Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his usual weekly FPL Q&A ahead of Gameweek 9. The topics include whether or not to Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£15.4m) and the best replacement for Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) – if needed.
Q: Triple Captain Erling Haaland?
(via Weak Become Heros)
29 mins ago
1 FT 1.5m ITB
Saliba & Saka -->> Porro & Palmer done & dusted 🙂
Flekken (Henderson)
Trent Lewis Porro (Gabriel Greaves)
Palmer (vc) Mbeumo Johnson Rogers (Semenyo)
Haaland (C) Raul DCL
G2G and save remaining FT?