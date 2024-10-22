Fantasy EFL Gameweek 11: Best of the Bonus Points

Fantasy EFL GW11 has been extremely eventful so far, with many exciting results with impacts on both real-world football as well as Fantasy. The first round of Gameweek 11 fixtures are complete and we now look to the second round which begins tonight.

Below, we’ve highlighted the best performers so far in terms of Interceptions (+2 for mids), Blocks (+1 every two for defenders), Clearances (+1 every three for defenders) and Shots on Target (+1 every two for forwards and mids) from the beginning of the season up to now.

Best of Bonus Points: Impressive Interceptions

Championship

Millwall’s George Saville (M) continues to be the top interception-making midfielder in the Championship, with the versatile 31-year-old registering 23 interceptions so far this season. Although this is the same number as last week, he has an extra chance when the Lions take on Plymouth Argyle (H).

Derby County and their 113 interceptions this season is narrowly the highest number in the Championship. This has helped them to a solid record of 1.3 goals conceded per game.

League One

Birmingham City’s Krystian Bielik (M) and Lincoln City’s Ethan Erhahon (M) have 20 interceptions each to lead League One. Both midfielders are solid Fantasy options, largely due to their defensive contributions, with the majority of each of their points coming from interceptions.

Bristol Rovers continue to dominate this metric, amassing an incredible 144 already this season. They lead the division by 30 interceptions, 30 more than any other side in the division.

League Two

Walsall’s Ryan Stirk (M) has 20 interceptions this season to tie with the two League One midfielders. He leads League Two, not including defenders, and now has at least two interceptions in each of his last four games.

Cheltenham Town are the second-best intercepting team in the EFL. The Robins have 134 interceptions to lead League Two, ten more than second-placed Port Vale.

Best of Bonus Points: Brilliant Blocks

Championship

Lewis Gibson (D) of Plymouth Argyle has 15 blocks so far, despite the lack of clean sheets.

Gibson’s contributions make up over a quarter of the Pilgrims 58 blocks to lead the league so far.

League One

Adedeji Oshilaja (D) of Mansfield Town is the League One leader for blocks. The 31-year-old has 14 blocks this season to help his side to an impressive 1.2 goals conceded per game.

Peterborough United have the most blocks in the division. The Posh have managed 45 blocks this season so far. Despite this high number, they have still conceded 24 times in 12 games.

League Two

Mickey Demetriou (D) is Crewe Alexandra’s star defender, and he unsurprisingly makes an appearance on this list. The club captain has racked up a league-leading 21 this season already.



Grimsby Town have 58 blocks this season to lead League Two. They managed five more in their 4-1 loss to Walsall in their first Double Gameweek 11 fixture, and could register more in their visit to the Tranmere Rovers tonight.

Cracking Clearances

Championship

Jimmy Dunne (D) appears on this list again as the Championship’s top clearance-maker of the season. The Queen’s Park Rangers defender has racked up an impressive 60 clearances already this season in just ten appearances.



Oxford United have 268 clearances this season to lead the top division of the EFL.

League One

Peterborough United’s Emmanuel Fernandez (D) has registered 79 clearances this season. He has been extremely active in this metric, despite the Posh’s defensive record.



The League One leaders in clearances are Shrewsbury Town, who have managed 309 already this season. The Shrews currently sit outside the relegation zone in 21st, and will be desperate to pick up points against the Gas (A).

League Two

The leaders for clearances in League Two have remained consistent for almost the whole season so far, with Anthony O’Connor (D) leading Harrogate Town to the top with a massive 111 clearances. His side have a hugely impressive 411 clearances, managing 300 even without the star defender’s contributions. The Sulphurites have proven a dominant force in clearing the ball already.

Superb Shots on Target

Championship

Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M) has led the Championship in SoT for multiple weeks, taking 12 so far this season. The 24-year-old will look to retain his narrow lead against Sheffield United.





Leeds United are one of the Championship’s top offensive teams, and they continue to lead the division in shots on target with 51 so far. Their 17 goals on the season means that they have an impressive 33% conversion rate.

League One

Louie Barry (F), Charlie Kelman (F) and Kwame Poku (F) are all some of League One’s top individual offensive forces, and they all tie with 15 SoT apiece to lead the division.



Peterborough United have been incredible offensively this season, and this is supported by their division-leading 56 SoT. They have managed to score a huge 20 goals as a result of this.

League Two

Andy Cook (F) has 19 shots on target, the most in the EFL. He has been in incredible form, taking three in his first Gameweek 11 fixture against Gillingham (H). This has helped him to a division-leading seven goals so far this season.





MK Dons have taken the lead in League Two for SoT, racking up 59 already. They have been less clinical, scoring just 16 times this season, but this level of offensive output will help them continue to have some level of attacking success.



