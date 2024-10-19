Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 19 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

TOTTENHAM

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Tottenham 7 10 +6 LLWWL 12th West Ham 7 8 -1 LDLDW

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



