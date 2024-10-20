28
28 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1247 teams)

    Current safety score = 11 with autosubs
    Top score = 38

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Nice still safe with my 12pts

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Crazy. Thought I had no chance with 14.

      Open Controls
  2. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Semenyo + Saka >> Mcneil + Foden/ Son for next 3 then reverse back gw12??

    Open Controls
  3. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Bad week to bench Dunk and Rogers

    Lewisno5 playing a minute would be nice

    Open Controls
  4. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Which move to make for next GW?

    1) Havertz to Cunha
    2) Havertz to Raul
    3) Saka to Foden

    Sels
    Gabriel Lewis RAN
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo ESR
    Haaland Wood Havertz

    Fabianski Mazraoui Semenyo Greaves

    Open Controls
  5. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Son gets assist for that and Saka made "shot" from corner last season. Why aren't rules followed and if this is OPTA who decides what happens, has OPTA given A to Son. For me this looks like rules are different for different players. These things should be explained and be systematical. Very annoying.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      One hopes there’s still a discussion going on ; deleting that tweet is interesting because they know they can’t defend it.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        One could hope but they gave Saka that dodgy A from corner kick that gk boxed away. There had been tens of similar goals when A was not given. They gave no explanation imo.

        Open Controls
  6. You S-Núñez Y…
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Opinions on how likely a Saliba price drop is?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      45 mins ago

      During the week.

      Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    upon reflection Son should also be awarded a second goal for the inside the post shot. looked like it crossed the line

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Hatty for being the best Korean player on the pitch.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        that as well

        Open Controls
  8. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Is Son going to have negative impact on Brennan? If Spurs attack more via left side, doesn't it mean less attacking via right side where BJ plays?

    Open Controls
    1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      No, Brennan could have got at least 2 goals today

      Open Controls
  9. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Any city team leaks? Need Gvardiol to save the gw.

    Open Controls
  10. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    wtf, why have so many people got Keane. A suspicious amount

    Open Controls
  11. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Semenyo>> Mcneil or save??

    Open Controls
  12. Taegugk Warrior
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Semenyo+Diaz to Mcneil+Maddison for free..?

    Open Controls
  13. Gr3g
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    What time are price changes these days?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      now

      Open Controls
  14. Norco
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel At-Nouri (Faes 4.0)
    Palmer Saka Mbuemo Jonnson Rogers
    Haaland Solanke (fodder)

    GTG?

    Open Controls
  15. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Predicting that Saka wouldn't start is an exception bit of team news skill, especially when you're going against the football London journalists. Well done to the scout.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Predicting Dibling over Rogers was a take

      Open Controls
  16. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    Price Changes - Oct 20

    Risers
    Maddison - Lewis - Konaté - Raúl - Welbeck - Gabriel

    Drops
    R.Gomes - Ugarte - Zirkzee - Chiesa - Szmodics - Mateta - Eze - Chilwell - Wieffer - João Pedro - Ji-soo - Zabarnyi - Kerkez

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      3 risers you might wish you didnt buy

      Open Controls
  17. Price Changes
    TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Price Changes

    Risers : Maddison £7.6M, Gabriel £6.3M, Welbeck £5.9M, Raúl £5.7M, Konaté £5.3M, Lewis £4.8M

    Fallers : Kerkez £4.4M, Zabarnyi £4.4M, Ji-soo £3.9M, Mateta £7.3M, Chiesa £6.8M, Zirkzee £6.7M, Eze £6.7M, Szmodics £5.8M, João Pedro £5.4M, R.Gomes £5.2M, Ugarte £4.9M, Wieffer £4.8M

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.