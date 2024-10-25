Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Chelsea and Newcastle United.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 27 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CHELSEA
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Chelsea
|8
|14
|+7
|WWWDL
|9th
|Newcastle
|8
|12
|0
|WLDDL
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):