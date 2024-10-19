Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Ipswich Town and Everton.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

IPSWICH

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Everton 7 5 -8 LLDWD 17th Ipswich 7 4 -8 DDDDL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



