Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Brighton
|7
|12
|+3
|DDDLW
|7th
|Newcastle
|7
|12
|+1
|WWLDD
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):