FanTeam October 25

FanTeam: Big Pick 6 offers prizes for Gameweek 9

This week’s FanTeam Big Pick 6 selection mixes things up a bit. In this one-week game with no budgetary restrictions and a £2 entry fee, it would be straightforward to simply recommend Cole Palmer, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min from Sunday’s matches.

However, these differential players – if successful – could skyrocket your six into the top 20%. That means a share of FanTeam’s £10,000 prize pool.

From a selection of top-flight meetings, you can pick any six players.

Throughout the day, these will gain points from goals, assists, clean sheets, saves and shots on target but could also lose some for cards, penalty misses and own goals. There’s also a punishment for stacking multiple defensive clean sheets from the same club.

Meanwhile, there is no budget and no positional restrictions. The only barrier is limiting yourself to a maximum of three players per team.

Gameweek 9 differential picks

Sunday’s contest is incredibly easy to enter and is an additional way to enjoy the afternoon matches:

  • West Ham United v Manchester United
  • Chelsea v Newcastle United
  • Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Arsenal v Liverpool
We learnt last season that Alejandro Garnacho loves to shoot. Finishing as the number two midfielder for penalty area attempts (81), he’s doing similar this time. Eight shots versus Brentford, five of which were on target and one ended Man United’s run of seven halves without scoring. And if head-to-head records hold importance, he’s already scored three times in three matches against West Ham.

Fellow winger Noni Madueke seems to be a secure league starter and wasn’t used in Chelsea’s midweek trip to Panathinaikos. He could have a field day versus this out-of-sorts Newcastle and an explosive player like him is exactly what’s needed in this one-week game. Something like a repeat of Gameweek 2’s hat-trick at Wolves.

Then again, Newcastle may currently be seventh-worst for conceding shots on target (42) but Chelsea have allowed 45. The Magpies are normally frequent goal scorers and star striker Alexander Isak netted in both of last season’s meetings with the Blues. An injury and poor team performances have restricted him to one goal so far but seven shots – four on target – last week bode well for the Stamford Bridge clash.

Meanwhile, one of last week’s minor surprises was that Brennan Johnson neither scored nor assisted in Spurs’ 4-1 win. Goals during the previous three league games make him a popular Fantasy asset, as do his second-most box shots (26). Sunday’s trip to winless Crystal Palace comes with plenty of potential.

If a defender needs picking out from these matches, it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Backing a clean sheet against Arsenal isn’t usually advised but Liverpool have the best backline of these opening weeks and the Gunners may be without both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. Add in his well-known attacking threat and suddenly he’s a top target.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also without suspended centre-back William Saliba. The combination of that and a Diogo Jota injury doubt could give Darwin Nunez his second league start of the season and a pathway to goals. Remember that – of those who played at least 600 minutes – he had 2023/24’s best rate of minutes per shot.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

112 Comments
  1. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Last minute change from Palmer Foden to Salah Johnson…

    1. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You shall regret this.

    2. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Wild Wild West !

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      On a wc? Or transfers? If transfers bit crazy

    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Not moves that had to be made. What was the overthinking there?

    5. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      taggeting away fixtures this week?!

    6. estheblessed
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Strange decision!

    7. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I mean, Diaz Saka to Salah Johnson over Palmer Foden 😉

  2. tbos83
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Pants down!

    1. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      How will people continue to think this is funny?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        This is a place where simply naming older players is considered the height of comedy.

        1. Wild Rover
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          And people miss out a whole word from their post

  3. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Letstalkfpl Andy kept Bruno when he could have got Palmer for free LOL

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      I'm fairly certain at this point that Andy is sponsored by Bruno or Man U in some way.

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        He should be sponsored by Specsavers "If you want to see unlike andy go to Specsavers."

        1. Hooky
          • 9 Years
          33 mins ago

          Is 'Unlike Andy' a new content creator?

          1. The Point About It Is
            • 12 Years
            just now

            And not in the cabal

    2. Shultan
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      I never like his team

  4. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Played Gabriel and Saka and put TAA first on the bench, difficult decision but if Saka plays Arsenal are the favourites imo
    Also went Haaland TC bec I believe he can't blank in this one

    1. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Arsenal without Saliba and Cauliflower will be leaky like a leek pie.

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Without cauliflower? Maybe they can eat spinach to be strong

        1. Mystery chap
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Or maybe just add some rice instead?

  5. I am 42
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    wonder what's palmer ownership in top10k

    many will be selling saka or son to him

    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I think everyone in top10k has him ?!

      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        First week owning him for me

    2. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I did it, I think he was already about 78% or something

  6. Ballistics
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Couldn’t decide on any changes this week without destroying the team balance. 4FT for next GW. No City cover so in for a long Saturday Afternoon.

    1. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Haaland is going to be 200% EO, you need to find a building to hide behind.

      1. Ballistics
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Betting long term on Salah for this season.

        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I am not joking you might have millions rank drop this gameweek if he does well.

    2. The Point About It Is
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      brave or foolish - we will see.

    3. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      57 mins ago

      That’s bonkers. 3 FT’s and you have no City? 😯

    4. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      you got balls

    5. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      U have ft and u don't know what to do when the best team is gonna play the worst team at home?

      1. jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        *4 ft

        1. Ballistics
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          They played wolves last week and didn’t exactly massacre them.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes, that's why they go ballistics now.

  7. Not Rico Henry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Brought Foden in but still left Salah as cap intstead of the robot. Ballsy or stupid?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      You know that already

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      The latter option.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      SS

  8. Pep bites Kun
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    One can only say ballsy at this point, as saying stupid may end up with me looking stupid 😉

    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      *RP to Not Rico Henry

  9. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Bottled TC. Anyone else?

    1. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      You managed to get Top Cat in a bottle? Fair play

      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 12 Years
        22 mins ago

        Anyone else?

      2. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        https://youtu.be/7woM3Xs28u8?si=vHhRxZB8ZR_EzzKN

    2. Shultan
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah activated it the deactivated it
      Prefer to TC a midfielder like palmer or salah if doing it in a single GW

  10. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Leicester: Hermansen, Ricardo, Okoli, Faes, Justin, Winks, Ndidi, Buonanotte, Fatawu, Mavididi, Vardy.

    Subs: Ward, Coady, Skipp, Thomas, Soumare, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Edouard.

    Nottingham Forest: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

    Subs: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Awonyi, Toffolo, Ward-Prowse, Jota, Sosa, Boly.

    1. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Attacking line-up from Leicester

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good, hopefully gives Wood chances to score

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Stinks of a 0-2

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wood and sels saved my gw 4 days ago. Hoping for the same

    4. Ballistics
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Looking forward to seeing Fatawu go at this defence.

  11. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    So excited for this week!

    FH Team:

    Flekken
    Gvardiol, Pinnock, Justin
    Foden, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rutter, BJ
    Haaland, Watkins

    Let's go!!

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Odd week for it?

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        I don't have Haaland and I had bought in Son so it made sense.

    2. hnmfm
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      very close to my FH team pretty good, I dont like the Justin and Bj picks though

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Who'd you have instead of those two?

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Justin is a punt because he's scoring as a defender at the moment, and Forest don't score much. It was between him and Digne for me. I went with BJ because I wanted a Spurs player and BJ should play better without Son.

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      I have 5 of the front 7 without free hit.
      Did u have like 0 Man city?

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        I only have Lewis.

    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      It should be 'about this week'. Saying 'for this week' shows you are a millennial.

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haha, I am barely a millennial. Thank you for the English lesson though.

  12. hnmfm
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Haalandless team since day one, currently in the top 3k and since almost all the teams at the top right now are Haalandless, I free hit Haaland in and captained him, if he scores big I'll be number one I tell ya!

    My FH team

    Sels

    Gvardiol - Porro - Sepp Van Den Berg
    Foden - Rutter - Palmer - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Watkins - Wood

    4.0 Ait Nouri - Winks - 4.0

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      nice

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Decent team.

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Nice rank. You weren't tempted by the Haaland TC then?

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        He can't with FH on.

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Of course, silly me. Someone give me a -1 🙂

      2. hnmfm
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        I don't want Haaland in my team for more than this GW so that's why I FH instead of bringing him in and TC

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thanks for the feedback. Controversial, but fair point. Bol!

          1. hnmfm
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Im a non-haaland team enjoyer

  13. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    TC Played. Ready for the pain

  14. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    .............

    Totally forgot about the Friday deadline. Had 3 free transfers planned for tonight now in the the MUD

    Sanchez

    Trent Gabriel Lewis

    Salah Semenyo Mbuemo Carvalho

    Haaland(c) Havertz Dcl

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Your 5 gets reset to 0

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Haha u mean the years? I've actually been playing fpl since the henry days first time I've missed the deadline 🙁

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          😀

    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      We love to see it oh yes we do

      In the mud in the mud, crawler in the mudddd

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hehe taste of own medicine. No feast for me

    3. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      I missed a GW 9 deadline once and couldn't transfer out a non-playing Lukaku(c) for Havertz, with Salah (vc). It's a funny game..

  15. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Looking forward to the goalfest here, Wood, Buona braces, Faes bullet header...

    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 15 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm gonna watch the match until sels loses his CS. Hoepfully he doesnt

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Exciting evening !

        1. Valar(Keith)
          • 15 Years
          just now

          The best. The more boring it is the better

  16. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    The deadline should be at this time every week

  17. mattyb09
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Transferred out all 3 Arsenal and ended here...

    Martinez
    Porro Lewis Dunk
    Palmer Foden Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland Watkins DCL

    Virginia; ESR Jedi Johnson

    1. Shultan
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nice team
      Envious of that midfield & watkins

      1. mattyb09
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers. GL2U!

  18. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Not meant to be provocative and I have nothing against women's football but why do BBC mix men's and women's football news on their website? Would it not be better to allow people to select what they are interested in rather than forcing everything down everyone's throats? Same with rugby. Why don't they also include junior or under 18's news? Is it just gender box ticking?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Y

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Isn’t it just a case of getting used to it? They don’t divide tennis or athletics by gender, but the women’s side of those sports has had a more equal profile for a long time so nobody minds

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think one key difference with tennis and athletics is that they tour together and compete at the same events at the same time. It's not a massive deal but I just feel like it would be better if people were able to choose what they want to follow.

    3. jungle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Many people enjoy both - especially days like today when both the women's national team are playing and we have a friday night kickoff in the PL...

    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      The BBC also insist on just saying for example: "Arsenal" in headlines, rather than "Arsenal Women", so if they are in for a transfer, it works as clickbait.

      Also, they constantly prompt me to sign in, with that picture of that woman with her arms raised, to tick off two minority boxes.

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I miss Ceefax and waiting for pages to load up.

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        The good old days. Pressing hold then release to refresh the page.

  19. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Vardy to get sent off.

  20. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    updated

  21. Valar(Keith)
    • 15 Years
    36 mins ago

    I am so excited to own Kulusevski at 6.2

    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not kidding though. He has been spurs best player of late. Seriously underpriced considering he was just a 0.6 upgrade from esr. Most players i own are template and he is a proper differential

  22. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Genuinely had no idea it was a Friday deadline! Just turned rely on to find Leicester/Forest coming up lol

    Saka>Foden not done...Haaland(c) not tripled. Let's see how it works out!

    On the upside that's 4 FTs banked now...

  23. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Worked late, couldn't take Son out..... Harry Winks is my man!

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think he’ll be fine, Ange has decided to cut the straight-talking Aussie act and join Arteta playing mind games!

      1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Here's hoping pal!!!!!

  24. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Looks odd seeing on my Transfers page 3 free transfers!

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Was really odd seeing my 4 FT’s a few GW’s ago, I wasted them all lol

  25. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hoping wood delivers. Fingers crossed.

  26. Derbz87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    I see a lot of the popular cc's are all on triple captain this week.

  27. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Wood hattrick tonight

  28. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Bench decision: bench one of

    Lewis (bou)
    Gabriel (new)
    Mykolenko (sou)
    Konate (BRI)

    Konate is 'Donate' on autocorrect, hope he isn't that generous.

  29. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Palmer 83% EO

    His points are going to be irrelevant come GW12 unless captaining

