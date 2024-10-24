133
  1. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Great fixture for a Friday night, can watch Wood and Aina hauling 🙂

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Been some dreadful TV picks recently

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Most will think this is, but it will probably be a decent game.

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          MNF was cracking watch

  2. The Strokes
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you bench:
    A. Robinson (Eve A)
    B. Gabriel (Liv H)
    C. Konsa (Bou H)

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      A/C toss a coin

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        C possibly lowest upside

    3. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      C

      All will concede but as mentioned, Konsa has the lowest upside

  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Okay… Yay or nay here then? Thanks all

    Saka+Diaz+Havertz >> Palmer+Foden+Raul?

    Sanchez
    TAA Gab Lewis
    Saka Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Havertz
    (Fab, DCL, Myko, Groves)

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep

    2. The Strokes
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Y

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

    4. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can do the same but even with Son over Foden. Honestly, I’m having a hard time picking 2 from Salah, Palmer, Son and Foden.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Work out which 2 you want & then purposefully buy the other 2, bound to outperform the original pair 😉

    5. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Btw have the same team bar Sanchez, gonna play DCL over Semenyo

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Same Gona give DCL one last run out. Same team after the moves? How many FTs? I’m having a dreadful season, but not really been paying much attention so it’s inevitable haha

  4. GE
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who would you bring in?

    1) Salah and Garnacho (0.2 itb)
    2) Palmer and Garnacho (1.9 itb)
    3) Foden and Son (then I need 0.1 for a hit from some place, where?)

    Flekken
    TAA/Gabriel/Ait-Nouri
    xxx/xxx/Mbeumo/Rogers
    Haaland/Watkins/Wood

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      2

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hit for Foden probably too much, 2 tho Salah a captain material next week, tough

  5. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    With the Villa match being the first game on Saturday, I wonder will we get any leaks as to whether Watkins or Duran will start?!!!

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Errrrr….

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watkins starts in league and Duran in league cup?

    3. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      We will even get official lineups but alas you won't be able to change your FPL team

    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You might have a Wood hatrick by then to help with your moves

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Preying for a 0-0 Ars vs Pool!

    A Anything worth a hit, DCL or ESR out, 1 or 2 points recently?

    B No hit bench ESR or DCL

    C Anything unseen?

    Raya
    TAA, Gabriel, Lewis
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Johnson, Rogers
    Haaland, DCL, Jackson

    Fabs, ESR, Justin, Greaves

    1m.

  7. Skalla
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Eriksen bandwagon let's go!

  8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good to go? Bench order look right?

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Gabriel Robinson
    Palmer(V) Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
    Haaland(C) Watkins Havertz

    Valdi Carvalho Davis Bellis

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Good to go

  9. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    So fenerbache is just lot of the ex premier league vibes players
    Soyuncu ASM Fred Amrabat, all under Mourinho

    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yesterday's men coached by Yesterday's man.

  10. dshv
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Saka replacement, vote!

    1. Son
    2. Palmer

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      2

    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 6 Years
      just now

      2

    3. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      just now

      2

  11. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 FT. Have just the right cash to do A but will be priced out soon when RAN rises. I like Wissa v Ipswich but conscious his minutes may be managed. Leaning towards A as having Salah is like a comfort blanket and Raul and RAN have great fixtures from next week.

    A - Robinson, Marti & Mateta > RAN, Salah & Raul for -4
    B = Mateta > Wissa (and roll 1 FT)
    C - Other suggestion?

    Henderson
    Gabriel - Myko - Konsa
    Martinelli - Johnson - Palmer - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Mateta - Wood

    Valdi - Robinson - Winks - Mosquero

  12. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Saka + Saliba to Palmer + Lewis -4
    B) Saka + Diaz to Salah + Rogers -4

    Thanks

  13. Traction Engine Foot
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Anyone you'd play Semenyo over, or good to go?

    Sels
    TAA Gabriel RAN
    Palmer Johnson Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland Watkins Raul

    Stolarczyk Semenyo Okoli Greaves

  14. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Bloody hell. Do I have to wait until Spurs finish their game before I make my transfers in case BJ comes on and gets injured?

