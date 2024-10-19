Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 21 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Nott’m Forest 7 10 +1 DWDLD 18th Crystal Palace 7 3 -5 DDDLL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



