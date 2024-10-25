Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Brentford and Ipswich Town.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 26 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRENTFORD
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Brentford
|8
|10
|-1
|LLDWL
|17th
|Ipswich
|8
|4
|-10
|DDDLL
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):