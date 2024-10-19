Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Manchester United and Brentford.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN UNITED
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Brentford
|7
|10
|0
|WLLDW
|14th
|Man United
|7
|8
|-3
|LWDLD
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):