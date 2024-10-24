Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his usual weekly FPL Q&A ahead of Gameweek 9. The topics include whether or not to Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£15.4m) and the best replacement for Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) – if needed.

Our writers are providing regular articles throughout the season, with only subscribers able to access every single one. You can still get 40% off a Premium Membership by signing up here. Once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

Q: Triple Captain Erling Haaland?

(via Weak Become Heros)





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



