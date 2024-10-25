FanTeam: Big Pick 6 offers prizes for Gameweek 9

Sponsored by FanTeam

This week's FanTeam Big Pick 6 selection mixes things up a bit. In this one-week game with no budgetary restrictions and a £2 entry fee, it would be straightforward to simply recommend Cole Palmer, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min from Sunday's matches.

However, these differential players – if successful – could skyrocket your six into the top 20%.

From a selection of top-flight meetings, you can pick any six players.

Throughout the day, these will gain points from goals, assists, clean sheets, saves and shots on target but could also lose some for cards, penalty misses and own goals. There’s also a punishment for stacking multiple defensive clean sheets from the same club.

Meanwhile, there is no budget and no positional restrictions. The only barrier is limiting yourself to a maximum of three players per team.

Gameweek 9 differential picks

Sunday’s contest is incredibly easy to enter and is an additional way to enjoy the afternoon matches:

West Ham United v Manchester United

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Liverpool

We learnt last season that Alejandro Garnacho loves to shoot. Finishing as the number two midfielder for penalty area attempts (81), he’s doing similar this time. Eight shots versus Brentford, five of which were on target and one ended Man United’s run of seven halves without scoring. And if head-to-head records hold importance, he’s already scored three times in three matches against West Ham.

Fellow winger Noni Madueke seems to be a secure league starter and wasn’t used in Chelsea’s midweek trip to Panathinaikos. He could have a field day versus this out-of-sorts Newcastle and an explosive player like him is exactly what’s needed in this one-week game. Something like a repeat of Gameweek 2’s hat-trick at Wolves.

Then again, Newcastle may currently be seventh-worst for conceding shots on target (42) but Chelsea have allowed 45. The Magpies are normally frequent goal scorers and star striker Alexander Isak netted in both of last season’s meetings with the Blues. An injury and poor team performances have restricted him to one goal so far but seven shots – four on target – last week bode well for the Stamford Bridge clash.

Meanwhile, one of last week’s minor surprises was that Brennan Johnson neither scored nor assisted in Spurs’ 4-1 win. Goals during the previous three league games make him a popular Fantasy asset, as do his second-most box shots (26). Sunday’s trip to winless Crystal Palace comes with plenty of potential.

If a defender needs picking out from these matches, it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Backing a clean sheet against Arsenal isn’t usually advised but Liverpool have the best backline of these opening weeks and the Gunners may be without both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. Add in his well-known attacking threat and suddenly he’s a top target.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also without suspended centre-back William Saliba. The combination of that and a Diogo Jota injury doubt could give Darwin Nunez his second league start of the season and a pathway to goals. Remember that – of those who played at least 600 minutes – he had 2023/24’s best rate of minutes per shot.

