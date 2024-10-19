Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Brighton 7 12 +3 DDDLW 7th Newcastle 7 12 +1 WWLDD

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



