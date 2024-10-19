Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 21 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NOTT’M FOREST
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Nott’m Forest
|7
|10
|+1
|DWDLD
|18th
|Crystal Palace
|7
|3
|-5
|DDDLL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):