Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace brings Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to a close tonight.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Nuno Espirito Santo makes two enforced changes to his starting XI, with James Ward-Prowse and Morgan Gibbs-White both serving suspensions.

Nicolas Dominguez comes into a deeper midfield role, while Anthony Elanga slots in on the right.

Matz Sels is fit to start in goal despite his withdrawal from the Belgium squad.

As for Palace, Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada replace Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr.

Kamada joins Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah in attack, leaving Jean-Philippe Mateta on the bench.

Daniel Munoz retains his place despite being forced off in the defeat to Liverpool before the international break.

The main Fantasy interest is in Chris Wood and Eze tonight, whose ownership is 13.3% and 14.3% respectively.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno, Yates, Dominguez, Elanga, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Morato, Boly, Toffolo, Williams, Sosa, Awoniyi, Jota, Omobamidele, Miguel

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Kamada, Eze, Nketiah

Subs: Ward, Sarr, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Wharton, Kporha, Agbinone, Turner



