Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Everton and Fulham.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 26 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Fulham
|8
|11
|0
|DWWLL
|16th
|Everton
|8
|8
|-6
|LDWDW
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):