Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Southampton and Leicester City.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
SOUTHAMPTON
LEICESTER
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Leicester
|7
|6
|-3
|LDDLW
|19th
|Southampton
|7
|1
|-11
|LLDLL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):