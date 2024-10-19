Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Southampton and Leicester City.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

SOUTHAMPTON

LEICESTER

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Leicester 7 6 -3 LDDLW 19th Southampton 7 1 -11 LLDLL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



