Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Ipswich Town and Everton.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
IPSWICH
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|Everton
|7
|5
|-8
|LLDWD
|17th
|Ipswich
|7
|4
|-8
|DDDDL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):