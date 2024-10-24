243
  1. The Left Duke #3
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    1 FT 1.5m ITB

    Saliba & Saka -->> Porro & Palmer done & dusted 🙂

    Flekken (Henderson)
    Trent Lewis Porro (Gabriel Greaves)
    Palmer (vc) Mbeumo Johnson Rogers (Semenyo)
    Haaland (C) Raul DCL

    G2G and save remaining FT?

  2. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Unpopular opinion but the best strikers for next 3 gameweeks is Haaland Cunha and Solanke

    1. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      I wouldn't say unpopular, just yours.

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Can't wait for Solanke's assist

    3. Hey Mista...! its Lesta PL …
        just now

        Haaland , Raul and Cunha for next 5GWs

    4. leocarter27
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bench one?

      A) Dunk (Wol H)
      B) Konsa (Bou H)
      C) RAN (Bha A)

      Thanks

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

      2. Gommy
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tough one but probably A, just.

        I feel both Brighton & Villa will concede and although Dunk has better attacking potential than Konsa, I'm not sure I'd want to counteract some benefit of playing RAN.

    5. Cheeky Onion
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      3 FTs, 0.4m ITB & desperately trying to switch to a 3-4-3

      Sanchez
      TAA - Porro - Lewis - Keane
      Salah - Mbuemo - Johnson
      Haaland - Havertz - Welbeck

      Fabianski - Konsa - Onana - Winks

      A) Onana + Porro > McNeil + VdV
      B) Onana + Konsa > McNeil + DEF fodder
      C) Havertz + Onana + TAA > Raul + Palmer + DEF fodder

      1. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        just now

        C

    6. Hey Mista...! its Lesta PL …
        16 mins ago

        1) Son + Watkins
        2) Salah+Cunha

        Which one for this GW ?

      • Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Wissa and Mbuemo seems a bit heavy to double up on Brentford attack?

        1. Mozumbus
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Tempting

        2. Gommy
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I've gone with it and currently the triple up with VdB.

          I feel that they compliment each other and both the Ipswich and upcoming fixture run is too good to pass up.

      • leocarter27
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Which one to bench please?

        A) Konsa (Bou H)
        B) Dunk (Wol H)
        C) RAN (Bha A)

        Thanks

        1. Gommy
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Same question but in a different order,15 minutes above? See above.

          1. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            just now

            apart*

      • Deboer078
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Diaz or Salah to Mbeumo

        1. Gommy
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Diaz and its not even close.

      • ManofKent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        To free up funds for Saka to Palmer - Raya to Sels (no other Arsenal) or Konate to Mylenko (no other Liv def).

        Thanks!

        1. Udogie-style
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I'd do Raya out of those two options

      • Udogie-style
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Which is the best idea of these?
        A) Saka to Palmer (exact money) FT

        B) Saka to Mbeumo + Welbeck to Wood -4 (would like to cover ML rivals who both have Wood, as I'm only 10 pts in front)

        C) Saka to Son + Welbeck to Wood -4

        Cheers.

        1. ManofKent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          A for me

        2. Hey Mista...! its Lesta PL …
            1 min ago

            dont change welbeck now. Wolves cant defend

