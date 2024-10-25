Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 27 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CHELSEA

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Chelsea 8 14 +7 WWWDL 9th Newcastle 8 12 0 WLDDL

Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



