Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 26 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Aston Villa 8 17 +5 WWDDW 11th Bournemouth 8 11 0 LLWLW

Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



