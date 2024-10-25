Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Everton and Fulham.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 26 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Fulham 8 11 0 DWWLL 16th Everton 8 8 -6 LDWDW

Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



