Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 27 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ARSENAL
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|8
|21
|+12
|LWWWW
|3rd
|Arsenal
|8
|17
|+7
|WDWWL
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):