        Solanke needs to register some shots first. 0xg against Brighton takes quite some doing for a striker.

        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 3 mins ago

          Wdym? He is #4th Forward xg per 90mins

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 53 mins ago

          Only caught highlights of that game but I'm inclined to patience considering he racked up an amazing 7 big chances & 2.94 xG in the two previous GWs. Was he deliberately trying to pull the Brighton CBs into 'deeper' areas after what happened v Chelsea?

          At the moment I have Maddison & Solanke and I'm right on the fence about which one I keep longer-term (probably both for next couple at least)

    4. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      I'm betting on Johnson, but since he's on my team...probably pone of the other two

  8. PeteMorr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    Bench 1:
    A) Smith Rowe (AVL)
    B) Rogers (ful)
    C) Delap (EVE)

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      B

  9. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    Who’s on pens for Spurs when Son is out?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Solanke is my guess

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        He has missed 2 pens during his career and Son many more. However, I don't know if the pen taker has been confirmed after Solanke joining the club.

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      Solanke I'm guessing

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Maddison was on the list that Ange threw out last season but I would guess Solanke takes them, maybe even if Son is on the pitch

  10. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA, Robinson, Greaves
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland, Wood, Stewart

    (Fabianski, Semenyo, Pau, Harwood-Bellis)

    With 2FT and 0 itb

    A) Salah + Stewart > Saka + Raul
    B) TAA + Stewart > Gvardiol + Raul
    C) Semenyo + Pau > McNeil + Ait Nouri
    D) Other ideas?

  11. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 15 mins ago

    Any thoughts on what to do here with 2fts and 0.9m?

    I'm thinking of saving ft if saka fit

    Thanks

    Flekken
    Taa gabriel lewis (mykoleko greaves)
    Saka diaz mbeumo Rodgers (semenyo)
    Haaland havertz dcl

    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      Looks pretty good. Altho I'd bvr own dcl

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        Dcl plays Ipswich this week

        I'd look to upgrade him in gw9 and get rid of saka / havertz who start a tricky run

        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          Not saying it's a bad choice. Personally with his injury history etc iv nvr owned him to date. But fixtures are good in fairness

          1. Flynny
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 37 mins ago

            Yeah cheers. Agree he needs to be addressed - but not this week. Good luck

            1. Funkyav
              • 15 Years
              5 hours, 20 mins ago

              ive owned DCL for two weeks and i cant wait to get rid tbh ASAP

  12. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 14 mins ago

    Really stuck in this on wc.

    A) konate/solanke

    B) Gabriel/Cunha

    Have Raya
    Have Johnson
    Have Raul

    Thanks guys

    1. Flynny
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      A

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        You think ? Kinda worried about pools clean sheet abilities

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Seems fair. I'm wondering the same about whether there'll be more than 2-3 CS up to GW17 but I can bench Konate the next 2 & see how they're holding up with the tougher fixtures.

          Close but I would probably go B, which seems to be your inclination too. Gabriel is a lock for me regardless of fixtures & I'm set on bringing in Cunha sometime in the next couple weeks

          1. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            Yeah on a wc I think it's the way to go. I have Alt-Nori and if I get Cunha I can cover them for the city game with Greaves and Dibling

  13. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Which option here?

    A) Jackson -> Solanke
    B) Jackson -> Wood/Raul. Allows next GW Diaz-> Foden

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      B. Help above mate?

  14. ran
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Henderson
    Porro Robinson Greaves
    Salah Mbeumo Rogers ESR
    Vardy Haaland Havertz

    Vlad Eze THB Mazraoui

    4FT, 2.9 ITB

    Gtg?

  15. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Raya, Fabianski
    TAA, Robinson, Greaves, XX, H-B
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, XX
    Haaland, Wood, XX

    A) Pau + Semenyo + Stewart
    B) Pau + Winks + Raul
    C) Ait Nouri + McNeill + Stewart

    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      C

  16. El Matador
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 1 min ago

    Any non Haaland owners around? Are you planning on bringing him in? If so, how?

    1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        Can’t be many options other than lose salah. I’d imagine he’s the player most Haaland teams don’t have . Ok Haaland can punish anyone not owning him but I’m choosing to continue without him hoping and praying he doesn’t get more than a hattrick in the next few games.

        1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
            5 hours, 48 mins ago

            Has to be a premium player to lose. Possibly no saka also .

        2. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          Yes. I’m going to risk it and keep going without. I love the rest of my team too much.

          I just pretend city games don’t exist haha.

          My captain for this week is Salah and next week it will be Palmer.

      • Super John McGinn-
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 56 mins ago

        Want to leave enough ITB so can get Palmer next GW if needed

        Raya
        TAA, Gabriel, Lewis
        Saka, Diaz, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Haaland, Jackson, DCL

        Fab, Semenyo, Greaves, Pinnock

        3 FT 0.2 ITB

        A) Diaz + Jackson > Johnson + Solanke
        B) TAA + Diaz + Jackson > RAN + Foden + Solanke
        C) Jackson > Solanke
        D) Other

      • royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        Assuming that Saka is fit this weekend are these 2FTs okay for the next few GWs

        Diaz > Johnson
        Jackson > Delap

        Any ideas would be appreciated

        1. Super John McGinn-
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 52 mins ago

          Not fancy Solanke over Delap?

        2. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 51 mins ago

          On paper looks good, but those are two good players you’re losing.

      • Lionel Fellaini
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        Wood, Delap or Jimi?

        1. bootsmanus
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 44 mins ago

          I got Delap, but all are legit options. Pick your poison!

        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 40 mins ago

          Raul

        3. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          5 hours, 15 mins ago

          Raul has the form, Delap has the x factor, wood has the consistency

